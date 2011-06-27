  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A7
  4. Used 2017 Audi A7
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2017 Audi A7 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 A7
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Write a review
See all A7s for sale
List Price Range
$29,966 - $45,996
Used A7 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Slick & Sporty

Gregory Demler, 12/18/2019
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is my 4th Audi. Unfortunately this vehicle has caused me problems. With Rattling Squeaking Grinding Ping. This issue for whatever reason cannot be located!

Report Abuse

Audiacious

Audisome, 08/20/2020
Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

By far the sexiest car I have ever had!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all A7s for sale

Related Used 2017 Audi A7 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles