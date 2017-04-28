  1. Home
2018 Audi S5 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Acceleration is very strong and smooth
  • Superb grip around turns
  • inspires driver confidence
  • Interior is modern, classy and packed with high-tech features
  • A comfortable ride and seats for all-day trips
  • Interior storage is adequate but not generous
Which S5 does Edmunds recommend?

The Premium Plus trim gets our recommendation since you can pick and choose options more selectively than you can otherwise on the fully loaded Prestige. We do suggest adding the S Sport package to get the adaptive suspension as well as the Navigation package for the larger screen and virtual instrument panel.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.3 / 10

After a decade, the Audi S5 has finally received a full redesign and the wait was well worth it. This new model builds on its predecessor's best traits, including sleek styling, a refined interior and spirited driving dynamics, and takes them to all-new levels.

In almost every metric, this latest coupe is a prime example of how to do it right. It's a blast to drive, yet it doesn't sacrifice luxury and comfort in the process. We're also impressed with the S5's latest batch of technology features. Compared to rival sport coupes such as the BMW 4 Series and Mercedes C-Class, the 2018 Audi S5 rises to the top.

2018 Audi S5 models

The 2018 Audi S5 is a four-passenger luxury sport coupe that is a high-performance variant of the A5 coupe. It is available in either Premium Plus or Prestige trim levels. Both are powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (354 horsepower, 369 pound-feet of torque). All-wheel drive is standard, as is an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Standard features for the Premium Plus trim include 18-inch wheels with summer performance tires, automatic LED headlights, automatic wipers, power-folding mirrors with heating, a panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry and ignition, tri-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power front seats (with heating and massage functions), driver-seat memory settings, 40/20/40-split folding rear seats, auto-dimming mirrors and interior ambient lighting.

On the technology front, you also get Bluetooth, a 7-inch infotainment display, a rearview camera, a Wi-Fi hotspot, remote control via a smartphone app, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a 10-speaker audio system with a CD player, satellite and HD radio, two USB ports and dual SD card slots. Additional safety features include low-speed forward collision warning and mitigation, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and Audi Connect Care emergency telematics.

The Prestige trim includes all of the above, along with a virtual instrument panel display, streaming internet radio apps, remote vehicle monitoring via a smartphone app, a bigger 8.3-inch infotainment display, a navigation system, a tracepad feature for infotainment input, a top-down parking camera system and a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium surround-sound system. All of these items are available as options on the Premium Plus trim.

Other options include the S Sport package (red brake calipers, adaptive suspension dampers and sport rear differential); the Warm Weather package (ventilated front seats and extended premium leather upholstery); an adaptive steering system; and a heated steering wheel. The Prestige trim is eligible for the Driver Assistance package that adds traffic-adaptive cruise control, a traffic sign reader, lane departure warning and intervention, and automatic high beams.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our First Drive of the 2018 Audi S5 Prestige Coupe (turbo 3.0L V6 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

Driving

9.5
The 2018 Audi S5 is at the top of the class when it comes to driver engagement and performance. It's a blast to drive on a twisty road yet well-mannered in everyday situations.

Acceleration

9.0
There's a brief hesitation when you hit the gas from a stop. But after that acceleration is incredibly smooth. Upshifts are almost imperceptible. It's deceptive how quickly this car gets up to speed, requiring the driver to show high levels of restraint.

Braking

9.0
The pedal is appropriately firm for a performance vehicle like this. After flogging it repeatedly on a challenging mountain pass, we never experienced any fade or softening of the pedal. Under normal conditions, the brakes are easy to modulate and bring the car to a smooth stop.

Steering

9.0
Steering effort feels right in each drive mode (lighter in Comfort, heavier in Dynamic), but there's little feedback to tell the driver when grip is at the limit. The optional adaptive steering feels awkward when accelerating and turning from a stop.

Handling

10.0
The S5 has impressive roadholding capabilities. It easily navigates through sharp turns at speeds that would overwhelm lesser vehicles. The all-wheel-drive system deftly supplies power to specific wheels to aid the car's handling balance around turns.

Drivability

9.5
The initial hesitation is a bit of a letdown, but it's nowhere close to being a deal breaker. The same holds true for the automatic engine stop-start function, but this is typical in most competitors. Otherwise, the S5 is a joy to drive in any condition.

