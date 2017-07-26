  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.2 / 10
Consumer Rating
(1)
2018 Audi A7 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Hatchback offers more cargo space than a sedan's trunk
  • V6 engine's strong performance
  • Stunning styling that hasn't aged a bit
  • Rear headroom can be tight for taller passengers
  • Doesn't offer Audi's latest in-car tech
  • Hefty price premium over comparable Audi A6
  • Firm ride with 20-inch wheels
Which A7 does Edmunds recommend?

There really aren't many make-or-break options available on the A7 since there's only one engine and the upper Prestige trim doesn't add many extra amenities. In other words, you really can't screw up this decision. However, we do recommend opting for the Driver Assistance package and its well-executed driving aids, and we'd urge you to test an A7 with the 19-inch wheels before settling on one with the 20-inchers and/or sport-tuned suspension — you may prefer the standard ride.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.2 / 10

When you're golfing and sink a hole-in-one, there's little need to ask for a mulligan. Indeed, 2018 represents yet another year for the Audi A7 with only the mildest of updates. It's fair to say that Audi got this car right back when it introduced the A7 for 2012. The A7 has not only been a success for Audi, but it has inspired numerous copycats. The A7's fastback roofline is everywhere, from humble compact sedans to fellow luxury models.

The great thing about the A7, though, is that there's more to it than just gorgeous styling. It's actually one of those cars that manages to be both beautiful and practical. That same fastback rear end that does wonders for its looks also conceals a huge hatchback trunk that's far more spacious and accessible than what regular sedans offer. And although the back seat doesn't have as much headroom as those regular sedans, we also wouldn't classify it as squished.

Then there's the matter of its refined driving manners, superb 340-hp V6, impeccably crafted interior and well-stocked features list. And, sure, it's pricier than a comparably equipped A6, but on the other hand, the A7 also undercuts its sedan and coupe rivals by quite a bit. So although no car is an easy choice in this class, the 2018 A7's best-of-many-worlds attributes hold particular appeal.

2018 Audi A7 models

The 2018 Audi A7 is a midsize luxury car with a hatchback cargo area (Audi dubs this body style a "Sportback"). There are two trim levels — Premium Plus and Prestige — that both come with a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 engine (340 hp, 325 lb-ft of torque), an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. Note that there are higher-performance Audi S7 and Audi RS 7 versions available, which we review separately.

The base Premium Plus trim level comes standard with 19-inch wheels, adjustable drive settings (Audi Drive Select), blind-spot monitoring, Audi Pre Sense Basic (a forward collision warning system), automatic and adaptive LED headlights, a power liftgate, automatic wipers, auto-dimming and power-folding mirrors, parking sensors, and keyless ignition and entry.

Inside, you get a sunroof, four-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power-adjustable front seats (with heating and driver four-way lumbar and memory settings), leather upholstery, a power-adjustable steering wheel, a rearview camera, the MMI electronics interface (8-inch display, knob controller, touchpad), a navigation system, voice controls, Audi Connect, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a USB port, Bluetooth and a 14-speaker Bose surround-sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and a media player interface.

The Prestige adds ventilated front seats, passenger lumbar adjustment, a head-up display, a corner view parking camera and power-closing doors.

Available on both trim levels is the Competition package, which adds 20-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, a high-performance rear differential, high-gloss black trim pieces, sport seats with upgraded leather, a flat-bottom sport steering wheel, and a four-seat cabin configuration with more contoured rear sport seats.

The Cold Weather package adds heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel. The Driver Assistance package adds adaptive cruise control, a forward collision warning and automatic braking system, lane departure warning and intervention, and automatic high beams. The Comfort Seating package (not available with the Competition package) adds upgraded leather and ventilated front seats with massage functionality and extra adjustments. The S line Sport package adds 20-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, special exterior flourishes and a black headliner.

Other options include rear side airbags and a Black optic package that adds gloss-black 20-inch wheels and exterior trim.

Trim tested

There are typically multiple versions of each vehicle, although many aspects are shared. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 Audi A7 Prestige Quattro sedan (supercharged 3.0L V6 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the Audi A7 has received some minor updates, including a bit more power and new smartphone integration functionality. Our findings remain applicable to this 2018 A7.

