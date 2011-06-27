  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A7
  4. Used 2016 Audi A7
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car

2016 Audi A7 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Quicker than most
  • the gasoline-fed V6 model hits 60 mph in just 4.8 seconds, while the diesel is just 1 second slower
  • top-notch tech ranges from an in-car WiFi hotspot to a full set of driver safety aids
  • hatchback offers more flexible cargo space than regular sedan's trunk.
  • Rear headroom is tight for taller passengers
  • ride is pretty firm when fitted with 20-inch wheels.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
Audi A7 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
List Price Range
$31,000 - $36,999
Used A7 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Beautiful design alone makes the 2016 Audi A7 a desirable luxury car. But if you're not easily swayed by looks, the A7's exceptional interior room and quality, handy hatchback trunk and refined performance should charm your pragmatic side. Although that sleek, sloping roof line eats up some rear headroom, the A7 is still one of the best picks in the class. Read on to see if the A7 could be your next car.

Vehicle overview

Our review of last year's Audi A7 was pretty glowing, so it's hard to see how the 2016 A7 needs any improvement. But Audi has updated its sleek hatchback luxury sedan anyway, no doubt seeking to keep the A7 as appealing as possible. We're quite OK with that.

Outside, the 2016 A7 gets a mild restyling with reshaped LED headlights, a sharper trapezoidal grille and a new rear fascia with tweaked taillights and trapezoidal exhaust outlets. Inside, the Multi Media Interface (MMI) infotainment system gains quicker processing power, and Audi's proprietary iPod cable has been replaced by USB audio connectivity, bringing the A7 into line with industry norms. Audi has even revised the A7's supercharged 3.0-liter V6 to produce 23 more hp than last year and 2-3 mpg higher fuel economy.

The 2016 Audi A7 can be identified by its newly shaped LED headlights.

Other A7 strengths remain intact. The TDI diesel V6 engine, for example, is outstanding, providing a possibly unprecedented blend of performance and efficiency. Don't believe us? Consider that it launches the A7 to 60 mph in less than 6 seconds and returns about the same fuel economy as the Dodge Dart economy sedan. Standard sure-footed traction from Audi's all-wheel drive makes the A7 a viable option in any climate, while the richly decorated interior is one of the nicest you'll find in this price range. The only real catch is that rear headroom suffers relative to the mechanically identical A6 sedan, and you can get a comparable A6 for thousands less.

Of course, the sedan's a wallflower by comparison, and it also can't compete with the A7's versatile hatchback trunk. In fact, apples to apples, the only true rival out there is the Porsche Panamera, which plays in a higher league pricewise. There are other so-called "four-door coupes," and that brings the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class and BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe into play. Both are clearly compelling in terms of style and speed, but their sedan-style trunks come up short for carrying cargo; moreover, the Benz's interior seems rather plain. Although no car is a no-brainer in this prestigious class, the even better 2016 A7 could prove mighty tough to resist.

2016 Audi A7 models

The 2016 Audi A7 is available in two trim levels -- Premium Plus and Prestige -- for both the 3.0T and TDI engines. The higher-performance 2016 Audi S7 and 2016 Audi RS 7 are reviewed separately.

Standard equipment on the Premium Plus includes 19-inch wheels, Audi Drive Select (providing adjustable settings for steering, accelerator and transmission response), Audi Pre Sense Basic and Rear (see "Safety," below), a blind-spot warning system, automatic adaptive LED headlights, LED running lights and taillights, a power liftgate, automatic wipers, auto-dimming power-folding heated mirrors, a sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, an adaptive rear spoiler and keyless entry and ignition.

Inside you'll find four-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable steering wheel with shift paddles, leather upholstery, heated eight-way power seats (with four-way driver lumbar adjustment), driver memory settings, an 8-inch motorized pop-up display screen, a rearview camera, a navigation system with voice controls, Audi Connect (providing Google Earth-enhanced navigation, Google search functions, smartphone-app integration and 4G LTE with mobile WiFi hotspot capability), the MMI infotainment system with console-mounted controls, Bluetooth and a 10-speaker audio system with a CD player, satellite radio and USB audio connectivity.

As with many other Audi vehicles, the 2016 A7 boasts a handsome and high-quality interior.

