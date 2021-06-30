What is the A7?

The 2022 Audi A7 Sportback will enter the new model year with some minor changes meant to broaden its appeal. Not that the A7 needs to try too hard. There's plenty to like here, including a classy interior, generous hatchback-style cargo capacity and pleasing performance.

More standard features are on tap for the 2022 A7 base Premium trim level. It now comes with some features that were previously optional, such as the 10.1-inch touchscreen display and customizable digital gauge cluster (Audi's Virtual Cockpit Plus). All A7s have standard rear side airbags too.

The A7 makes a compelling alternative to regular luxury sedans, especially with its choice of a standard 335-horsepower V6 engine or a four-cylinder plug-in hybrid version capable of 362 horsepower. The A7 can be pricey, though. While Audi managed to update the Premium base trim for 2022 without increasing the price, even a mildly equipped A7 soon runs into the $75,000-plus range.