Edmunds Rating
8.1 / 10
Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car

2018 Audi A4 allroad Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impeccably crafted interior with top-notch materials
  • Higher ground clearance for enhanced off-road ability
  • More maneuverable than most crossover SUVs with comparable utility
  • Turbocharged engine provides strong performance
  • Transmission can be slow to respond in low-speed driving
  • Driver aids are overly sensitive but can be switched off
Which A4 allroad does Edmunds recommend?

Considering the Premium trim level's lengthy list of standard features, it might be tempting to just go with this base trim and call it a day. But we recommend jumping to Premium Plus for a couple reasons. You get a lot of upgrades for the price, including the Premium's Convenience package (keyless entry and satellite radio, among others) along with upgrades like LED headlights, parking sensors and a fantastic premium audio system. It also opens the door to the Cold Weather and Warm Weather packages, should you want to equip your luxury wagon with heated and ventilated seats.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.1 / 10

While crossovers are undoubtedly more in demand these days, reports of the station wagon's death are greatly exaggerated. You might have noticed the wagon's recent resurgence in popularity. Luxury brands, in particular, are feeding this revival with models such as Buick's Regal TourX and Jaguar's XF Sportbrake. But some European manufacturers have already been serving up luxury wagons for years. Audi is one of them, and its latest offering is the 2018 A4 Allroad.

Like its name suggests, the Allroad is based on the popular A4 sedan. The Allroad is more expensive than its sibling, but in return you get greater cargo-carrying utility, standard all-wheel drive and an increased ride height. That last one helps provide some light off-road ability. The Allroad's sumptuous cabin also looks more modern and luxurious than what you'll find in rival wagons such as the BMW 330i wagon and Volvo V60. These strengths, along with the Allroad's capable handling, comfortable ride and silent cabin, combine to make one of the best entries in its class.

2018 Audi A4 allroad models

The 2018 Audi A4 Allroad is a five-seat luxury wagon that offers greater utility and ground clearance than the A4 sedan. The base Premium trim is loaded with features, including leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Premium Plus costs a little more and adds keyless entry, a blind-spot monitor and satellite radio. The Prestige is significantly more expensive and counts automated driver and advanced safety systems among its upgrades. A turbocharged four-cylinder engine, a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard.

Every A4 Allroad is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (252 horsepower, 273 pound-feet of torque). Standard exterior features on the base Premium trim include 18-inch wheels, underbody skid plates, xenon headlights, LED running lights, automatic wipers, heated mirrors, roof rails, a panoramic sunroof, a power liftgate, an adaptive suspension, selectable drive modes, and forward collision warning and mitigation.

Inside, you also get tri-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, keyless ignition, heated and eight-way power front seats (with driver four-way power lumbar adjustment), a driver information display, 40/20/40-split folding rear seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with wheel-mounted shift paddles, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, interior ambient lighting, Audi's MMI infotainment system, a 7-inch central display, a rearview camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth and a 10-speaker audio system with a CD player and two USB ports.

The Premium can be further bolstered by the Convenience package, which includes auto-dimming and power-folding exterior mirrors, keyless entry, driver-seat memory settings, an upgraded driver info display and satellite radio.

The Premium Plus trim adds the Convenience package, LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, rear collision preparation and a 19-speaker premium Bang & Olufsen surround-sound system.

This trim is also eligible for the Navigation and Telematics package option that adds a navigation system; Audi Connect services (includes emergency telematics, 4G LTE connectivity and in-car Wi-Fi hotspot, among other services); a virtual instrument panel inside the gauge cluster; a touchpad infotainment controller; and an 8.3-inch central display screen.

At the top of the range, the Prestige trim includes all of the above, along with automatic high-beam control, noise-reducing front windows, adaptive cruise control, a head-up display, enhanced interior lighting, a surround-view camera system, and a lane departure warning and intervention system.

The Premium Plus and Prestige trims can be ordered with the Cold Weather (heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel) and Warm Weather (manual rear sunshades and ventilated front sport seats with passenger lumbar adjustment) packages. Rear-seat side airbags are available as a stand-alone option on any trim level.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our Full Test of the 2017 Audi A4 Allroad Prestige (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 7-speed dual-clutch automatic | AWD).

Driving

7.5
The 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine moves this heavy wagon with unexpected authority, though its responses can be slow-witted at times. The brakes are powerful and easy to use. Steering is precise but lifeless. The Allroad goes around turns better than you might anticipate.

Acceleration

7.5
The Allroad accelerates impressively when you floor it but has frustratingly delayed responses in city driving situations. It's also slow to respond when reapplying the gas pedal after coasting. Sport mode sharpens it up nicely. It hit 60 mph in 5.7 seconds, a quick time for a family-friendly wagon.