The Prestige adds LED ambient interior lighting, ventilated front seats with passenger lumbar adjustments, a head-up display and a 14-speaker Bose audio system.

Most A7 options come bundled in various packages. The Cold Weather package includes heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel. The S Line Sport package adds special 19-inch wheels, sport-themed exterior styling flourishes, a firmer suspension and an available add-on Black Optic package that contributes 20-inch wheels and high-gloss black trim on the grille and window surrounds. The Driver Assistance package includes automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, Audi Pre Sense Plus (including a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking), a corner-view camera system (front and rear) and lane-keeping assist.

Two bundles are available only on the Prestige. The Individual Contour Seating package throws in upgraded leather and 14-way power front seats with massage and memory functions, while the Audi Design Selection package adds distinctive walnut inlays and extended leather trim.

The Prestige's Bose audio system is a standalone option on the Premium Plus, while both are eligible for 20-inch wheels and rear side airbags. The Prestige enjoys exclusive access to an infrared night vision display, power-closing doors and a 15-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 Audi A7 receives revised front and rear styling, a standard power-adjustable steering wheel, standard LED headlights, a more capable infotainment system with 4G mobile WiFi and USB audio connectivity, expanded interior trim options and available massaging front seats. Also, the gas-powered 3.0T engine has been revised to produce 23 extra horsepower and improved fuel economy.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Audi A7 offers a choice of two engines: a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 (3.0T) and a turbocharged 3.0-liter diesel V6 (TDI). The supercharged, gasoline-fueled engine generates 333 hp and 325 pound-feet of torque, while the diesel TDI pumps out 240 hp and 428 lb-ft of torque. All A7s come with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

In Edmunds performance testing, an A7 3.0T accelerated to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds, which is very quick for this class of car with a six-cylinder engine. It's also 0.6 second quicker than the pre-2016 version with its 310-hp rating. An A7 TDI hit 60 mph in 5.8 seconds at our test track, a few tenths slower than Audi's estimate but still remarkably swift by diesel standards.

EPA fuel economy estimates for the A7 3.0T stand at 24 mpg combined (20 city/30 highway), a startling 4-mpg increase from last year despite carryover mechanicals and an added 23 hp. The A7 TDI gains a single mpg, checking in at an exceptional 30 mpg combined (25 city/38 highway). We nearly matched that on the Edmunds evaluation route with 28.9 mpg.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2016 Audi A7 includes antilock disc brakes, stability control, a blind-spot warning system, front and rear parking sensors, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. Rear side airbags are a standalone option, while the Driver Assistance package adds adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capability, a corner-view camera system and lane-keeping assist.

The standard Audi Pre-Sense Basic system warns the driver, tensions the seatbelts and closes the windows if a potential collision is detected, while the Pre-Sense Rear system (also standard) uses the brake light to warn traffic behind the vehicle in the event of a rear collision. The Audi Pre Sense Plus system (included in the Driver Assistance package) can do all that, plus fully tighten the seatbelts and automatically apply the brakes full-force to mitigate the severity of an imminent crash.

In Edmunds brake testing, we evaluated both an A7 3.0T and an A7 TDI with 20-inch wheels and summer tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 106 feet. That's impressive, no doubt, but expect a longer distance with the standard all-season tires and 19-inch wheels.

Driving

Regardless of which powertrain you choose, the 2016 Audi A7 can pass slow-moving traffic in what seems like a blink of an eye. The supercharged 3.0T is a stunning engine in its own right, providing nearly instantaneous throttle response that its turbocharged rivals can only dream of. But we find the A7 TDI particularly endearing, as it delivers one of the most thrilling diesel driving experiences in automotive history. With 103 more lb-ft of torque than the gas engine, most of it on tap as soon as you start rolling, the TDI V6 blasts away from stoplights and dispatches highway dawdlers with ease. This is a genuine high-performance car that just happens to use diesel fuel instead of gasoline. Furthermore, the loud, trucklike clatter indicative of diesel engines is absent in the ultra-quiet A7, and although you do hear a distinctive growl when you really lay into the throttle, that's a rare event given the diesel's massive well of torque.

