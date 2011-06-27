  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A7
  4. Used 2014 Audi A7
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(2)
Appraise this car

2014 Audi A7 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Accomplished acceleration and handling
  • impressive fuel economy with the diesel engine
  • handy hatchback trunk
  • cosseting interior with top-notch tech.
  • Compromised rear headroom
  • firm ride, especially with the 20-inch wheels.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
Audi A7 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
List Price Range
$19,850 - $30,995
Used A7 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With its beautiful design, upscale interior and great all-around performance, the 2014 Audi A7 is a highly desirable luxury car.

Vehicle overview

We've been hearing about "coupes" like the four-door 2014 Audi A7 for years now, and we're still perplexed. Try as they might, the Germans will never convince us that a coupe can have as many doors as a sedan. Nonetheless, the athletic A7 does a decent coupe impression from behind the wheel, and its sloping roof line admittedly brings old Mustang fastbacks to mind. We're prepared to concede that "coupelike" is a fair term for Audi's slinky head-turner.

Enhancing the A7's appeal for 2014 is the arrival of an optional turbocharged diesel V6. Fuel economy is outstanding at 29 mpg in combined driving, but that's only half the story. The A7 TDI can also scoot to 60 mph in an estimated 5.5 seconds, putting it in a virtual dead heat with the gasoline-powered A7 3.0T. It's hard to think of a better combination of fuel economy and acceleration on the market today, and the TDI engine's remarkable refinement makes it almost indistinguishable from a gas engine in normal operation. It will take a few years to recoup the TDI's higher up-front cost, and you'll likely have to grab an oily truck-stop pump handle from time to time, but for the most part, there's really no downside to buying the diesel Audi A7.

Underneath its seductive shell, the 2014 Audi A7 is largely derived from the more mainstream A6 sedan, and that's a good thing. Interior design and quality are beyond reproach, while the newly standard Audi Connect system turns the A7 into a rolling Wi-Fi hotspot. Unlike the A6, however, the A7 features a hatchback-style power liftgate that's more useful than a standard sedan trunk. The trade-off is diminished rear headroom, an unavoidable consequence of the A7's coupe-style roof line.

Competition in this exclusively German segment is fierce, beginning with the "coupe" that started it all, the 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class. Aggressive styling and stellar twin-turbo V8 power continue to set the CLS apart, while BMW has recently gotten into the act with the similarly appealing 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe. The 2014 Porsche Panamera offers even more performance, although it costs more, and its styling remains a matter of taste. You can't go wrong, as these are all truly world-class cars.

But we can see how the A7 might emerge victorious. It's got beauty on its side, which never hurts, and the new turbodiesel model is a uniquely tempting proposition. We'll never call it a coupe, but dollar for dollar, the 2014 Audi A7 is one of the best cars you can buy.

2014 Audi A7 models

The 2014 Audi A7 is available in one trim level -- Premium Plus -- for both the 3.0T and TDI engines. The higher-performance S7 and RS 7 are reviewed separately.

Standard equipment on the Premium Plus includes 19-inch wheels, adjustable drive settings, automatic bi-xenon headlights, LED running lights, a power liftgate, automatic wipers, heated windshield washers, heated and auto-dimming mirrors, a sunroof, front and rear parking sensors and keyless ignition/entry. Inside you'll find an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, tri-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated eight-way power seats (with four-way lumbar adjustment), driver memory functions, an 8-inch display screen, a rearview camera, a navigation system, Audi's MMI console-mounted electronics controller, voice controls, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, Audi Connect (enhanced Web-based navigation, information and Wifi access) and a 10-speaker audio system with a CD player, satellite radio and an iPod interface.

The optional Prestige package adds adaptive headlights, sportier exterior trim, a blind-spot warning system, a rear-end collision warning system, LED ambient interior lighting, four-zone automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, a power-adjustable steering wheel and an upgraded 14-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system.

Most A7 options come bundled in various packages. The Cold Weather package includes heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel. The Sport package adds special 19-inch or 20-inch wheels, summer tires, a sport-tuned suspension and a sport steering wheel with shift paddles. Sport package models can be enhanced via the Black Optic package, which contributes 20-inch bi-color wheels and high-gloss black trim on the grille and window surrounds. The Driver Assistance package includes adaptive cruise control, a front collision warning system, a corner-view camera system (front and rear) and lane-departure warning/keeping assist. The Prestige is also eligible for the Innovation package, which is essentially the Driver Assistance package with an infrared night vision display and a head-up display.

Stand-alone options on the Prestige include LED headlights, power-closing doors and a 15-speaker Bang & Olufsen surround-sound audio system.

2014 Highlights

For the 2014 Audi A7, a new turbocharged diesel V6 debuts, bringing with it an impressive 29 mpg combined EPA rating. All A7s gain a middle rear seat, bumping passenger capacity from four to five. Also, the Premium trim level has been discontinued, leaving the higher-content Premium Plus as the base trim, and some features have been reshuffled. Finally, the Audi Connect technology suite with WiFi is newly standard on every A7, and a Black Optic package joins the options list.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Audi A7 offers a choice of two engines. The A7 3.0T comes with a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 that produces 310 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque, while the A7 TDI gets a turbocharged 3.0-liter diesel V6 that produces 240 hp and 428 lb-ft. An eight-speed automatic is the only transmission offered, and it sends power to all four wheels.

In Edmunds performance testing, the A7 3.0T accelerated from a standstill to 60 mph in 5.4 seconds, which is quicker than average for this class of car with a six-cylinder engine. Audi projects a similar sprint of 5.5 seconds for the A7 TDI, making it one of the most rapid diesel-powered cars on the road.

