University Volkswagen - Seattle / Washington

*NAVIGATION*, *PREMIUM PLUS PKG*, *QUATTRO*, *AWD*, *AUDI ADVANCED KEY*, *AUDI CONNECT*, *SATELLITE RADIO*, *BLUETOOTH*, *HEATED SEATS*, *KEYLESS PUSH START*, *POWER LIFT GATE*, *PANORAMIC SUNROOF*, *STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS*, *HARD TO FIND!*, VOLCANO RED W/ BEIGE/BROWN INTERIOR. CARFAX One-Owner.Every vehicle comes with a thorough inspection report, Carfax history report and market evaluation. Many of our vehicles sell within the first 14 days so we highly encourage you to call to check availability.Awards:* JD Power APEAL Study2013 Audi allroad Volcano Red Metallic 2.0T Premium Plus quattro quattro 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI DOHC 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WA1UFAFL5DA104856

Stock: 201895A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020