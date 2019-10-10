Used 2015 Audi allroad for Sale Near Me

Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland

Contact Trust Auto today for information on dozens of vehicles like this Loaded 2015 Audi Allroad 2.0T Quattro Premium Plus. Enjoy a higher level of satisfaction with a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Audi allroad Premium Plus that you won't find in your average vehicle. This AWD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Audi allroad Premium Plus, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Audi allroad Premium Plus is in a league of its own Knowledge is power and with the complete records of this pre-owned vehicle, you'll have the power to make a wise purchase. If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this Brilliant Black Audi allroad. High performance is what this vehicle is all about. You will be reminded of that every time you drive it. The Audi allroad Premium Plus is in a class on its own. So much so, that Audi didn't miss a beat when they loaded this vehicle with an abundance of a-la-carte options. This Audi allroad Premium Plus is equipped with navigation, so you no longer have to wonder if you're headed in the right direction. More information about the 2015 Audi allroad: The sport wagon segment has a narrow target audience, and each model tends to inspire intense loyalty among its owners. The Allroad is no stranger to such diehard loyalty. It offers Audi's legendary quattro all-wheel-drive system, standard luxury features, a quite capable turbocharged engine, rugged styling and excellent handling. The whole package makes for a reasonably priced, highly entertaining ride with few peers. Interesting features of this model are Wagon functionality, sure footing on or off road, available technology, standard luxury features, distinctive styling, and excellent turbocharged 2.0L engine *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)*

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WA1UFAFL7FA015311

Stock: P015311

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-26-2020