Used 2015 Audi allroad for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 39,244 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,000
Uptown Imports - Spring, TX - Spring / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1UFAFL6FA115528
Stock: 115528
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,710 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$17,999$1,526 Below Market
York Volkswagen - York / Pennsylvania
*Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Rear View Camera. Comes with Free Lifetime Pennsylvania State Inspections. *Internet Price Requires Financing Through York VW**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1UFAFL7FA060748
Stock: B14554
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-28-2020
- 83,082 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,900$1,940 Below Market
EUROPEAN ENGINEERING - Framingham / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1UFAFL1FA116571
Stock: 6733
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,980 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$22,980
RC Automotive - Salt Lake City / Utah
CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, MOONROOF, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE, GPS NAVIGATION, LOCAL TRADE-IN, LEATHER INTERIOR, 3-Spoke Multi-Function Steering Wheel, 3-Step Heated Front Seats, Audi Advanced Key, Audi MMI Navigation, Audi Side Assist, Auto-Dimming Heated Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/Digital Compass, Color Driver Information System, HDD Navi w/Voice Control, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, Parking System w/Rearview Camera, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Premium Plus Package, Radio: 1 CD/DVD-Player & HD, Technology Package, Wheels: 8.0J x 18" 5-Arm-allroad-Design. Clean CARFAX. 2015 Audi allroad 2.0T Premium Plus quattro Gray quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI DOHC 21/28 City/Highway MPG COVID-19 UPDATE Like everyone else, we are taking this situation very seriously and using necessary precautions while maintaining basic operations- because for some people the need for new transportation hasn't gone away. Here are certain steps we have taken to ensure the safety of ourselves and our always appreciated customers, as well as other changes during this time: Sanitizing our office / car door handles / steering wheels / seats etc for any test drives. Personal test drives without a salesperson In order to practice social distancing, we do not require a salesperson to be in the car during a test drive. Delivery of any vehicle you wish to test drive If you live in the Salt Lake valley and are uncomfortable coming to us, we will drive the car you wish to test directly to you. Shortened staff in observation of social distancing We are implementing a sort of skeleton crew consisting of shifts for our staff to cut back any potential exposure. RC Automotive. Your One Stop Shop For Vehicles in Salt Lake City, UT When you want to choose from a variety of pre-owned vehicles in Salt Lake City, then you can turn to RC Automotive. As a family-owned dealership, we have been serving the surrounding area for five generations. Customer service is our main priority, and we want to make sure our patrons are receiving the best possible care during the car shopping process. Our convenient location in Salt Lake City also helps us cater to drivers in the surrounding area as well as across state borders. At RC Automotive, we want to provide shoppers with a wide selection of used cars, which is why we offer everything from affordable vehicles to high-end models. In addition to our excellent customer service and comprehensive pre-owned inventory, we also offer top-notch service and genuine OEM parts. We are here to serve you, so please let us know how we can make your car buying and owning experience even better!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1UFAFL2FA132990
Stock: C6714
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 78,942 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,889$227 Below Market
Global Elite Motors - Wenatchee / Washington
If you've always preferred the look and feel of a car but require many of the conveniences offered by today's crossover SUVs, Audi's Allroad wagon for 2015 may be the perfect solution. Advanced electronics and a pleasurable driving experience are front and center. This AWD wagon has it all. Navigation, backup camera, heated seats and tons of safety equipment! Come down and take a look!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1UFAFL9FA003483
Stock: P497
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,977 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,995$494 Below Market
NJ Auto Sales - South Amboy / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1UFAFL0FA018504
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,999
Planet Hyundai - Golden / Colorado
Clean Carfax, One Owner, Heated Seats, Leather, Navigation/GPS, Sunroof / Moonroof, All Books and Keys!, Audi MMI Navigation, Audi Side Assist, Color Driver Information System, HDD Navi w/Voice Control, Navigation System, Parking System w/Rearview Camera, Radio: 1 CD/DVD-Player & HD, Technology Package.Glacier White Metallic 2015 Audi allroad 2.0T Premium Plus 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic quattroClean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.This vehicle is protected by Planet's Peace of Mind warranty coverage. It passed our 47-point inspection and qualifies for a 6 month, 6K mile limited powertrain warranty at no extra cost. We stand behind our vehicles and our mission is to allow used car shoppers to buy confidently.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1UFAFLXFA125902
Stock: 300245A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- 86,311 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$18,991
