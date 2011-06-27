  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(5)
Appraise this car

2012 Audi A7 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong and efficient engine
  • distinctive styling
  • more cargo versatility than a regular sedan
  • beautiful interior
  • abundant electronics features
  • smart adjustable drive settings.
  • Tight rear headroom
  • significantly pricier than the A6.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The new 2012 Audi A7 is based on the redesigned A6 sedan, and offers welcome versatility and lots of style. It's pricier than the A6, though, and seats only four passengers.

Vehicle overview

Audi sedans seem to come from the same cookie cutter. Be it the A4, A6 or A8, it can be difficult to tell them apart even for those with a keen eye. Yet when it comes to Audis with only two doors, the German company breaks the mold with timeless silhouettes and new design details that influence not only its own sedans but also those of other brands as well. The 2012 Audi A7 might have four doors, but when it comes to style, it has the spirit of an Audi coupe.

The A7 sports the typical Audi fascia, but it's lower and wider, evoking the sleek A5 coupe rather than the redesigned A6 sedan upon which it is based. The roof line is radically sloped, and in that sense it follows the trend set by other so-called "four-door coupes" such as the Mercedes-Benz CLS. But for the A7, Audi keeps the slope going almost to the rear bumper, creating a silhouette similar to that of the Porsche Panamera. The A7's styling is unusual for sure, but it quickly grew on us once we saw it in person.

Like the CLS, the A7 has two rear bucket seats that are rich in legroom but poor in headroom. You're taking a practicality hit with the A7, but unlike its rakish competition, there is a silver lining. That's because the sleek roof line incorporates a hatchback that provides access to a more versatile cargo area than you'll find in a typical sedan.

Otherwise the A7 benefits from the same well-built, visually appealing cabin and supercharged engine as the new A6. Audi's Multi Media Interface (MMI), which controls the car's myriad electronic gizmos, gets the same thoughtful improvements first seen in the A8. In other words, the A7 is in many ways just another new Audi sedan, but with the style and grace of a coupe.

Frankly the 2012 Audi A7 took us by surprise; we weren't anticipating liking it as much as we do. It's certainly expensive, demanding a premium over the A6 that's probably not entirely justified if you're looking for function rather than form. But the Mercedes CLS tells a similar story and still manages to be a lust-worthy car in its own right. So while the A7 might not be for everyone, it's certainly a best-of-both-worlds sort of car, delivering style and substance in almost equal amounts.

2012 Audi A7 models

The 2012 Audi A7 is a four-door sedan (with a hatchback-style trunk) available in three trim levels: Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige.

Standard equipment includes 18-inch wheels, adjustable drive settings, automatic bi-xenon headlights, LED running lights, automatic wipers, heated windshield washers, heated and auto-dimming mirrors, a sunroof, cruise control, three-zone automatic climate control, heated eight-way power seats with four-way lumbar adjustment, driver memory functions, leather upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, the Audi MMI system, Bluetooth, and a 14-speaker Bose sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and an iPod audio interface.

Stepping up to the Premium Plus adds 19-inch wheels, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a navigation system, an enhanced version of MMI, voice controls, a six-CD changer and HD radio. The Prestige gets adaptive headlights with washers, S line exterior trim, keyless ignition/entry, four-zone automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, a power-adjustable steering wheel and an upgraded Bose surround-sound audio system.

The Cold Weather package available on all trims includes heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel. The Audi Side Assist package includes a blind-spot warning system and a rear-end collision mitigation system. The Sport package adds special 19-inch wheels, summer tires, a sport-tuned suspension and a sport steering wheel with shift paddles. This package can be upgraded with 20-inch wheels on the Premium Plus and Prestige.

These trims can also be equipped with the Driver Assistance package, which includes adaptive cruise control, a front collision warning system and the Side Assist package. The Prestige can be optioned with the Innovation package, which is essentially the Driver Assistance pack with an infrared night vision display and a head-up display. Stand-alone options on the Prestige include 20-inch wheels, LED headlights and a 15-speaker Bang & Olufsen surround-sound audio system.

2012 Highlights

The 2012 Audi A7 is an all-new model.

Performance & mpg

Every 2012 Audi A7 comes standard with all-wheel drive, an eight-speed automatic transmission and a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 that produces 310 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque.

In Edmunds performance testing, the A7 accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 5.4 seconds -- very quick for a large all-wheel-drive sedan. Estimated fuel economy is quite good as well, with 18 mpg city/28 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined.

Safety

The 2012 Audi A7 comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front knee airbags, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. Optional features include rear side airbags, a blind-spot warning system, front and rear collision warning/mitigation systems and an infrared night-vision display.

In Edmunds brake testing, an A7 Prestige with the 20-inch wheels and summer tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 106 feet. That's sports car territory, but it would be longer with the regular tires and smaller wheels.

Driving

The new 2012 Audi A7 is another showcase for Audi's excellent supercharged 3.0-liter engine. Low-end power is abundant and made readily available thanks to the responsive throttle and quick-acting eight-speed automatic transmission. This engine also sounds fantastic -- smooth with just a hint of snarl -- and returns respectable fuel economy as well.

