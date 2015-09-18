Used 2015 Audi A7 for Sale Near Me

345 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 345 listings
  • 2015 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro

    26,805 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $31,417

    $1,416 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2015 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro

    14,701 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $36,995

    Details
  • 2015 Audi A7 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2015 Audi A7 Prestige quattro

    33,989 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,991

    $665 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro in Light Brown
    used

    2015 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro

    58,005 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $29,450

    Details
  • 2015 Audi A7 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2015 Audi A7 Prestige quattro

    77,210 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $27,000

    Details
  • 2015 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro

    36,819 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $29,995

    Details
  • 2015 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2015 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro

    41,048 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $35,280

    Details
  • 2015 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2015 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro

    38,866 miles

    $34,988

    Details
  • 2015 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2015 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro

    57,395 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,995

    Details
  • 2015 Audi A7 Prestige quattro in Silver
    used

    2015 Audi A7 Prestige quattro

    69,561 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $27,891

    Details
  • 2015 Audi A7 Prestige quattro in Silver
    used

    2015 Audi A7 Prestige quattro

    70,578 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $27,997

    Details
  • 2015 Audi A7 Prestige quattro in White
    used

    2015 Audi A7 Prestige quattro

    41,608 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,888

    Details
  • 2016 Audi A7 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi A7 Prestige quattro

    17,078 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,997

    $3,653 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro

    35,815 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $28,995

    $3,680 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A7 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi A7 Prestige quattro

    96,287 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,917

    Details
  • 2014 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro in Light Brown
    used

    2014 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro

    94,119 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $20,788

    Details
  • 2016 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2016 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro

    60,929 miles

    $29,500

    $3,142 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2014 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro

    61,708 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $23,491

    $1,768 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Audi A7

Overall Consumer Rating
3.52 Reviews
  • 4
    (50%)
  • 3
    (50%)
Performance and Class
John,09/18/2015
TDI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
Test drove nearly a dozen cars prior to selecting our new Audi A7. Wife wanted luxury and reliability and I wanted performance and fun. It wasn't until we looked at the A7 that we found the right combination. I know you may be thinking "but you bought the diesel". Well test drive the TDI and tell me it doesn't put a grin on you face with all the torque on tap and we just got 39 MPG on a 800 mile trip. I would classify the car as a GT and in this regard it excels. It comfortably seats 4 and can still put a smile on your face on a twisty canyon road. Is it going to hang with a 911......No, but you can't put all your luggage, the dog and 4 people in the 911 either. The TDI has a slight diesel rumble at idle when cold that is barely noticeable (if you have everything in the car turned off....heater, stereo, etc..) Once in gear and rolling, the car is very quiet and amazingly the TDI has an un-diesel like growl to it when you drop the hammer. The transmission is super smooth and seems to always be in the right gear for what you want the car to do. The interior and technology of the car is as cutting edge as your wallet will allow (options) but even the base model is nicely equipped and very functional. The headlights and interior lighting make nighttime driving less stressful for those that may not see as well at night as they use too. The A7 has real usable storage space, every person I have shown the lift back to has been amazed at how much storage there is (notice I didn't use the word trunk space as no trunk can compare, it closer to an SUV than a car). In conclusion, after testing every reasonable car in the midsize luxury GT class I am happy with my purchase and would recommend the vehicle to others.
Report abuse
Full transparency. No surprises.
