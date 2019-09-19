Used 2017 Audi A7 for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

This Audi A7 4.0T Prestige quattro Tiptronic 7-Speed Automatic is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. It is a one-owner car in great condition. The odometer does read only 65,422 miles. This Audi A7 4.0T Prestige quattro Tiptronic 7-Speed Automatic has been smoke free since when it was new. The maintenance of a vehicle is essential, and you can purchase with confidence knowing that we provide a comprehensive SERVICE HISTORY with this car. This vehicle has never been in any kind of wreck. This 4.0L V8 DOHC 32V engine has all the power that you want in a vehicle. The sport wheels and road hugging suspension make handling those curves a breeze. The interior of this car has been perfectly maintained. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. With no significant exterior damage, this one has been kept in quality shape over the years. We also provide a free CARFAX report on this and every car we sell. We have the CARFAX report to prove that this car has had only one owner. We provide a comprehensive AutoCheck report for every vehicle on our lot. This car comes with a STANDARD WARRANTY covering the drive train and more.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUW2AFC5HN125373

Stock: 125373

Certified Pre-Owned: No

