Estimated values
2005 Audi A8 L quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,941
|$3,993
|$4,573
|Clean
|$2,630
|$3,575
|$4,093
|Average
|$2,008
|$2,739
|$3,133
|Rough
|$1,385
|$1,903
|$2,173
2005 Audi A8 L W12 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl 6A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$5,715
|$8,349
|$9,796
|Clean
|$5,111
|$7,475
|$8,768
|Average
|$3,901
|$5,727
|$6,712
|Rough
|$2,692
|$3,980
|$4,655
2005 Audi A8 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$2,707
|$3,560
|$4,032
|Clean
|$2,421
|$3,187
|$3,609
|Average
|$1,848
|$2,442
|$2,763
|Rough
|$1,275
|$1,697
|$1,916