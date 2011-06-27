Close

Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland

Check out this gently-used Loaded 2013 Audi Allroad Premium Plus 2.0T Quattro Luxury Wagon we recently got in. When the Audi allroad Premium Plus was created, it was automatically enhanced by having the performance ability of all wheel drive. Not only will you notice improved steering and superior acceleration, but you can also rest easy knowing that your vehicle comes standard with increased stability and safety. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Audi allroad. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Audi allroad Premium Plus. Know exactly what you're getting when you take home this Audi allroad as past service records are included. This wonderfully maintained Audi allroad is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. This impeccably built Audi allroad Premium Plus comes with a plethora of added features that have made this vehicle a unique find. These options will simply amplify the experience of owning and driving this wonderfully crafted Audi. Performance, ease of use and efficiency are just a few reasons you'll love the navigation system that comes with this car. One of the things that makes this vehicle a great buy is it has brand new tires. This rare vehicle is a prime example of automotive engineering perfected. More information about the 2013 Audi allroad: The sport wagon segment has a narrow target audience, and tends to inspire intense loyalty among their owners. To that end, buyers should be pleased to see the return of the allroad, which offers Audi's legendary quattro all-wheel-drive system, standard luxury features, a quite capable turbocharged engine, rugged styling, and excellent handling. The whole package makes for a reasonably priced, highly entertaining ride with few peers. This model sets itself apart with standard luxury features, sure footing on or off road, distinctive styling, Wagon functionality, excellent turbocharged 2.0L engine, and available technology *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WA1UFAFL9DA076429

Stock: P076429

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-16-2020