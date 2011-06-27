Vehicle overview

If it seems as though every German luxury carmaker has decided to build a sedan with a coupe-style roof, it's because, well, they have. The basic idea here is to combine the practicality of a sedan with the sleek styling of a coupe. It works, though obviously a few compromises come along for the ride.

Audi's contribution to this fledgling segment is the 2013 Audi A7. It's built upon the A6 sedan (a traditional sedan), and that's certainly a good thing, as we rate it as one of our top picks. The big difference is the A7's sloping roof line -- unique even in this high-style segment. It makes the A7 look a bit like a hatchback, as the roof line continues to taper all the way to the tail, making the hindquarters look a bit weak from a design point of view. For most people, however, this distinctive look soon wins them over.

As with other coupe-styled four-doors, the 2013 Audi A7's roof line comes with both benefits and drawbacks. On the plus side, the big hatchback-style opening provides a large and versatile cargo area. Unfortunately, that sloping glass also cuts into rear-seat headroom. But if you're not in the business of transporting several tall adults at the same time, you'll likely overlook this fault and revel in the A7's potent performance, classy interior and the abundance of high-tech features that have become a hallmark of the Audi brand.

Even though this body style is relatively new, the competition is quite strong. Mercedes-Benz practically invented this genre with the luxury-oriented CLS-Class, and in the ensuing seven years, it has seen improvements that keep it on top of its game. BMW has also just jumped into the game with the sportier 2013 6 Series Gran Coupe, while the 2013 Porsche Panamera, in its many iterations, turns up the performance dial even further.

The 2013 Audi A7, on the other hand, is praiseworthy for its balanced blend of luxury and performance, giving the owner a healthy dose of each. It also starts out as the least expensive car in the bunch. If you find yourself in the coupe-styled luxury sedan market and you're trying to decide among any of these cars, consider yourself lucky, as you really can't go wrong.