Interior

7.0
The S5's cabin is a wonderful expression of modern, understated luxury. The materials quality is high, and the smart layout of controls makes operation easy and distraction-free.

Ease of use

6.0
There are only buttons for essential controls. You operate everything else through the MMI infotainment system. The simple design and logical placement and grouping of buttons mean you'll rarely have to look down to use them. This is an example of how it's done right.

Getting in/getting out

6.0
The long doors make front-seat access effortless, and the seat-belt presenter eliminates the need to reach back. Access to the rear seats is typical for the class, which means it requires an inelegant crouch and side shimmy to get past the roof and front seat.

Driving position

The driver's seat has numerous power adjustments and a wide range of movement. There's extendable thigh support, too. Drivers of just about any size and shape should be able to find their optimal position.

Roominess

7.0
As you'd expect from a performance coupe, the S5's cockpit has a sporty wraparound feel, but it never feels tight or confining. Backseat space is cramped for adults, but smaller passengers should be fine back there.

Visibility

7.0
The roof pillars are moderately thick, which is typical for any car today. But they don't obstruct your outward view much, and the optional top-down camera system takes away any guesswork in tight parking spaces. Mirrors offer good coverage, too.

Quality

9.0
Even among other great luxury sport coupes, the Audi S5 stands out. All materials are high-quality, and buttons have an identical and precise click. At the same time, interior components have a durable heft.

Utility

6.5
The S5 is about average for interior storage but gets better marks when it comes to trunk space and the convenience items associated with it. The trunk is bigger than the exterior size suggests, though it's not much bigger than average for the class.

Small-item storage

6.5
There's not an abundance of bins or pockets, and they are not particularly large. They offer just enough space for your personal items and not much more.

Cargo space

6.5
The trunk has a 11.6-cubic-foot capacity. That's not great, but it's roomy enough for most daily cargo-hauling tasks. A flat load floor, remote seatback releases, anchor points and retractable bag hangers garner it more points for convenience.

Technology

8.5
The Audi S5 has a lot of high-tech features and makes them easy to use. The virtual instrument panel is particularly good with configurable sections and clear graphics in any light. The MMI infotainment system's evolution keeps it among our favorites.

Audio & navigation

8.5
The optional Bang & Olufsen sound system delivers powerful audio with excellent clarity. The navigation is packed with features and is easy to operate, particularly with the tracepad and voice commands. The MMI system continues to get high marks.

Smartphone integration

8.0
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard equipment on all S5 models. For audio control, Apple CarPlay is preferable to Audi's MMI, but it's awkward to control with the dial rather than a touchscreen.

Driver aids

8.0
The forward collision warning system is well tuned without being overly sensitive in traffic. The blind-spot monitoring is subtle enough to not be a distraction. Stability and traction control are also smartly tuned to give you just enough leeway to have fun but not enough to get you in trouble.

Voice control

Voice recognition is excellent whether through MMI or Apple CarPlay. Apple CarPlay is a bit easier to use with plain speech but does require an internet connection.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Audi S5.