The 3.0T is EPA-rated at 21 mpg combined (18 mpg city/28 mpg highway), which is a couple mpg fewer than an all-wheel-drive 640i Gran Coupe. But you won't find better fuel economy in this class than the A7 TDI, as it checks in at an impressive 29 mpg combined (24 city/38 highway).

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2014 Audi A7 includes antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. Rear side airbags, front and rear parking sensors, lane departure warning/keeping assist and a blind-spot warning system are either optional or included with the upper trims.

The standard Audi Pre-Sense system can warn the driver, tension the seatbelts and close the windows if a potential collision is detected, while the optional Audi Pre-Sense Plus system can do all that, plus fully tighten the seatbelts and automatically apply the brakes full force to mitigate the severity of an imminent crash. The A7's Prestige trim also comes with Audi Pre-Sense Rear, which uses the brake light to warn traffic behind the vehicle in the event of a rear collision, employing additional preventive protective measures should the situation turn critical.

In Edmunds brake testing, an A7 Prestige with 20-inch wheels and summer tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 106 feet. That's impressive even for summer tires; expect a longer distance for the regular tires and smaller wheels.

Driving

Were it not for the new turbocharged diesel V6 engine, we'd just keep raving about the 2014 Audi A7 3.0T's strong supercharged V6. Low-end power is abundant and always at the ready, yet the 3.0T likes to rev, too, pulling to redline with gusto. The quick-acting eight-speed automatic transmission only adds to the car's responsive character.

But this year, at least, the A7 TDI is the center of attention, delivering one of the most thrilling diesel driving experiences yet. With over 100 more pound-feet of torque than the gas engine, the TDI V6 blasts away from stoplights and dispatches highway dawdlers with ease. This is a genuine high-performance car that just happens to use diesel fuel instead of gasoline.

Every A7 comes with Audi's Drive Select feature, which alters throttle response, transmission shift characteristics and steering effort based on four different modes: Comfort, Auto, Dynamic and Individual. We've found it a challenge to dial in exactly the right settings for our taste, and the steering feel doesn't impress us in any of the settings. Still, the A7's handling is rewarding, as this luxury hatchback has a nimble, athletic feel that belies its hefty curb weight. Just watch the ride quality with the available 20-inch tires; the A7 already rides firmly by default, so sticking with the smaller 19s might be a better bet if you value a supple ride.

Interior

The A7's interior is typical Audi, which means both handsomely designed and tightly constructed, with excellent materials quality evident throughout. Audi's familiar Multi Media Interface system (MMI) controls entertainment, communication and navigation functions via a dash-mounted pop-up screen and a knob and buttons on the center console. The system boasts logical menus, crisp graphics and a touchpad to increase functionality, although we still prefer BMW's iDrive or Mercedes' COMAND for overall ease of use.

The A7 is also equipped with the Audi Connect Internet suite, which includes in-car 3G Wi-Fi, Google Earth data for the navigation system and simplified Google search for POIs. It sounds a bit over the top, but proves very handy if you need to get some work done on the road and there's no Starbucks in sight. However, the Google Earth feature is an example of form over function, as the "enhanced" map can be more difficult to comprehend at a glance than a conventional navigation map.

Due to the A7's aggressively raked roof line, backseat headroom is tight, even for adults of average height. Legroom is adequate, however, and the newly standard three-across seating raises passenger capacity to five in a pinch. The A7's hatchback design enables easy loading of luggage and larger items that might not fit in the trunk of a conventional sedan. Official cargo capacity is 24.5 cubic feet, but lowering the rear seatbacks increases that volume significantly.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Audi A7.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Classic Design with Utility and Performance!
Paul P.,03/28/2018
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
This car is faster than my 2008 Boxster S, and can get 34 mpg on a highway when driven at moderate speeds. It's gorgeous from any angle and as a hatchback, can hold a ton with rear seats down. Buy it with low mileage (5K) and you have the best of all worlds! Can't say enough about it's power (Supercharged 6 cyl), stability (Quattro) and sleek lines. Strangers compliment it's looks, with Daytona Gray Metallic and 20" wheels. Updated Review: This car continues to be copied and it’s coupe/sedan design is descended to become a true Classic! Instead of getting a new car I plan on changing the wheels to freshen the feel!
Love this sporty car!
BASM ,07/17/2020
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
We love our new/used 2014 Audi A7. Feels like a luxury sports car! Grateful to Edmunds.com for posting it as no other auto websites had it. Great find!
See all 2 reviews of the 2014 Audi A7
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
240 hp @ 3500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Diesel
240 hp @ 3500 rpm
See all Used 2014 Audi A7 features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2014 Audi A7

Used 2014 Audi A7 Overview

The Used 2014 Audi A7 is offered in the following submodels: A7 Sedan, A7 Diesel. Available styles include Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A), TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), and TDI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Audi A7?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Audi A7 trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro is priced between $19,850 and$26,000 with odometer readings between 47099 and116760 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Audi A7 Prestige quattro is priced between $25,995 and$30,995 with odometer readings between 59900 and73117 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Audi A7s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Audi A7 for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2014 A7s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $19,850 and mileage as low as 47099 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Audi A7.

Can't find a used 2014 Audi A7s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi A7 for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $11,817.

Find a used Audi for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $9,537.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi A7 for sale - 2 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $13,620.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 2 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $17,567.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Audi A7?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi A7 lease specials

Related Used 2014 Audi A7 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles