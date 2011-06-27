Vehicle overview

Audi sedans seem to come from the same cookie cutter. Be it the A4, A6 or A8, it can be difficult to tell them apart even for those with a keen eye. Yet when it comes to Audis with only two doors, the German company breaks the mold with timeless silhouettes and new design details that influence not only its own sedans but also those of other brands as well. The 2012 Audi A7 might have four doors, but when it comes to style, it has the spirit of an Audi coupe.

The A7 sports the typical Audi fascia, but it's lower and wider, evoking the sleek A5 coupe rather than the redesigned A6 sedan upon which it is based. The roof line is radically sloped, and in that sense it follows the trend set by other so-called "four-door coupes" such as the Mercedes-Benz CLS. But for the A7, Audi keeps the slope going almost to the rear bumper, creating a silhouette similar to that of the Porsche Panamera. The A7's styling is unusual for sure, but it quickly grew on us once we saw it in person.

Like the CLS, the A7 has two rear bucket seats that are rich in legroom but poor in headroom. You're taking a practicality hit with the A7, but unlike its rakish competition, there is a silver lining. That's because the sleek roof line incorporates a hatchback that provides access to a more versatile cargo area than you'll find in a typical sedan.

Otherwise the A7 benefits from the same well-built, visually appealing cabin and supercharged engine as the new A6. Audi's Multi Media Interface (MMI), which controls the car's myriad electronic gizmos, gets the same thoughtful improvements first seen in the A8. In other words, the A7 is in many ways just another new Audi sedan, but with the style and grace of a coupe.

Frankly the 2012 Audi A7 took us by surprise; we weren't anticipating liking it as much as we do. It's certainly expensive, demanding a premium over the A6 that's probably not entirely justified if you're looking for function rather than form. But the Mercedes CLS tells a similar story and still manages to be a lust-worthy car in its own right. So while the A7 might not be for everyone, it's certainly a best-of-both-worlds sort of car, delivering style and substance in almost equal amounts.