BMW of Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky
3-Spoke Multi-Function Steering Wheel, 3-Step Heated Front Seats, Audi Advanced Key, Audi MMI Navigation, Audi Side Assist, Auto-Dimming Heated Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/Digital Compass, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Color Driver Information System, Dark Brown Walnut Wood Inlays, HDD Navi w/Voice Control, Parking System w/Rearview Camera, Premium Plus Package, Radio: 1 CD/DVD-Player & HD, Technology Package. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Florett Silver Metallic 2015 Audi allroad 2.0T Premium Plus quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI DOHC 21/28 City/Highway MPGBMW of Louisville is Louisville's First Choice for Luxury and Legendary Performance. Our sales department has one purpose: to exceed your expectations from test drive to delivery with a no-pressure, high integrity approach to your ownership experience. We have a huge selection of Pre-Owned Certified BMW's and Late model low mileage vehicles at aggressive market value pricing. BMW of Louisville is dedicated to finding you the right selection at the right price. Call 855 243 8038 or visit us today. Legendary Performance for less than you think!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1UFAFL7FA059518
Stock: PA93190A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 26,230 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,995
MB Motorsports - Asbury Park / New Jersey
PREMIUM MODEL! 2.0L I4 Turbocharged Engine, 8 Speed Automatic Transmission, Keyless Entry, Panoramic Moonroof, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors and Seats, Power Liftgate, NEARLY NEW - 150 Pt Inspection - 3 Month Powertrain Warranty - Certified Service ContractsSELLER DISCLOSURE - This vehicle is being sold with one key, Additional key may be available at added cost.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi allroad Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1TFAFL3FA032926
Stock: FA032926
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 97,756 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,795
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
Contact Trust Auto today for information on dozens of vehicles like this Loaded 2015 Audi Allroad 2.0T Quattro Premium Plus. Enjoy a higher level of satisfaction with a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Audi allroad Premium Plus that you won't find in your average vehicle. This AWD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Audi allroad Premium Plus, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Audi allroad Premium Plus is in a league of its own Knowledge is power and with the complete records of this pre-owned vehicle, you'll have the power to make a wise purchase. If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this Brilliant Black Audi allroad. High performance is what this vehicle is all about. You will be reminded of that every time you drive it. The Audi allroad Premium Plus is in a class on its own. So much so, that Audi didn't miss a beat when they loaded this vehicle with an abundance of a-la-carte options. This Audi allroad Premium Plus is equipped with navigation, so you no longer have to wonder if you're headed in the right direction. More information about the 2015 Audi allroad: The sport wagon segment has a narrow target audience, and each model tends to inspire intense loyalty among its owners. The Allroad is no stranger to such diehard loyalty. It offers Audi's legendary quattro all-wheel-drive system, standard luxury features, a quite capable turbocharged engine, rugged styling and excellent handling. The whole package makes for a reasonably priced, highly entertaining ride with few peers. Interesting features of this model are Wagon functionality, sure footing on or off road, available technology, standard luxury features, distinctive styling, and excellent turbocharged 2.0L engine *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1UFAFL7FA015311
Stock: P015311
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 62,759 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$25,991
Prestige Imports Audi - Lakewood / Colorado
2015 Audi allroad 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Monsoon Gray Metallic with quattro All-Wheel Drive, 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI DOHC, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, 18-inch 5-arm-allroad-design wheels, and Leather Interior in Black. Premium Plus package: Auto-dimming interior mirror w/ compass, Auto-dimming, heated, power-folding exterior mirrors, Heated front seats w/ driver memory, Audi advanced key, 3-spoke multifunction steering wheel. 21/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1UFAFL3FA104812
Stock: 200655A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,252 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,244
Audi Escondido - Escondido / California
* Navigation , 4WD/AWD, 3-Step Heated Front Seats, Audi MMI Navigation, Color Driver Information System, HDD Navi with Voice Control, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, Leather Seating Surfaces, Power moonroof, Radio: 1 CD/DVD-Player & HD, Wheels: 8.0J x 18 5-Arm-allroad-Design. CARFAX One-Owner. We proudly serve Escondido,Oceanside,Carlsbad,Encinitas,Del Mar, Kearny Mesa,Poway,Temecula,San Diego,Rancho Bernardo,Rancho Santa Fe, Santee, El Cajon and all of San Diego County. Please call (888) 378-3469. 21/28 City/Highway MPG* - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Wheels: 8.0J x 18 5-Arm-allroad-Design, Power Front Seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Power Liftgate, Spoiler, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, 10 Speakers, Two-tone paint, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, Bang & Olufsen Sound Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi allroad Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1TFAFL1FA001609
