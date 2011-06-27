Estimated values
2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,987
|$32,452
|$36,385
|Clean
|$28,277
|$31,646
|$35,462
|Average
|$26,856
|$30,033
|$33,618
|Rough
|$25,435
|$28,421
|$31,773
Estimated values
2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro Summer of Audi 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,475
|$31,879
|$35,741
|Clean
|$27,777
|$31,087
|$34,835
|Average
|$26,381
|$29,503
|$33,023
|Rough
|$24,986
|$27,919
|$31,211
Estimated values
2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,932
|$30,151
|$33,805
|Clean
|$26,272
|$29,402
|$32,948
|Average
|$24,952
|$27,904
|$31,234
|Rough
|$23,632
|$26,406
|$29,520
Estimated values
2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro Summer of Audi 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,444
|$32,964
|$36,959
|Clean
|$28,722
|$32,145
|$36,022
|Average
|$27,279
|$30,507
|$34,148
|Rough
|$25,836
|$28,869
|$32,275
Estimated values
2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,778
|$35,578
|$39,888
|Clean
|$30,999
|$34,694
|$38,877
|Average
|$29,442
|$32,926
|$36,855
|Rough
|$27,884
|$31,158
|$34,833
Estimated values
2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro Summer of Audi 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,518
|$36,406
|$40,817
|Clean
|$31,722
|$35,501
|$39,782
|Average
|$30,128
|$33,692
|$37,713
|Rough
|$28,534
|$31,884
|$35,644