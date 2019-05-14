  1. Home
8.1/10 Expert Rating
Which A4 allroad does Edmunds recommend?

Trim content has been slightly shuffled for 2019, making the Premium with the Convenience package an even more attractive proposition than before. However, we still think the Premium Plus model is the sweet spot in the lineup. It adds the Convenience package, Audi's trick digital instrument panel, a navigation system, and additional USB ports for backseat passengers. It also opens the doors to the Cold Weather and Warm Weather packages, as well as the stand-alone Bang & Olufsen audio system.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Pros
  • Impeccably crafted interior with top-notch materials
  • Higher ground clearance for enhanced off-road ability
  • More maneuverable than most crossover SUVs with comparable utility
  • Turbocharged engine provides strong performance
Cons
  • Transmission can be slow to respond in low-speed driving
  • Driver aids are overly sensitive but can be switched off
What's new
  • Slightly less power than last year
  • Additional features are standard with Premium Plus trim
  • Part of the third A4 Allroad generation introduced for 2017

Overall rating

8.1 / 10

SUVs are the default vehicles for buyers who need cargo room and all-weather dependability, but many wagons offer both, along with an arguably more engaging driving experience. Every 2019 Audi A4 Allroad comes with all-wheel drive to handle the elements, plus more ground clearance than the standard A4 sedan. At the same time, its lower center of gravity and lighter weight make it more fun to drive than the Q5 crossover. The A4 Allroad's SUV practicality, along with sedan styling and driving dynamics, truly makes it the best of both worlds.

Step inside and you'll find the high-tech and beautifully detailed cabin shared by most modern Audis. A standard panoramic sunroof illuminates an interior trimmed in wood or aluminum inlays, and every model comes with high-quality leather upholstery. (Many luxury compacts are outfitted with simulated leather.) The central display screen is bright and easy to navigate; it effortlessly complements the optional Virtual Cockpit feature, which puts maps and crucial audio information right in the instrument panel. Despite the A4 Allroad's compact billing, four tall adults will find the cabin spacious. Drop the rear seats and you'll find the A4 Allroad has even more maximum cargo space than the Q5.

There aren't many small luxury wagons — the redesigned Volvo V60 comes close but doesn't have the same tough off-road look of the A4 Allroad. There's also the Buick Regal TourX, which isn't as pretty inside but has more cargo room at a much lower price. Even in the face of these two tough competitors, the 2019 Audi A4 Allroad impresses us with a rich, luxurious cabin and superb driving dynamics. If you're looking for a new vehicle with tons of cargo and passenger room, consider the A4 Allroad before jumping straight to the dime-a-dozen SUVs that litter suburban shopping mall parking lots.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Audi A4 Allroad as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury Cars for this year.

Audi A4 allroad models

The 2019 Audi A4 Allroad is a five-seat luxury wagon that offers greater utility and ground clearance than the A4 sedan. The base Premium trim is loaded with features, including leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Premium Plus costs a bit more and adds parking sensors, an eye-catching digital instrument panel and a larger central display screen. The Prestige is significantly more expensive and counts automated driver and advanced safety systems among its upgrades. A turbocharged four-cylinder engine (248 horsepower, 273 lb-ft of torque), a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard.

Standard exterior features on the base Premium trim include 18-inch wheels, underbody skid plates, xenon headlights, LED running lights, automatic wipers, heated mirrors, roof rails, a panoramic sunroof, a power liftgate, an adaptive suspension, selectable drive modes, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.

Inside, you also get tri-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, keyless ignition, heated and eight-way power front seats (with driver four-way power lumbar adjustment), a driver information display, 40/20/40-split folding rear seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with wheel-mounted shift paddles, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, interior ambient lighting, Audi's MMI infotainment system, a 7-inch central display, a rearview camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, and a 10-speaker audio system with a CD player, HD radio and two USB ports.

The Premium can be further bolstered by the Convenience package, which includes auto-dimming exterior mirrors, keyless entry, driver-seat memory functions, satellite radio, a blind-spot monitor, and rear collision preparation.

