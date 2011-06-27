  1. Home
2021 Audi A7

MSRP from $69,200 - $80,250
2021 Audi A7 Prestige 55 TFSI e quattro Sedan Profile Shown
MSRP$70,245
Edmunds suggests you pay$70,245
Dealer Price

2021 Audi A7 Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Strong overall performance
  • Attractive and refined interior
  • Comfort in spades
  • Lots of high-tech features
  • Infotainment interface can be distracting to use
  • Engine sounds coarse at full throttle
  • Sloping roofline limits rear headroom
  • More expensive than the similar A6
  • New plug-in hybrid variant packs 362 horsepower
  • Minor changes to standard and optional equipment
  • Part of the second A7 generation introduced for 2019
2021 Audi A7 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2021 Audi A7 price drops

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Audi A7.

    Features & Specs

    Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
    3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM
    MSRP$78,350
    MPG 22 city / 29 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    Horsepower335 hp @ 5000 rpm
    Premium 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    Premium 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
    3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM
    MSRP$69,200
    MPG 22 city / 29 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    Horsepower335 hp @ 5000 rpm
    Premium Plus 55 TFSI e quattro 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    Premium Plus 55 TFSI e quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM
    MSRP$74,900
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    HorsepowerN/A
    Prestige 55 TFSI e quattro 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    Prestige 55 TFSI e quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM
    MSRP$80,250
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    HorsepowerN/A
    See all 2021 Audi A7 features & specs

    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
    FAQ

    Is the Audi A7 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 A7 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Audi A7 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the A7 gets an EPA-estimated 24 mpg to 29 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the A7 ranges from 21.6 to 24.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi A7. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Audi A7?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Audi A7:

    • New plug-in hybrid variant packs 362 horsepower
    • Minor changes to standard and optional equipment
    • Part of the second A7 generation introduced for 2019
    Learn more

    Is the Audi A7 reliable?

    To determine whether the Audi A7 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the A7. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the A7's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Audi A7 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Audi A7 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 A7 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Audi A7?

    The least-expensive 2021 Audi A7 is the 2021 Audi A7 Premium 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $69,200.

    Other versions include:

    • Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $78,350
    • Premium 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $69,200
    • Premium Plus 55 TFSI e quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $74,900
    • Prestige 55 TFSI e quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $80,250
    • Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $74,350
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Audi A7?

    If you're interested in the Audi A7, the next question is, which A7 model is right for you? A7 variants include Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), Premium 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), Premium Plus 55 TFSI e quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), and Prestige 55 TFSI e quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM). For a full list of A7 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Audi A7

    2021 Audi A7 Overview

    The 2021 Audi A7 is offered in the following submodels: A7 Sedan. Available styles include Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), Premium 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), Prestige 55 TFSI e quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), Premium Plus 55 TFSI e quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), and Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM).

    What do people think of the 2021 Audi A7?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Audi A7 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 A7.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Audi A7 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 A7 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Audi A7?

    2021 Audi A7 Prestige 55 TFSI e quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2021 Audi A7 Prestige 55 TFSI e quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2021 Audi A7s are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Audi A7 for sale near. There are currently 4 new 2021 A7s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $76,040 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Audi A7.

    Can't find a new 2021 Audi A7s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Audi A7 for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $7,872.

    Find a new Audi for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $8,568.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Audi A7?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

