Credit Audi for knowing when to leave well enough alone. The 2017 Audi A7 carries over from last year with only minor changes and that's plenty OK with us. Possibly to ease the sting of its beloved, discontinued diesel-engine model, Audi introduced a new Competition trim level that pumps out a little more horsepower and style.

Other than those minor changes, the A7's traditional strengths remain. It's standard V6 engine delivers exceptional performance while the standard all-wheel drive makes the A7 a viable option in any climate. It also features one of the most richly decorated interiors you'll find in this price range. The only real catch is that rear headroom suffers relative to the mechanically identical A6 sedan, and you can get a comparable A6 for thousands less.

But the sedan is sedate by comparison and it can't match the A7's versatile hatchback trunk. In fact, the only real true rival out there is the Porsche Panamera and its base price begins about where a loaded A7 ends.

There are other "four-door coupes" to consider like the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class and BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe. Both make compelling cases with style and speed, but lack the cargo prowess of the A7's liftgate hatch. And by comparison with the Audi's modern-cool interior, the Benz's cabin comes up looking a little plain. No car is an easy choice in this class, but the 2017 A7's unique attributes make it tough to resist.

Standard safety equipment on the 2017 Audi A7 includes antilock disc brakes, stability control, a blind-spot warning system, front and rear parking sensors, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. Rear side airbags are a stand-alone option, while the Driver Assistance package adds adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capability, a corner-view camera system and lane keeping assist.

The standard Audi Pre Sense Basic system warns the driver, tensions the seatbelts and closes the windows if a potential collision is detected, while the Pre Sense Rear system (also standard) uses the brake light to warn traffic behind the vehicle in the event of a rear collision. The Audi Pre Sense Plus system (included in the Driver Assistance package) can do all that, plus fully tighten the seatbelts and automatically apply the brakes full force to mitigate the severity of an imminent crash.

In Edmunds brake testing, we evaluated an A7 3.0T with 20-inch wheels and summer tires that came to a stop from 60 mph in 106 feet. That's a short distance for a car in this class.