The Premium Plus trim adds the Convenience package, LED headlights, power-folding exterior mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, a virtual instrument panel inside the gauge cluster, Audi Connect services (includes emergency telematics, 4G LTE connectivity and in-car Wi-Fi hotspot, among other services), a navigation system, an 8.3-inch central display with a touchpad infotainment controller, faux leather interior trim, and rear charge-only USB ports.

At the top of the range, the Prestige trim includes all of the above, along with automatic high-beam control, noise-reducing front windows, adaptive cruise control, a head-up display, enhanced interior lighting, a surround-view camera system, a lane departure warning and intervention system, and a 19-speaker premium Bang & Olufsen surround-sound system (optional on Premium Plus models).

The Premium Plus and Prestige trims can be ordered with the Cold Weather (heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel) and Warm Weather (manual rear sunshades and ventilated front sport seats with passenger lumbar adjustment) packages.Rear-seat side airbags are available as a stand-alone option on any trim level.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Audi A4 Allroad Prestige (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 7-speed dual-clutch automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current A4 Allroad has received some revisions, including a slight reduction in power for 2019 and shuffled trim features throughout its lifespan. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's A4 Allroad, however.:

EdmundsScorecard

Overall8.1 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort8.5
Interior9.0
Utility8.5
Technology8.0

Driving

7.5
The 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine moves this heavy wagon with unexpected authority, though its responses can be slow-witted at times. The brakes are powerful and easy to use. The steering is precise but lifeless. The Allroad goes around turns better than you might anticipate.

Acceleration

7.5
The Allroad accelerates impressively when you floor it but has frustratingly delayed responses in city driving situations. It's also slow to respond when you reapply the gas pedal after coasting. Sport mode sharpens it up nicely. It hit 60 mph in 5.7 seconds, a quick time for a family-friendly wagon.

Braking

8.0
The brake pedal is initially fairly soft, typical of Audis. The braking attitude, however, is easy to modulate in everyday pedal applications. It stops straight and without drama in hard braking. We stopped from 60 mph in 108 feet, a surprisingly capable result given its modest tires.

Steering

6.0
The steering feels fairly quick and responsive, so it's easy to get around parking lots. The turning circle is surprisingly tight. But the steering is also lifeless and doesn't communicate how the car is handling to the driver, reducing confidence.

Handling

8.0
The Allroad handles rather capably given its all-season tires. Its limits are on the modest side, but the car has great composure. On winding roads, it's not as buttoned-down as the sedan but is still nimble.

Drivability

5.5
Shifts are very smooth but unhurried. The dual-clutch transmission may be the source of some response delays in city driving. The engine is slow to restart with the stop-start system engaged, but thankfully it can be switched off. There's minimal engine braking, even when manually downshifting.

Comfort

8.5
Serene and comfortable, this A4 is an ideal car for a coast-to-coast freeway road trip. Its ride compliance is very good, and the noise levels are outstandingly low. Likewise, its seats provide long-haul comfort. The standard three-zone climate control system is a nice touch.

Seat comfort

8.0
The seats' compliant padding provides the right amount of give to ensure comfort on long drives. The side bolsters are modest but sufficient. Support is good overall, though the fixed lower thigh portion is on the short side for taller drivers. The back seat is relatively flat but still delivers decent support.

Ride comfort

8.0
The ride has a hint of buoyancy but stops short of feeling floaty. The adaptive dampers provide a modest yet noticeable range of firmness. Allroad models come with taller tires with more sidewall height than those on normal A4s, which makes them better at muting coarse road surfaces.

Noise & vibration

9.0
The Allroad excels at eliminating wind and engine noise. You'll hear tire impacts, but even these are pretty muted. At freeway speeds, the only audible noise is the whoosh of the climate control fan. But there is noticeable driveline lurch (like you hit a bump) as you approach 0 mph.