Every A7 comes with Audi's Drive Select feature, which alters throttle response, transmission shift characteristics and steering effort via on four different modes: Comfort, Auto, Dynamic and Individual. We've found it a challenge to dial in exactly the right settings for our taste, and the steering feel doesn't impress us in any of the settings. Along with this dull steering, a hefty curb weight and sizable exterior prevent the A7 from feeling like a sport sedan. You can hustle it along, but it doesn't offer much enjoyment or engagement in return. We therefore suggest sticking with the smaller 19-inch wheels, as they provide a suppler ride and won't appreciably detract from the A7's real-world handling.

Interior

The A7's interior is thoughtfully designed and tightly constructed, with excellent materials quality. Subtle wood accents add to the premium feel, as does the comprehensive red backlighting at night. Audi's familiar Multi Media Interface (MMI) controls audio, communication and navigation functions via a dash-mounted pop-up screen and a knob and buttons on the center console. There's also a touchpad that includes radio preset numbers and allows you to enter letters and numbers into the navigation system using handwriting. In total, MMI boasts logical menus and crisp graphics, and after a short time it seems relatively intuitive.

The A7 is also equipped with Audi Connect, which includes 4G LTE data connectivity with mobile WiFi for up to eight devices, Google Earth data for the navigation system and simplified Google search for POIs. The Google Earth feature is a cool concept, but in practice it's an example of form over function, as the "enhanced" map can be more difficult to comprehend at a glance than a conventional navigation map. We have higher hopes for the new-for-2016 4G integration, as it's bound to be an improvement over the sluggish 3G service provided in previous years.

Fitting five passengers in the A7 is quite feasible, as long as the ones in back aren't very tall. Headroom up front is acceptable, but the sleek, sloping roof line limits rear headroom quite a bit, and it also makes ingress and egress more challenging. Happily, legroom is adequate all around.

The 2016 Audi A7 offers greater cargo-carrying versatility than a regular sedan thanks to its hatchback design.

The A7's hatchback design enables easy loading of luggage and larger items that might not fit in the trunk of a conventional sedan. Official cargo capacity is 24.5 cubic feet, but lowering the rear seatbacks increases that volume significantly.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Audi A7.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I never want to be without one!
Tom J,02/17/2016
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
This is my second A7, and the improvements in performance, reliability, style, and technology are significant. I chose this car above all German and Japanese equivalents, and it was no contest. Ease off the line and it rolls sedately forward. Crush the pedal and it pins you back in the seat, the engine giving a subtle growl that quickly becomes a roar. 70mph comes fast, as the steering, handling, and balance tighten. It is the best performing sedan I've ever driven. Hit the gas out of the apex and it hunkers down and rockets out of the turn. The curve speed sign says 40mph? Try 70 and you will be fine. The interior is sumptuous, ergonomic, and classy without being fussy. The electronic systems are user-friendly but have layers and layers of functionality once you start exploring. In the snow, this car outperforms the most eager SUV. Speaking of SUVs, when you open the lift gate you have a storage cave that serves almost any cargo need. Every possible situation was contemplated with this car. This A7 feels like an extension of me--more so the longer I own it. And as with my 2012, the 2016 turns heads and solicits conversation wherever I go. I have the Mythos black with Nougat interior, and it couldn't be more compelling. The car exudes understated success and standing, and imbues the same upon its driver. My only fear is that one day Audi will stop making the A7. It's that good.
Happy in Virginia
Thom,11/30/2015
TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
I owned a 2011 Porsche Panamera that burned up in interstate 95 on the way to vacation. Prior to the fire I was looking at the Audi line of cars. After quite a bit of research I decided on a Audi A7 due to its versatility and great interior. I didn't go back to Porsche because of their lack of concern when my car caught fire!! I was planning on buying off of the local dealer but they told me it would take 90-120 days to order the A7 configured the way I wanted it. I got on the net and connected with Lauren Whitcraft at Rick Case Audi in the Atlanta area. She located a dealer who had a car that was being built in Germany and traded one of their vehicles. In a little over three weeks she notified my car was ready to go. I must add that we did the deal over the phone in thirty minutes from the time I called initially. I flew to Atlanta on a morning flight and she picked me up at the airport. After I hit the road I drive from Atlanta to Richmond in a constant rain. My new Audi A7 impressed me the entire trip averaging 37.5 mph. I have owned a ton of cars and this one is a keeper. On a recent trip I averaged 42.6 mph(diesel). My wife keeps telling how much she like the A7 and just smile and go "yes I do. I really with I could complain about something but I can't. I am looking forward to taking a long trip some day soon. In closing I can tell you this puppy is pretty darn fast too. It midrange acceleration does not seem to bog down until I loose my nerve....Did I say I love my A7? I can't wait until the 2016 Q7 comes out so we can fly to Atlanta and replace my wife's vehicle.
My Wife Calls it "The Spaceship", I call it Heaven
Anthony,12/02/2016
Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
I recently leased a white over black A7 Prestige with the Driver Assist, B&O, 19" Sport, and Comfort Seating packages along with a few other options. I also had the windows tinted, which in Florida is a big help. The car looks fantastic without being overly showy - I wanted something that didn't advertise it's price too loudly. The car is very fast but in a very subtle way... I find myself doing 100 feeling like I would doing 60 in a lesser car. Exceptionally quiet and smooth riding. A far as comfort, the heated/cooled seats work very quickly and the massage function on the Comfort Seating Package is ridiculously great. I find myself using it almost 100% of the time. The seats themselves offer as many adjustments as I could imagine and are very comfortable and supportive when cornering quickly. The B&O stereo is outstanding, although I miss a graphic equalizer. The AC is somehow 10x better than my last BMW, both faster and stronger. Where I was running the old AC at 63-65 degrees, I'm at 69-72 with this car. The 4G hotspot works well and saves my cell phone's data plan. The only negatives I can think of are that Apple CarPlay still doesn't support apps I consider necessary like Waze and the SiriusXM app. Also driving with all the tech options activated it can be a bit overwhelming (hence my wife's nickname). If you want to just drive the car I suggest the following: Put down the LCD screen using the button on the dash, it will pop up only when needed (this also looks cool). Turn off all the driver assist functions and the HUD and you're basically driving a really fast, super quiet car that happens to be massaging you while making love to your eardrums. I find myself driving for hours sometimes at night just to enjoy the car. Highly recommended.
My Third Childhood...
jerry forberg,03/19/2016
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
I traded a 2013 Lexus ES350 for the A7. The Lexus was the best car I've ever owned, comfort-wise, overall performance, etc.. But the ES is a smooth sedan, without much punch. The Audi, in comparison, is that redhead in high school you wished you'd asked to the prom, just to see what might happen after the prom! It is fun, and that sums it up. It's over priced; for the money one can choose from an array of fine rides, BMW, Mercedes, maybe a Jag, any of which could get your blood flowing. But this a vehicle you won't see too many of on the street. It truly stands out with great styling. I've had no less than four strangers tell me what a fine looking auto the A7 is. Audi is famous for beautiful interiors and this car has one. The interfaces, voice or touch, are superior to the Lexus, in my opinion, very nice for a non-techie such as myself. The media interface alone is marvelous. At first I wasn't sure about the feature where the engine shuts off at red lights (on or off, your choice), but have come to appreciate the option, especially since premium fuel is strongly recommended, the main negative thus far. The restart is nearly seamless and I expect we'll see this in many more cars in the future. Overall, this is the most fun, best driving vehicle I have ever owned. The vehicle continues to garner off the street positive comments, two years in. How am I going to get a cooler car to replace this one?
See all 8 reviews of the 2016 Audi A7
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
240 hp @ 3500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
240 hp @ 3500 rpm
MPG
20 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
333 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
20 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
333 hp @ 5300 rpm
See all Used 2016 Audi A7 features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2016 Audi A7

Used 2016 Audi A7 Overview

The Used 2016 Audi A7 is offered in the following submodels: A7 Sedan, A7 Diesel. Available styles include TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), TDI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), and Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Audi A7?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Audi A7 trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro is priced between $31,000 and$35,530 with odometer readings between 41777 and52453 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Audi A7 Prestige quattro is priced between $36,999 and$36,999 with odometer readings between 52589 and52589 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Audi A7s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Audi A7 for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2016 A7s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $31,000 and mileage as low as 41777 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Audi A7.

Can't find a used 2016 Audi A7s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi A7 for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $22,557.

Find a used Audi for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $22,829.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi A7 for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $22,725.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $12,621.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Audi A7?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi A7 lease specials

Related Used 2016 Audi A7 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles