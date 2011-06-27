Used 2010 Audi S5 Consumer Reviews
More Luxurious than My Vette
Having been a vette owner for years-the price of the new ones compared with new technology being introduced by other automakers made me look in a different direction. I drove new Corvettes, MB, Infiniti, and Lexus. When I finally drove the Audi S5 Cabriolet-I knew it was time to change. The style, the punch of the supercharged engine, the interior design, the technology Audi offers and the limited availability of the S5 Cab made me want one. It is roomy, enough power to cruise with some fun, sounds great and the tech gadgets are incredible.
Heads won't stop turning to look at S5!
If you want to keep a low profile and go un-noticed then, this is NOT the car to drive.I inherited enough money in Jan. 2010 to be able to buy me this car with cash in March 2010. I knew I wanted a Luxury/Sport Coupe, and narrowed it down to this or the Infiniti G37.Deciding factor for me was the way the Audi S5 Coupe felt while driving it. This car demands the attention of everyone within view with its sensory charged design and gadget options. Love the rims that came on the car but have already scraped them on two curbs. My auto insurance also increased from $145.00 per month premium to $414.00 per month. But, Its Worth It! Hoped the Convertible was AWD though!
7 years hundred and twenty thousand miles and neve
I have owned my S5 since November 2009 and have driven it a hundred and twenty thousand miles both Highway and City driving. The car looks as good today as it did when I first got it. But more importantly the car drives as well today as it did when I first got it acceleration and hides high speed drivability is great. I plan on holding onto it until the new 2018 model comes out. I recommend it for a while.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
Awesome
I just purchased this car and absolutely love it. Everything is what you would expect and more from a premuim performance coupe. The major defining factor in choosing this car was when I heard the engine start; knew at this point that I had to have it. It is understated and over performing, but people can't take their eyes off of it. Another very nice feature is that you don't see many on the road. 3600 sold in the entire country last year. If you are considering one, their is no reason to hold back!
Just bought the S5
I bought the Audi S5 last month. I was torn between waiting for the supercharged V6, or getting the V8. After all of my research, I discovered, that the V6 will be on average 2-3 miles per gallon more efficient. Which if you drive 15,000 miles a year, and extrapolate over a 5 year car ownership averages to about $2000 saved for the V6. I chose the V8 because I test drove both engines, and the V8 just sounds better, feels better, and I personally like feeling the gears change and shift, because it makes me feel that I am driving a rocket. The car is beautiful, handles superbly, the interior is well- appointed, and looks great. The MMI did require some learning, but I'm good with it now.