Climate control

7.5
Thanks to the wide coverage provided by the vents, the climate control system easily maintains a set temperature. Rear passengers have vents and temperature control, which is not entirely common. Heated front seats are standard, and ventilated front seats, heated rears and a heated steering wheel are available.

Interior

9.0
The Allroad's cabin is functionally and aesthetically one of the best in class, and it's highly accommodating to drivers of all sizes. The car is easy to access, see out of and place on the road. It sits just a hair taller than the standard A4, so step-in and liftover heights are barely affected.

Ease of use

8.5
Like many Audis, the A4 Allroad has a thoughtfully designed cabin that doesn't take long to learn. The 2017 redesign brought an updated MMI controller that's easier to access than previously, and other controls fall readily to hand. Steering wheel controls have good differentiation and positioning.

Getting in/getting out

9.0
The Allroad requires less stooping over to get in because it stands a tad taller than the A4 sedan. The doors are lightweight and open wide. The front seat bolsters pose no hindrance either. Each door opening has a headliner-mounted grab handle.

Driving position

8.0
There's a good relationship between pedals, seat and steering wheel. The contours and size of steering wheel grip are ideal. The long reach afforded by the telescoping steering wheel and ample vertical seat travel help the Allroad accommodate drivers of all sizes.

Roominess

8.0
This car offers ample room despite its "compact" billing. There's loads of space up front, particularly headroom. Backseat space is easily suited to two 6-footers, though those longer of leg might want a touch more legroom. The panoramic sunroof is unfortunately compulsory, but headroom is still ample.

Visibility

9.0
The reasonably slim pillars create a broad view out the front. A backup camera is standard, and front and rear parking sensors and blind-spot monitoring are included in the upgrade to Premium Plus. The optional Virtual Cockpit instrument panel and head-up display help keep eyes on the road.

Quality

9.0
The Allroad feels robust and exceptionally well-built. There aren't any squeaks or rattles. The nicely integrated cabin components give an impression of solidity. Precise-feeling action from all knobs and buttons make them pleasant to use, though the metallic-finish climate control buttons tend to cast reflections.

Utility

8.5
Wagon aficionados will be pleased with the A4 Allroad. Its cargo hold is usefully sized and easy to access. The rear seats fold by pulling releases in the cargo area. There are many places to store smaller items up front. Car seats are easily accommodated, save for having to move the front seat forward.

Small-item storage

8.0
We like the handy sliding console lid/armrest. The front seat area has numerous nooks and pockets, too, though none is particularly big. Larger personal items may have to be stored elsewhere, such as the main cargo hold.

Cargo space

9.0
There's ample volume in the cargo area, which also has tie-down points and two side cubbies with nets. The 40/20/40-split back seat folds almost flat. A low liftover height makes for easy cargo loading. The raked rear window, however, may inhibit loading of tall and bulky items.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.5
The four lower LATCH anchors are readily accessible beneath plastic covers. The outboard upper tethers are two-thirds of the way up their respective seatbacks, and the center is located near the top. A rearward-facing car seat fits, though the front-seat occupant will feel the pinch.

Technology

8.0
This tech-forward cabin is easy to use. The highly visible Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster puts the competition to shame. Device integration software such as Apple CarPlay is standard, though no auxiliary input is available. Some of its optional driver assistance features seem especially sensitive.

Audio & navigation

9.0
Our test car was equipped with the larger center screen and Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster, which provides a sharp, expansive view. The MMI's menu structure is reasonably intuitive, though there's a learning curve to all such systems. The Bang & Olufsen system sounds clear and powerful.

Smartphone integration

8.0
Two USB ports, two SD card slots, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on all Allroads. No auxiliary jack is provided.

Driver aids

7.5
The Allroad offers a comprehensive suite of driver aids, though many proved to be overly sensitive and intrusive in heavy traffic. Adaptive cruise control is seamless and impressive, and its uphill grade logic is good. Its predictive abilities slow the car as you approach a turn.
2019 Audi A4 allroad pricing

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Audi A4 allroad.

