2018 Audi S5 Review
Pros & Cons
- Acceleration is very strong and smooth
- Superb grip around turns
- inspires driver confidence
- Interior is modern, classy and packed with high-tech features
- A comfortable ride and seats for all-day trips
- Interior storage is adequate but not generous
Which S5 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.3 / 10
After a decade, the Audi S5 has finally received a full redesign and the wait was well worth it. This new model builds on its predecessor's best traits, including sleek styling, a refined interior and spirited driving dynamics, and takes them to all-new levels.
In almost every metric, this latest coupe is a prime example of how to do it right. It's a blast to drive, yet it doesn't sacrifice luxury and comfort in the process. We're also impressed with the S5's latest batch of technology features. Compared to rival sport coupes such as the BMW 4 Series and Mercedes C-Class, the 2018 Audi S5 rises to the top.
2018 Audi S5 models
The 2018 Audi S5 is a four-passenger luxury sport coupe that is a high-performance variant of the A5 coupe. It is available in either Premium Plus or Prestige trim levels. Both are powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (354 horsepower, 369 pound-feet of torque). All-wheel drive is standard, as is an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Standard features for the Premium Plus trim include 18-inch wheels with summer performance tires, automatic LED headlights, automatic wipers, power-folding mirrors with heating, a panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, tri-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power front seats (with heating and massage functions), driver-seat memory settings, 40/20/40-split folding rear seats, auto-dimming mirrors and interior ambient lighting.
On the technology front, you also get Bluetooth, a 7-inch infotainment display, a rearview camera, a Wi-Fi hotspot, remote control via a smartphone app, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a 10-speaker audio system with a CD player, satellite and HD radio, two USB ports and dual SD card slots. Additional safety features include low-speed forward collision warning and mitigation, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and Audi Connect Care emergency telematics.
The Prestige trim includes all of the above, along with a virtual instrument panel display, streaming internet radio apps, remote vehicle monitoring via a smartphone app, a bigger 8.3-inch infotainment display, a navigation system, a tracepad feature for infotainment input, a top-down parking camera system and a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium surround-sound system. All of these items are available as options on the Premium Plus trim.
Other options include the S Sport package (red brake calipers, adaptive suspension dampers and sport rear differential); the Warm Weather package (ventilated front seats and extended premium leather upholstery); an adaptive steering system; and a heated steering wheel. The Prestige trim is eligible for the Driver Assistance package that adds traffic-adaptive cruise control, a traffic sign reader, lane departure warning and intervention, and automatic high beams.
Trim tested
Driving9.5
Interior7.0
Utility6.5
Technology8.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.3 / 10
|Driving
|9.5
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|6.5
|Technology
|8.5
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the S5 models:
- Audi Pre Sense City
- Detects if a frontal collision is likely and warns you if you don't react quickly enough. Can also apply the brakes automatically.
- Audi Active Lane Assist
- Warns if you begin drifting out of your lane without signaling and nudges you back in line if you don't react.
- Audi Side Assist
- Informs you if there are vehicles in your blind spots and audibly warns you if you attempt to change lanes.