Driving

8.5
Bigger and more comfortable than a true sport sedan, the A7 is a capable and confidence-inspiring luxury sedan that excels at long-distance cruising and the occasional jaunt along a twisting road.

Acceleration

9.5
This V6 is a gem of an energetic engine. It's aided by a smart eight-speed automatic and the resolute traction of all-wheel drive. Our test car's zero-to-60 time of 4.8 seconds is staggering and considerably quicker than the class average.

Braking

7.0
Our tested A7 came to a stop from 60 mph in 119 feet, which is average for a luxury sedan with all-season tires. A7s with summer tires stop in less than 110 feet. The pedal is soft initially, and modulation is easy around town.

Steering

6.0
Steering is good on center and in parking lots, but it's devoid of feel, and its nonlinear effort (regardless of the three Drive Mode Select effort choices) can leave you guessing how much muscle to put into a turn. Difficult to drive smoothly.

Handling

7.5
Extremely capable, with plenty of grip courtesy of its all-wheel drive and optional sport-tuned suspension. Yet, this is a very big car, and you feel it in tight corners. The numb steering reduces driver engagement.

Drivability

8.0
This is an easy, pleasurable car to drive without foibles. The eight-speed automatic can be too eager to upshift when driving aggressively (even in Dynamic mode), but it is otherwise a smooth operator.

Comfort

9.0
The A7 is a first-rate road trip car, with nearly every creature comfort you could desire, including supportively firm seats and a cabin so quiet that it verges on over-isolation. A lack of rear-seat headroom is the one area where passengers may find the A7 lacking.

Seat comfort

9.0
The appropriately bolstered standard seats are firm and supportive, keeping you in place and comfortable. The optional multicontour seats add massage functionality, and the available sport seats provide extra lateral support. In any event, you'll be very comfortable.

Ride comfort

7.0
The A7 is firmly damped, and our test car's 20-inch wheels and sport suspension result in a ride that is far from plush. Yet, it still absorbs big bumps well and is never jittery or harsh. Perfectly pleasant.

Noise & vibration

9.5
The double-glazed windows help make the A7 one of the quieter cars you can drive. Gusty wind, normal road noises, obnoxious motorcycle? Barely noticeable.

Interior

7.0
Impeccably crafted and generally easy to use for a luxury car, but the A7 does suffer for its sleek styling. Getting in and out of the back seat is tricky, while headroom back there is compromised.

Utility

9.0
While the A7 might not be as friendly for people as the Audi A6 and other regular sedans, it betters those vehicles when carrying stuff. The deep, highly accessible cargo area is more spacious and versatile than what others offer. You'd have to get a wagon to better it.

Small-item storage

The bins in the doors, forward of the shifter and under the center armrest provide decent space for phones and other objects. Cupholders are on the small side.

Cargo space

The hatchback trunk (24.5 cubic feet) is very accessible and super deep, which is the key differentiator between the A7 and other luxury sedans. It is a tad narrow, though, and don't count on that hatchback allowing for bigger, bulkier items.

Technology

The A7 does not yet offer Audi's latest MMI interface, including the Virtual Cockpit all-digital gauge display. That's OK, though, for as impressive as that system is, the older version in the A7 is still feature-rich and easy to use.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall8.2 / 10
Driving8.5
Comfort9.0
Interior7.0
Utility9.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Audi A7.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

One hot car!
Robin L.,01/26/2020
Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
This is a beautiful car with top-of-the line features and VERY low miles. A real attention-getter!
See all 1 reviews of the 2018 Audi A7
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2018 Audi A7 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the A7 models:

Audi Pre Sense Basic
Warns the driver, tensions seat belts, and closes the windows if a potential collision is detected.
Audi Pre Sense Plus
Warns the driver of an imminent front collision and can automatically brake.
Rear Seat Side Airbags
Provides additional protection for rear outboard occupants in case of a side impact.

More about the 2018 Audi A7

Used 2018 Audi A7 Overview

The Used 2018 Audi A7 is offered in the following submodels: A7 Sedan. Available styles include Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), and Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A).