Every A7 comes with Audi's Drive Select, which alters throttle response, shift characteristics and steering effort based on four different modes: Comfort, Auto, Dynamic and Individual. Steering communication is rather numb in Comfort mode and the effort is a little too light for us at cruising speed. The engine and transmission might also seem a little relaxed in Comfort mode. Dynamic mode better suited our preferences for this coupe-style car but it made the car's personality too intense, which has been an issue with the previous calibration of Drive Select in other Audi models.

Unlike the A8 sedan, the A7's suspension response is not altered by Drive Select. In our testing, we found the A7's ride to be firm and a bit too lively with the available 20-inch tires, which offer minimal compliance from their narrow sidewalls. Staying with the 18-inch tires might be a good idea if a comfortable ride quality is a priority for you.

Interior

Audi is known for producing some of the finest car interiors in the world, consistently setting benchmarks for design and quality. The new A7 carries that torch and also improves upon the way the driver interacts with the car's myriad electronics devices. Audi's newest MMI benefits from enhanced functionality of the steering wheel controls and gauge-mounted display, while the MMI Touch panel amidst the rest of the (admittedly numerous) other MMI buttons is a nifty advancement.

Due to the A7's aggressively raked roof line, backseat headroom is tight for average-to-tall folks. Legroom is abundant, however, and there's something to be said for the comfort of the twin rear bucket seats. In terms of luggage and cargo capacity, the A7's hatchback design permits easier loading of larger items that just won't fit in the trunk of a conventional sedan. Official capacity is 24.5 cubic feet, and lowering the rear seatbacks expands upon this further.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Audi A7.

5(80%)
4(0%)
3(20%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

New A7 on the block
vintageracer,06/08/2011
I am a long time Audi guy having early 80's coupe, 4000cs, 90cs, S5 turbo, 2- A8's, now a 2012 A7. The last time I talked to a dealer (8 months ago) I was salivating to buy a 2011 A8 ,but it was just too much $ for todays economy. I pulled over 3 weeks ago to look at the used s8's and then bang! I was hooked, what great lines and style the A7 car designers came up with. It's stance is agressive, swooping back with a great a** to boot (no pun intended). The A7 allows a more connected driver's experience and pulls with great torque from a supercharged 6 . If you want a more connected experience in the drivers seat, the a7 does not disappoint. Dynamic and Sport mode for optimum experience.
Best Audi so far.
rbgar95,08/03/2011
We have had the A7 for a few months now. This car is amazing, it's a real head turner. With the ability to change the drive, is amazing. For me Dynamic is great, and for my wife comfort is great. The only down side to this car is the small head room in the rear. Audi has hit a real home run with this car!!!
It's awesome
zach gaspari,02/11/2017
Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
It's a great car that seems to hold its value. 82,000 miles and I have had no hiccups!
Expensive car
DF,01/26/2019
Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
I've owned this car since 2015, my wife drives it to work. Besides several recalls and regular services, we had to repair it eight times for the total of $7.7K. It has plenty of power, and nice features, but be ready to pay for it.
See all 5 reviews of the 2012 Audi A7
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2012 Audi A7 features & specs

More about the 2012 Audi A7
More About This Model

There comes a moment when you stop thinking about the 2012 Audi A7 as "just another Audi sedan, but with a weird butt." It's not when you sit in the thoughtfully laid out and beautifully executed cabin. That's standard Audi fare. It's not the first time you tickle the throttle with your foot, releasing the supercharged low-rpm power of the smooth V6 — the same engine as in the new A6. It's not the secure handling, quiet interior, copious gizmos or the Bose stereo that makes even the tinniest satellite channel sound like a live performance at Royal Albert Hall.

No, the moment comes — likely when you get out — when you realize that all of these things are found in a car that breaks the conservative and unyielding styling mold that forges the rest of Audi's sedan lineup. Its face might have the deep Audi grille and increasingly ubiquitous LED running lamps, but it's low and wide like the sexy A5 coupe rather than the staid A8 sedan. That butt may be weird, but there is an elegance to the way the roof line gradually fades away toward the pavement. It's a unique look to be sure, but it also disguises a hatchback trunk more versatile than what's found on your average three-box sedan.

To put it another way, the Audi A7 is the same in so many good ways that check the logical boxes in your head, while it's different enough to play with the strings that dangle from your heart.

Used 2012 Audi A7 Overview

The Used 2012 Audi A7 is offered in the following submodels: A7 Sedan. Available styles include Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Audi A7?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Audi A7 trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Audi A7 Premium quattro is priced between $19,991 and$19,991 with odometer readings between 98815 and98815 miles.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Audi A7 for sale near.

Which used 2012 Audi A7s are available in my area?

Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Audi A7.

Can't find a used 2012 Audi A7s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi A7 for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $17,713.

Find a used Audi for sale - 6 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $8,991.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi A7 for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $16,028.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $25,141.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Audi A7?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