Braking

8.0
The brake pedal is initially fairly soft, typical of Audis. The braking attitude is easy to modulate in everyday pedal applications, however. It stops straight and without drama in hard braking. We stopped from 60 mph in 108 feet, a surprisingly capable result given its modest tires.

Steering

6.0
The steering feels fairly quick and responsive, so it's easy to get around parking lots. Surprisingly tight turning circle. But it's also lifeless and doesn't communicate how the car is handling to the driver, reducing confidence.

Handling

8.0
The Allroad handles rather capably given its all-season tires. Its limits are on the modest side, but the car has great composure. On winding roads, it's not as buttoned-down as the sedan but is still nimble.

Drivability

5.5
Shifts are very smooth but unhurried. The dual-clutch transmission may be the source of some response delays in city driving. The engine is slow to restart with the stop-start system engaged, but thankfully it can be switched off. There's minimal engine braking, even when manually downshifting.

Comfort

8.5
Serene and comfortable, this is an ideal car for a coast-to-coast freeway road trip. Its ride compliance is very good, and the noise levels are outstandingly low. Likewise, its seats provide long-haul comfort. The standard three-zone climate control system is a nice touch.

Seat comfort

8.0
Compliant padding provides the right amount of give to ensure comfort on long drives. The side bolsters are modest but sufficient. Good overall support, though the fixed lower thigh portion is on the short side for taller drivers. The back seat is relatively flat but still delivers decent support.

Ride comfort

8.0
The ride has a hint of buoyancy but stops short of feeling floaty. Adaptive dampers provide a modest yet noticeable range of firmness. Allroad models come with taller tires with more sidewall height than those on normal A4s, which makes them better at muting coarse road surfaces.

Noise & vibration

9.0
The Allroad excels at eliminating wind and engine noise. You'll hear tire impacts, but even these are pretty muted. At freeway speeds, the only audible noise is the climate control fan whoosh. There is noticeable driveline action (like a bump) as you approach zero mph, though.

Climate control

7.5
Thanks to the wide coverage provided by the vents, the climate control system easily maintains a set temperature. Rear passengers have vents and temp control, which is not entirely common. Heated front seats are standard, and ventilated fronts, heated rears and a heated steering wheel are available.

Interior

9.0
The Allroad's cabin is functionally and aesthetically one of the best in class, and it's highly accommodating of drivers of all sizes. The car is easy to access, see out of and place on the road. It sits just a hair taller than the standard A4, so step-in and liftover heights are barely affected.

Ease of use

8.5
Like many Audis, the A4 Allroad has a thoughtfully designed cabin that doesn't take long to learn. The 2017 redesign brought an updated MMI controller that's easier to access than previously, and other controls fall readily to hand. Steering wheel controls have good differentiation and positioning.

Getting in/getting out

9.0
The Allroad requires less stooping over to get in because it stands a tad taller than the A4 sedan. Doors are lightweight and open wide. Front-seat bolsters pose no hindrance either. Each door opening has a headliner-mounted grab handle.

Driving position

8.0
There's a good relationship between pedals, seat and steering wheel. The contours and size of steering wheel grip are ideal. The long reach afforded by the telescoping steering wheel and lots of vertical seat travel help the Allroad accommodate drivers of all sizes.

Roominess

8.0
This car offers ample room despite its "compact" billing. There's loads of space up front, particularly headroom. Backseat space is easily suited to two 6-footers, though those longer of leg might want a touch more legroom. Panoramic sunroof is unfortunately compulsory, but headroom is still ample.

Visibility

9.0
Reasonably slim pillars create a wide view out the front. A backup camera is standard, and front and rear parking sensors and blind-spot monitoring are included in the upgrade to Premium Plus. The optional Virtual Cockpit instrument panel and head-up display help keep eyes on the road.

Quality

9.0
The Allroad feels robust and exceptionally well-built. No squeaks or rattles. Nicely integrated cabin components give an impression of solidity. Precise-feeling action from all knobs and buttons make them pleasant to use, though the metallic-finish climate control buttons tend to cast reflections.

Utility

8.5
Wagon aficionados will be pleased with this one. Its cargo hold is usefully sized and easy to access. The rear seats fold by pulling releases in the cargo area. There are many places to store smaller items up front. Car seats are easily accommodated, save for having to move the front seat forward.

Small-item storage

8.0
We like the handy sliding console lid/armrest. The front seat area has numerous nooks and pockets, too, though none is particularly big. Larger personal items may have to be stored elsewhere, such as the main cargo hold.

Cargo space

9.0
There's ample volume in the cargo area, which also has tie-down points and two side cubbies with nets. The 40/20/40-split back seat folds almost flat. A low liftover height makes for easy cargo loading. The raked rear window, however, may inhibit loading of tall and bulky items.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.5
The four lower LATCH anchors are readily accessible beneath plastic covers; the outboard upper tethers are two-thirds of the way up their respective seatbacks; the center is located near the top. A rearward-facing car seat fits, though the front-seat occupant will feel the pinch.

Technology

8.0
An easy-to-use tech-forward cabin. The highly visible Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster puts the competition to shame. Device integration software such as Apple CarPlay is standard, though no aux input is available. Some of its optional driver assistance features seem especially sensitive.

Audio & navigation

9.0
Our test car was equipped with the larger center screen and Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster, which provides a sharp, expansive view. The MMI's menu structure is reasonably intuitive, though there's a learning curve to all such systems. The Bang & Olufsen system sounds clear and powerful.

Smartphone integration

8.0
Two USB ports, two SD card slots, and Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto are standard on all Allroads. No auxiliary jack is provided.

Driver aids

7.5
The Allroad offers a comprehensive suite of driver aids, though many proved to be overly sensitive and intrusive in heavy traffic. Adaptive cruise control is seamless and impressive, and its uphill grade logic is good. Its predictive abilities slow the car as you approach a turn.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall8.1 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort8.5
Interior9.0
Utility8.5
Technology8.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Audi A4 allroad.

5(57%)
4(29%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(14%)
4.1
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still Fantastic After a Year!
Ryan,11/02/2018
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro w/Prod. End 6/18 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
I am absolutely smitten with my Allroad. Compared to my prior 2014 Q7 and 2016 Grand Cherokee, I can say that the fit and finish of the 2018 Allroad is superior. It is quiet, powerful, comfortable, fun to drive and very well thought out. Cargo space is ample. My ONLY complaint so far is that the cup holders were ill planned, but that is by no means a deal breaker. Update: We just had our first ice/snow event here in the midwest and the new Quattro w/ Ultra Technology works flawlessly and allows for a very confident drive. I can detect no difference when the system engages the rear wheels at all. I was skeptical as to how it would compare to the tried and true Quattro system, but I'm not anymore. This car drives incredibly well on all surfaces. Update November 2019: I still LOVE my car. There have been zero mechanical issues, and gas mileage is incredible on long trips. Often, we saw over 35 MPG when driving over 130 miles loaded up with a family of four. I also can't say enough about how much fun this car is to drive! It has great power and handles better than a wagon has any right to. The Allroad is absolutely GREAT in the winter, too. We get more than our share of snow here and it is no problem whatsoever. I still highly recommend this car!
Solid, Comfortable Car
Midwest guy,04/06/2018
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro w/Prod. End 6/18 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
The allroad is a good car for someone living in central Indiana. It handles well on slick or unplowed roads in the winter. It is an outstanding highway cruiser that always feels connected to the road. Good for crossing muddy parking lot at my son's soccer practice field. The wagon is great for hauling bags of fertilizer or soil for the lawn and garden - easy on the back for loading and unloading. No mechanical or electrical problems in the short 2 1/3 years that I have had it. A couple of complaints: (1) does not take a hitch which has been a big annoyance, (2) needs acoustic glass on side windows to dampen wind noise. Versatile and comfortable vehicle.
It’s not an SUV!
Iowa charlie,05/12/2018
2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
A4 allroad is a great combination of comfort, performance, and carrying capacity in an attractive, unique wagon. Great alternative to all the SUV’s out here.
Windy and under powered
Rs4 avant dreamer,02/01/2019
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro w/Prod. End 6/18 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
This vehicle needs the 350 hp engine from the s4 line, and window gaskets or redesigned roof rails so it is not wind noisy inside above 65 mph. Audi, really VW, could create the perfect car by making a model with the pdk transmission, the 350 6 cylinder engine, and no wind noise at freeway speed. Since Audi refuses to sell the rs4 avant in US, give us a more powerful allroad with pdk transmission and quiet. Buy Michelin super sports for the summer and second set of one inch smaller winter wheels with Bridgestone Blizzack lm 1000 winter tires, and you have perfect IC car.
See all 7 reviews of the 2018 Audi A4 allroad
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed automated manual
Gas
252 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2018 Audi A4 allroad features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the A4 allroad models:

Audi Side Assist
Illuminates a light in the side mirror when a vehicle enters the Allroad's blind spot. Sounds an alert when the turn signal is activated.
Parking System Plus
Warns the driver as the Allroad approaches an object immediately behind or in front of the car.
Top View Camera System
Provides a 360-degree bird's-eye view of the car to aid parking.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Audi A4 allroad

Used 2018 Audi A4 allroad Overview

The Used 2018 Audi A4 allroad is offered in the following submodels: A4 allroad Wagon. Available styles include 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro Summer of Audi 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro Summer of Audi 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro Summer of Audi 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).

