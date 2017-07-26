2018 Audi A7 Review
Pros & Cons
- Hatchback offers more cargo space than a sedan's trunk
- V6 engine's strong performance
- Stunning styling that hasn't aged a bit
- Rear headroom can be tight for taller passengers
- Doesn't offer Audi's latest in-car tech
- Hefty price premium over comparable Audi A6
- Firm ride with 20-inch wheels
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.2 / 10
When you're golfing and sink a hole-in-one, there's little need to ask for a mulligan. Indeed, 2018 represents yet another year for the Audi A7 with only the mildest of updates. It's fair to say that Audi got this car right back when it introduced the A7 for 2012. The A7 has not only been a success for Audi, but it has inspired numerous copycats. The A7's fastback roofline is everywhere, from humble compact sedans to fellow luxury models.
The great thing about the A7, though, is that there's more to it than just gorgeous styling. It's actually one of those cars that manages to be both beautiful and practical. That same fastback rear end that does wonders for its looks also conceals a huge hatchback trunk that's far more spacious and accessible than what regular sedans offer. And although the back seat doesn't have as much headroom as those regular sedans, we also wouldn't classify it as squished.
Then there's the matter of its refined driving manners, superb 340-hp V6, impeccably crafted interior and well-stocked features list. And, sure, it's pricier than a comparably equipped A6, but on the other hand, the A7 also undercuts its sedan and coupe rivals by quite a bit. So although no car is an easy choice in this class, the 2018 A7's best-of-many-worlds attributes hold particular appeal.
2018 Audi A7 models
The 2018 Audi A7 is a midsize luxury car with a hatchback cargo area (Audi dubs this body style a "Sportback"). There are two trim levels — Premium Plus and Prestige — that both come with a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 engine (340 hp, 325 lb-ft of torque), an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. Note that there are higher-performance Audi S7 and Audi RS 7 versions available, which we review separately.
The base Premium Plus trim level comes standard with 19-inch wheels, adjustable drive settings (Audi Drive Select), blind-spot monitoring, Audi Pre Sense Basic (a forward collision warning system), automatic and adaptive LED headlights, a power liftgate, automatic wipers, auto-dimming and power-folding mirrors, parking sensors, and keyless ignition and entry.
Inside, you get a sunroof, four-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power-adjustable front seats (with heating and driver four-way lumbar and memory settings), leather upholstery, a power-adjustable steering wheel, a rearview camera, the MMI electronics interface (8-inch display, knob controller, touchpad), a navigation system, voice controls, Audi Connect, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a USB port, Bluetooth and a 14-speaker Bose surround-sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and a media player interface.
The Prestige adds ventilated front seats, passenger lumbar adjustment, a head-up display, a corner view parking camera and power-closing doors.
Available on both trim levels is the Competition package, which adds 20-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, a high-performance rear differential, high-gloss black trim pieces, sport seats with upgraded leather, a flat-bottom sport steering wheel, and a four-seat cabin configuration with more contoured rear sport seats.
The Cold Weather package adds heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel. The Driver Assistance package adds adaptive cruise control, a forward collision warning and automatic braking system, lane departure warning and intervention, and automatic high beams. The Comfort Seating package (not available with the Competition package) adds upgraded leather and ventilated front seats with massage functionality and extra adjustments. The S line Sport package adds 20-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, special exterior flourishes and a black headliner.
Other options include rear side airbags and a Black optic package that adds gloss-black 20-inch wheels and exterior trim.
Trim tested
There are typically multiple versions of each vehicle, although many aspects are shared. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 Audi A7 Prestige Quattro sedan (supercharged 3.0L V6 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the Audi A7 has received some minor updates, including a bit more power and new smartphone integration functionality. Our findings remain applicable to this 2018 A7.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the A7 models:
- Audi Pre Sense Basic
- Warns the driver, tensions seat belts, and closes the windows if a potential collision is detected.
- Audi Pre Sense Plus
- Warns the driver of an imminent front collision and can automatically brake.
- Rear Seat Side Airbags
- Provides additional protection for rear outboard occupants in case of a side impact.
