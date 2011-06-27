Vehicle overview

Our review of last year's Audi A7 was pretty glowing, so it's hard to see how the 2016 A7 needs any improvement. But Audi has updated its sleek hatchback luxury sedan anyway, no doubt seeking to keep the A7 as appealing as possible. We're quite OK with that.

Outside, the 2016 A7 gets a mild restyling with reshaped LED headlights, a sharper trapezoidal grille and a new rear fascia with tweaked taillights and trapezoidal exhaust outlets. Inside, the Multi Media Interface (MMI) infotainment system gains quicker processing power, and Audi's proprietary iPod cable has been replaced by USB audio connectivity, bringing the A7 into line with industry norms. Audi has even revised the A7's supercharged 3.0-liter V6 to produce 23 more hp than last year and 2-3 mpg higher fuel economy.

The 2016 Audi A7 can be identified by its newly shaped LED headlights.

Other A7 strengths remain intact. The TDI diesel V6 engine, for example, is outstanding, providing a possibly unprecedented blend of performance and efficiency. Don't believe us? Consider that it launches the A7 to 60 mph in less than 6 seconds and returns about the same fuel economy as the Dodge Dart economy sedan. Standard sure-footed traction from Audi's all-wheel drive makes the A7 a viable option in any climate, while the richly decorated interior is one of the nicest you'll find in this price range. The only real catch is that rear headroom suffers relative to the mechanically identical A6 sedan, and you can get a comparable A6 for thousands less.

Of course, the sedan's a wallflower by comparison, and it also can't compete with the A7's versatile hatchback trunk. In fact, apples to apples, the only true rival out there is the Porsche Panamera, which plays in a higher league pricewise. There are other so-called "four-door coupes," and that brings the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class and BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe into play. Both are clearly compelling in terms of style and speed, but their sedan-style trunks come up short for carrying cargo; moreover, the Benz's interior seems rather plain. Although no car is a no-brainer in this prestigious class, the even better 2016 A7 could prove mighty tough to resist.