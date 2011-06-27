Estimated values
2001 Audi A8 Quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,174
|$2,956
|$3,389
|Clean
|$1,933
|$2,633
|$3,019
|Average
|$1,449
|$1,988
|$2,279
|Rough
|$966
|$1,343
|$1,539
Estimated values
2001 Audi A8 L Quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,295
|$3,297
|$3,850
|Clean
|$2,040
|$2,938
|$3,430
|Average
|$1,530
|$2,218
|$2,589
|Rough
|$1,020
|$1,498
|$1,748