Stock: 7995TA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 93,300 miles
$16,995
Diamond Auto - Ramsey / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi allroad Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1TFAFL6FA051602
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,616 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,990
Volkswagen of Bozeman - Bozeman / Montana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1UFAFL0FA104525
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,923 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$13,995$4,346 Below Market
Truckmasters - Phoenix / Arizona
Our 2014 Audi allroad 2.0T Premium Plus quattro is offered in stylish Cuvee Silver Metallic. Motivated by a Turbocharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 220hp which is mated to an 8 Speed Automatic transmission. Our All Wheel Drive luxury wagon can score up to 27mpg on the highway and offers a composed ride, superb handling, and an attractive exterior enhanced by a Panoramic sunroof, HID headlamps with LED daytime running lights, roof rails, five-spoke alloy wheels, and allroad-specific protective cladding. Our allroad Premium Plus's interior includes high-quality materials and amenities such as heated, power-adjustable front seats with driver-side memory, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, keyless entry/ignition, and tri-zone automatic climate control. Additionally, the full-color MMI infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, AM/FM/available satellite radio, USB/Aux inputs, and a superb sound system is on hand for your entertainment needs. In our Audi, confidence and peace of mind come standard thanks to a back-up camera, rain-sensing windshield wipers, advanced airbags, traction/stability control, and anti-lock brakes. Our allroad has been designed with you in mind, so Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1UFAFLXEA058989
Stock: T16352A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,988 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,488
AutoSource Motors Boise - Boise / Idaho
**BACKUP CAMERA**, **LEATHER SEATS**, **HEATED SEATS**, **BLUETOOTH / HANDS FREE**, MEMORY SEAT(S), ALLOY WHEELS, HDMI, USB, POWER LIFTGATE, **NAVIGATION / GPS**, **SUNROOF / MOONROOF**.This car has a Branded Title and comes with a 3-Month / 3,000 Mile Limited Warranty. Learn why tens of thousands of AutoSource customers agree that Branded Titles offer the best value. Call, come in for a test drive, or visit MyAutoSource.com/branded-titles today.21/28 City/Highway MPGHow has AutoSource become the nation's largest dealer of Branded Title vehicles? It's simple, we offer amazing inventory, unbeatable prices, and a 5-star buying experience. At AutoSource you'll save thousands without sacrificing quality, afford a newer model year, higher trim level, and lower miles than what you might have been expecting in your price range. AutoSource, the new way to buy used - MyAutoSource.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1UFAFL5GA010657
Stock: 26274
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-10-2019
- 67,032 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,999
Automaxx of San Diego - Spring Valley / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi allroad Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1TFAFL3EA044069
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,503 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,998$1,956 Below Market
Herb Chambers Toyota of Boston - Boston / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Audi allroad includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Buying a new car isn't something you can really do off the cuff. It's a long-term commitment. Herb Chambers Toyota of Boston will take the time to get to know what you want, and work with you to ensure that's exactly what you have when you leave. To learn more about Herb Chambers Toyota of Boston, our impressive lineup of new Toyota vehicles, or rave-worthy service, contact us today. OPTION PACKAGES AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS PACKAGE TFT color, WVGA, 7' display screen, control knob w/joystick and buttons in center console, Operates climate control, central locking, instrument cluster, vehicle diagnostics, cellular phone, navigation, CD and radio functions, 8-color driver information system, MMI high control panel, Bluetooth streaming audio, MOST optical bus connecting all infotainment electronics and Audi connect w/online services , HDD Navi w/Voice Control Controls cellular phone, CD, radio and navigation, speech-to-text engine, Radio: 1 CD/DVD-Player HD, dual SD card slots and SiriusXM Traffic , Audi Parking System Plus w/Rearview Camera, rear acoustic warning system, PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE Auto-Dimming Heated Exterior Mirrors, power folding, power-adjustable 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and, A complete Vehicle Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a rigorous Multi-Point Inspection .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1UFAFLXEA159305
Stock: 2025204B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Audi allroad searches:
Related Audi allroad info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Audi A3 Birmingham AL
- Used Audi S7 Denver CO
- Used Audi A7 San Antonio TX
- Used Audi S7 Springfield MA
- Used Audi S6 Ashburn VA
- Used Audi RS 7 Tampa FL
- Used Audi A8 Fremont CA
- Used Audi S8 Santa Monica CA
- Used Audi SQ5 Torrance CA
- Used Audi S8 Newark NJ
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon