Used 2017 Audi A7 for Sale Near Me

345 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
A7 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 345 listings
  • 2017 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro

    65,422 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $29,966

    $5,516 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro

    43,539 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $33,990

    $6,312 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro in Dark Brown
    used

    2017 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro

    41,122 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $36,300

    $5,264 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro in White
    certified

    2017 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro

    35,627 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $38,546

    $3,630 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A7 Prestige quattro in White
    certified

    2017 Audi A7 Prestige quattro

    21,815 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $44,880

    $2,800 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A7 Prestige quattro in Gray
    certified

    2017 Audi A7 Prestige quattro

    44,981 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $39,350

    $3,714 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A7 Prestige quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Audi A7 Prestige quattro

    37,210 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $37,500

    $3,705 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro

    47,675 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $32,450

    $2,430 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A7 Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi A7 Prestige quattro

    35,043 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $38,978

    $2,968 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A7 Competition Prestige quattro in White
    certified

    2017 Audi A7 Competition Prestige quattro

    44,180 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $41,798

    $3,570 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A7 Prestige quattro in Silver
    used

    2017 Audi A7 Prestige quattro

    21,976 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $43,897

    $3,351 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A7 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi A7 Prestige quattro

    43,497 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $36,391

    Details
  • 2017 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro

    63,086 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $33,354

    $2,906 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro

    31,908 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $31,999

    Details
  • 2017 Audi A7 Prestige quattro in Gray
    certified

    2017 Audi A7 Prestige quattro

    18,221 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $44,649

    $2,690 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A7 Prestige quattro in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Audi A7 Prestige quattro

    14,630 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $46,482

    $2,308 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro

    22,753 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $38,988

    Details
  • 2017 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro

    6,474 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $41,997

    $205 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Audi A7 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 345 listings
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A7
  4. Used 2017 Audi A7

Consumer Reviews for the Audi A7

Read recent reviews for the Audi A7
Overall Consumer Rating
4.52 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (50%)
Slick & Sporty
Gregory Demler,12/18/2019
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
This is my 4th Audi. Unfortunately this vehicle has caused me problems. With Rattling Squeaking Grinding Ping. This issue for whatever reason cannot be located!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Audi
A7
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Audi A7 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings