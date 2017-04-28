This is an outstanding sports car for the driver who doesn't know how to drive a sports car. Incredible road grip and acceleration, but for the driver who wants to power slide and break the rear end loose, I don't know if it's even possible. The car has road grip forever and no matter how hard I push it, it drives like an amusement park ride - like it's on a rail, which is perfect, for me. I am on my 7th lux 4x American pick up and this car is my thrill ride. Any more power and I'd be in trouble, yet MPG is like an economy car. 33-35 MPG on road trips are routine and MPG average with 8000 miles is 27. 60-90 passing in a heartbeat. Seat comfort for 8 hours at a time is fantastic (I am 6'4" tall with a 5 level lumbar fusion and a 2 level cervical fusion and 500 mile trips are painless. One huge gripe - top down 360 degree camera view cannot be kept in program for parking. Software fix is "pending". Don't advertise a feature if software makes it not usable unless it is switched on manually every time it is needed. $68k+ MSRP and 360 view doesn't work. Bad move Audi. Car is flawless otherwise. Amendment 9/6/18: I take care my 84 year old step-mom (lives with me in my home in the Sierras) and she isn't cool with the fact that there isn't anything to hold onto -both getting in and out, or when am pushing it in the twistes. She loves the road hugging when I drive aggressively, but would like a handle on the armrest or inner roofline. Nothing there to hold onto. She loves the car, but my '18 F150 4x is much more old person friendly. Yah, 84 year olds are not the customer demographic, but if you aren't holding onto the steering wheel when driving this car hard, being a passenger needs more grabbability