5 star reviews: 50%
4 star reviews: 50%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 2 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • handling & steering
  • acceleration

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Took my new Allroad to Whieface
Old skis. New car,
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

Audi is stingy with important features in base models. What is provided is hard to understand. When fancy names for basic safety add ons are removed, it is not very different from our last A4 wagon of 2010—that was still going strong at 125k miles. This one accelerates smoothly to 90+ on the NY Northway as fast as I admit to, then handles twisting Adirondack roads with aplomb. Fit and finish are excellent as expected from Audi. Just make sure you are packing short skis inside and carrying long skis on the roof!

5 out of 5 stars, Please Patron
Kerry,
2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

This is my second AllRoad! I love its practicality yet sports car capabilities. Its the perfect blend of what I need and want in a car.

Write a review

See all 2 reviews

Features & Specs

2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD features & specs
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$50,600
MPG 22 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower248 hp @ 5000 rpm
2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD features & specs
2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$53,900
MPG 22 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower248 hp @ 5000 rpm
2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD features & specs
2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$45,700
MPG 22 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower248 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

Our experts' favorite A4 allroad safety features:

Audi Side Assist
Illuminates a light in the side mirror when a vehicle enters the Allroad's blind spot. Sounds an alert when the turn signal is activated.
Parking System Plus
Warns the driver as the Allroad approaches an object immediately behind or in front of the car.
Top View Camera System
Provides a 360-degree bird's-eye view of the car to aid parking.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Audi A4 Allroad vs. the competition

Audi A4 Allroad vs. Audi Q5

Despite drastically different appearances, the A4 Allroad wagon and the Audi Q5 are quite similar. They are nearly the same length, are powered by the same turbocharged four-cylinder engine, and have similar cargo capacities. The Q5 is slightly taller and has more ground clearance, but the true difference between the two is the body style.

Compare Audi A4 Allroad & Audi Q5 features

Audi A4 Allroad vs. Volvo V60

The Volvo V60 wagon has slightly less ground clearance than the A4 Allroad but is competitive in many other ways. Both front-wheel- and all-wheel-drive V60s are less expensive than the A4 Allroad, and the AWD V60 is significantly more powerful than its Audi rival. The Allroad distinguishes itself with skid plates and black lower cladding, giving it an arguably tougher, off-road-ready appearance.

Compare Audi A4 Allroad & Volvo V60 features

Audi A4 Allroad vs. Subaru Outback

The Subaru Outback has more of a traditional SUV profile, but it's more than capable for off-road adventuring. All-wheel drive is standard, and it has a few more inches of ground clearance than the A4 Allroad. The Subaru is fairly sluggish unless you opt for the six-cylinder engine. Its interior isn't as luxurious as the Audi's. As expected, though, the Outback costs much less than the Allroad.

Compare Audi A4 Allroad & Subaru Outback features
FAQ

Is the Audi A4 allroad a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 A4 allroad both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.1 out of 10. You probably care about Audi A4 allroad fuel economy, so it's important to know that the A4 allroad gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the A4 allroad has 24.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi A4 allroad. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Audi A4 allroad?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Audi A4 allroad:

  • Slightly less power than last year
  • Additional features are standard with Premium Plus trim
  • Part of the third A4 Allroad generation introduced for 2017
Learn more

Is the Audi A4 allroad reliable?

To determine whether the Audi A4 allroad is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the A4 allroad. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the A4 allroad's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Audi A4 allroad a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Audi A4 allroad is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 A4 allroad and gave it a 8.1 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 A4 allroad is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Audi A4 allroad?

The least-expensive 2019 Audi A4 allroad is the 2019 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $45,700.

Other versions include:

  • 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $50,600
  • 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $53,900
  • 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $45,700
Learn more

What are the different models of Audi A4 allroad?

If you're interested in the Audi A4 allroad, the next question is, which A4 allroad model is right for you? A4 allroad variants include 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). For a full list of A4 allroad models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

