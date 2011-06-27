Vehicle overview

We've been hearing about "coupes" like the four-door 2014 Audi A7 for years now, and we're still perplexed. Try as they might, the Germans will never convince us that a coupe can have as many doors as a sedan. Nonetheless, the athletic A7 does a decent coupe impression from behind the wheel, and its sloping roof line admittedly brings old Mustang fastbacks to mind. We're prepared to concede that "coupelike" is a fair term for Audi's slinky head-turner.

Enhancing the A7's appeal for 2014 is the arrival of an optional turbocharged diesel V6. Fuel economy is outstanding at 29 mpg in combined driving, but that's only half the story. The A7 TDI can also scoot to 60 mph in an estimated 5.5 seconds, putting it in a virtual dead heat with the gasoline-powered A7 3.0T. It's hard to think of a better combination of fuel economy and acceleration on the market today, and the TDI engine's remarkable refinement makes it almost indistinguishable from a gas engine in normal operation. It will take a few years to recoup the TDI's higher up-front cost, and you'll likely have to grab an oily truck-stop pump handle from time to time, but for the most part, there's really no downside to buying the diesel Audi A7.

Underneath its seductive shell, the 2014 Audi A7 is largely derived from the more mainstream A6 sedan, and that's a good thing. Interior design and quality are beyond reproach, while the newly standard Audi Connect system turns the A7 into a rolling Wi-Fi hotspot. Unlike the A6, however, the A7 features a hatchback-style power liftgate that's more useful than a standard sedan trunk. The trade-off is diminished rear headroom, an unavoidable consequence of the A7's coupe-style roof line.

Competition in this exclusively German segment is fierce, beginning with the "coupe" that started it all, the 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class. Aggressive styling and stellar twin-turbo V8 power continue to set the CLS apart, while BMW has recently gotten into the act with the similarly appealing 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe. The 2014 Porsche Panamera offers even more performance, although it costs more, and its styling remains a matter of taste. You can't go wrong, as these are all truly world-class cars.

But we can see how the A7 might emerge victorious. It's got beauty on its side, which never hurts, and the new turbodiesel model is a uniquely tempting proposition. We'll never call it a coupe, but dollar for dollar, the 2014 Audi A7 is one of the best cars you can buy.