5(64%)
4(12%)
3(4%)
2(16%)
1(4%)
4.2
25 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Oh my goodness...
rowjimi,08/11/2018
Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
This is an outstanding sports car for the driver who doesn't know how to drive a sports car. Incredible road grip and acceleration, but for the driver who wants to power slide and break the rear end loose, I don't know if it's even possible. The car has road grip forever and no matter how hard I push it, it drives like an amusement park ride - like it's on a rail, which is perfect, for me. I am on my 7th lux 4x American pick up and this car is my thrill ride. Any more power and I'd be in trouble, yet MPG is like an economy car. 33-35 MPG on road trips are routine and MPG average with 8000 miles is 27. 60-90 passing in a heartbeat. Seat comfort for 8 hours at a time is fantastic (I am 6'4" tall with a 5 level lumbar fusion and a 2 level cervical fusion and 500 mile trips are painless. One huge gripe - top down 360 degree camera view cannot be kept in program for parking. Software fix is "pending". Don't advertise a feature if software makes it not usable unless it is switched on manually every time it is needed. $68k+ MSRP and 360 view doesn't work. Bad move Audi. Car is flawless otherwise. Amendment 9/6/18: I take care my 84 year old step-mom (lives with me in my home in the Sierras) and she isn't cool with the fact that there isn't anything to hold onto -both getting in and out, or when am pushing it in the twistes. She loves the road hugging when I drive aggressively, but would like a handle on the armrest or inner roofline. Nothing there to hold onto. She loves the car, but my '18 F150 4x is much more old person friendly. Yah, 84 year olds are not the customer demographic, but if you aren't holding onto the steering wheel when driving this car hard, being a passenger needs more grabbability
My First Audi. Glad it was the 2018 S5 Prestige!
Gene Simpson,10/17/2017
Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
This car is absolutely incredible. It drives and handles like a dream. The technology can be a bit overwhelming at first but once you get used to how things work it is great. The controls and ergonomics of the cabin are almost perfect. Great quality materials in the buttons, high-quality diamond stitched Nappa leather and a sound system that is fantastic. Everything is arranged within the cabin with the driver as the focus of all controls and electronics. The virtual cockpit is incredible to use as is everything else. Engine response is superb with just a slight turbo lag in the low rpm range below 1300rpm. Once past that line, the acceleration is incredible. The handling is so balanced with acceleration and cornering that is way out of its class. I could go on and on about what a great car this is but all I can say is this was my first Audi S5 series, it will not be my last.
Fantastic Upgrade from 2015 S5.
Mythos,11/11/2017
Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
The overall feel to me is a higher level of sophistication than previous generation. Audi has made a step up in overall quality of interior design, materials and switch gear. Suspension changes are quite noticeable which provides a more sure footed feel. Gone is the under steer tendency when aggressively taking corners. It feels much quicker with surges of power more instantaneous across the RPM band than the previous generation due to the Turbo providing low end torque where the 2015 Supercharged engine only produced that kind of torque over 3k RPM. Didn't think Audi could improve the interior but they did. Seats are more supportive and yet more comfortable, The changes to the MMI took a little getting use to but now it is second nature accessing information is faster with the new button layout. Input of information is easier too especially with the touch handwriting recognition. MMI\Navi computer is much faster. No lag time between screens and the navigation display is amazingly sharp and directions are accurate. The visual cockpit is a joy to use. Information right in front of you where it should be. Love the multi gauge setups. Even the B&O stereo system is a step up in sound quality. Very glad I upgraded to the 2018.
If Only the Windows Work
David H,01/16/2019
Prestige quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
It's been about 10 years since I last owned a German car and with great trepidation I bought the S5. I had such a terrible time with my Mercedes (every time I drove past the dealership, I got charged $1,000). It had everything I wanted: horsepower, handling, all wheel drive and it looked awesome! My friends said quality and reliability was unbeatable. Well, let's just say that the windows don't really work when it gets cold. It seems that moisture gets into the window mechanism and freezes during the winter. When that happens, the window does not seal properly (it is a frameless window, so it has to come down a little to release pressure for the doors to open easily). This means that road noise is terrible. Took it to the dealership twice. First time, they said it was a software upgrade issue. The second time, they couldn't replicate the issue. It is frustrating to spend $60K for a car and the windows won't work. Waiting for the lease to complete and I can go back to the reliable Acura.
See all 25 reviews of the 2018 Audi S5
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2018 Audi S5 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the S5 models:

Audi Pre Sense City
Detects if a frontal collision is likely and warns you if you don't react quickly enough. Can also apply the brakes automatically.
Audi Active Lane Assist
Warns if you begin drifting out of your lane without signaling and nudges you back in line if you don't react.
Audi Side Assist
Informs you if there are vehicles in your blind spots and audibly warns you if you attempt to change lanes.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.9%

More about the 2018 Audi S5

Used 2018 Audi S5 Overview

The Used 2018 Audi S5 is offered in the following submodels: S5 Hatchback, S5 Coupe, S5 Convertible. Available styles include Prestige quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Premium Plus quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Audi S5?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Audi S5 trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Audi S5 Prestige quattro is priced between $39,995 and$48,840 with odometer readings between 7814 and74524 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro is priced between $35,495 and$48,000 with odometer readings between 17680 and66613 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Audi S5s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Audi S5 for sale near. There are currently 16 used and CPO 2018 S5s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $35,495 and mileage as low as 7814 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Audi S5.

Can't find a used 2018 Audi S5s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi S5 for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $13,404.

Find a used Audi for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $15,148.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi S5 for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $11,858.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $23,488.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Audi S5?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi S5 lease specials

