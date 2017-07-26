Overall rating 8.2 / 10

When you're golfing and sink a hole-in-one, there's little need to ask for a mulligan. Indeed, 2018 represents yet another year for the Audi A7 with only the mildest of updates. It's fair to say that Audi got this car right back when it introduced the A7 for 2012. The A7 has not only been a success for Audi, but it has inspired numerous copycats. The A7's fastback roofline is everywhere, from humble compact sedans to fellow luxury models.

The great thing about the A7, though, is that there's more to it than just gorgeous styling. It's actually one of those cars that manages to be both beautiful and practical. That same fastback rear end that does wonders for its looks also conceals a huge hatchback trunk that's far more spacious and accessible than what regular sedans offer. And although the back seat doesn't have as much headroom as those regular sedans, we also wouldn't classify it as squished.

Then there's the matter of its refined driving manners, superb 340-hp V6, impeccably crafted interior and well-stocked features list. And, sure, it's pricier than a comparably equipped A6, but on the other hand, the A7 also undercuts its sedan and coupe rivals by quite a bit. So although no car is an easy choice in this class, the 2018 A7's best-of-many-worlds attributes hold particular appeal.