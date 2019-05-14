2019 Audi A4 allroad
2019 Audi A4 allroadMSRP Range: $45,700 - $53,900
Which A4 allroad does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Impeccably crafted interior with top-notch materials
- Higher ground clearance for enhanced off-road ability
- More maneuverable than most crossover SUVs with comparable utility
- Turbocharged engine provides strong performance
- Transmission can be slow to respond in low-speed driving
- Driver aids are overly sensitive but can be switched off
- Slightly less power than last year
- Additional features are standard with Premium Plus trim
- Part of the third A4 Allroad generation introduced for 2017
Overall rating8.1 / 10
SUVs are the default vehicles for buyers who need cargo room and all-weather dependability, but many wagons offer both, along with an arguably more engaging driving experience. Every 2019 Audi A4 Allroad comes with all-wheel drive to handle the elements, plus more ground clearance than the standard A4 sedan. At the same time, its lower center of gravity and lighter weight make it more fun to drive than the Q5 crossover. The A4 Allroad's SUV practicality, along with sedan styling and driving dynamics, truly makes it the best of both worlds.
Step inside and you'll find the high-tech and beautifully detailed cabin shared by most modern Audis. A standard panoramic sunroof illuminates an interior trimmed in wood or aluminum inlays, and every model comes with high-quality leather upholstery. (Many luxury compacts are outfitted with simulated leather.) The central display screen is bright and easy to navigate; it effortlessly complements the optional Virtual Cockpit feature, which puts maps and crucial audio information right in the instrument panel. Despite the A4 Allroad's compact billing, four tall adults will find the cabin spacious. Drop the rear seats and you'll find the A4 Allroad has even more maximum cargo space than the Q5.
There aren't many small luxury wagons — the redesigned Volvo V60 comes close but doesn't have the same tough off-road look of the A4 Allroad. There's also the Buick Regal TourX, which isn't as pretty inside but has more cargo room at a much lower price. Even in the face of these two tough competitors, the 2019 Audi A4 Allroad impresses us with a rich, luxurious cabin and superb driving dynamics. If you're looking for a new vehicle with tons of cargo and passenger room, consider the A4 Allroad before jumping straight to the dime-a-dozen SUVs that litter suburban shopping mall parking lots.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Audi A4 Allroad as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury Cars for this year.
Audi A4 allroad models
The 2019 Audi A4 Allroad is a five-seat luxury wagon that offers greater utility and ground clearance than the A4 sedan. The base Premium trim is loaded with features, including leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Premium Plus costs a bit more and adds parking sensors, an eye-catching digital instrument panel and a larger central display screen. The Prestige is significantly more expensive and counts automated driver and advanced safety systems among its upgrades. A turbocharged four-cylinder engine (248 horsepower, 273 lb-ft of torque), a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard.
Standard exterior features on the base Premium trim include 18-inch wheels, underbody skid plates, xenon headlights, LED running lights, automatic wipers, heated mirrors, roof rails, a panoramic sunroof, a power liftgate, an adaptive suspension, selectable drive modes, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
Inside, you also get tri-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, keyless ignition, heated and eight-way power front seats (with driver four-way power lumbar adjustment), a driver information display, 40/20/40-split folding rear seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with wheel-mounted shift paddles, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, interior ambient lighting, Audi's MMI infotainment system, a 7-inch central display, a rearview camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, and a 10-speaker audio system with a CD player, HD radio and two USB ports.
The Premium can be further bolstered by the Convenience package, which includes auto-dimming exterior mirrors, keyless entry, driver-seat memory functions, satellite radio, a blind-spot monitor, and rear collision preparation.
The Premium Plus trim adds the Convenience package, LED headlights, power-folding exterior mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, a virtual instrument panel inside the gauge cluster, Audi Connect services (includes emergency telematics, 4G LTE connectivity and in-car Wi-Fi hotspot, among other services), a navigation system, an 8.3-inch central display with a touchpad infotainment controller, faux leather interior trim, and rear charge-only USB ports.
At the top of the range, the Prestige trim includes all of the above, along with automatic high-beam control, noise-reducing front windows, adaptive cruise control, a head-up display, enhanced interior lighting, a surround-view camera system, a lane departure warning and intervention system, and a 19-speaker premium Bang & Olufsen surround-sound system (optional on Premium Plus models).
The Premium Plus and Prestige trims can be ordered with the Cold Weather (heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel) and Warm Weather (manual rear sunshades and ventilated front sport seats with passenger lumbar adjustment) packages.Rear-seat side airbags are available as a stand-alone option on any trim level.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Audi A4 Allroad Prestige (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 7-speed dual-clutch automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current A4 Allroad has received some revisions, including a slight reduction in power for 2019 and shuffled trim features throughout its lifespan. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's A4 Allroad, however.:
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.1 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.5
|Interior
|9.0
|Utility
|8.5
|Technology
|8.0
Driving7.5
Comfort8.5
Interior9.0
Utility8.5
Technology8.0
Sponsored cars related to the A4 allroad
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Audi A4 allroad.
Trending topics in reviews
- handling & steering
- acceleration
Most helpful consumer reviews
Audi is stingy with important features in base models. What is provided is hard to understand. When fancy names for basic safety add ons are removed, it is not very different from our last A4 wagon of 2010—that was still going strong at 125k miles. This one accelerates smoothly to 90+ on the NY Northway as fast as I admit to, then handles twisting Adirondack roads with aplomb. Fit and finish are excellent as expected from Audi. Just make sure you are packing short skis inside and carrying long skis on the roof!
This is my second AllRoad! I love its practicality yet sports car capabilities. Its the perfect blend of what I need and want in a car.
Features & Specs
|2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$50,600
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5000 rpm
|2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$53,900
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5000 rpm
|2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$45,700
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite A4 allroad safety features:
- Audi Side Assist
- Illuminates a light in the side mirror when a vehicle enters the Allroad's blind spot. Sounds an alert when the turn signal is activated.
- Parking System Plus
- Warns the driver as the Allroad approaches an object immediately behind or in front of the car.
- Top View Camera System
- Provides a 360-degree bird's-eye view of the car to aid parking.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Audi A4 Allroad vs. the competition
Audi A4 Allroad vs. Audi Q5
Despite drastically different appearances, the A4 Allroad wagon and the Audi Q5 are quite similar. They are nearly the same length, are powered by the same turbocharged four-cylinder engine, and have similar cargo capacities. The Q5 is slightly taller and has more ground clearance, but the true difference between the two is the body style.
Audi A4 Allroad vs. Volvo V60
The Volvo V60 wagon has slightly less ground clearance than the A4 Allroad but is competitive in many other ways. Both front-wheel- and all-wheel-drive V60s are less expensive than the A4 Allroad, and the AWD V60 is significantly more powerful than its Audi rival. The Allroad distinguishes itself with skid plates and black lower cladding, giving it an arguably tougher, off-road-ready appearance.
Audi A4 Allroad vs. Subaru Outback
The Subaru Outback has more of a traditional SUV profile, but it's more than capable for off-road adventuring. All-wheel drive is standard, and it has a few more inches of ground clearance than the A4 Allroad. The Subaru is fairly sluggish unless you opt for the six-cylinder engine. Its interior isn't as luxurious as the Audi's. As expected, though, the Outback costs much less than the Allroad.
FAQ
Is the Audi A4 allroad a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Audi A4 allroad?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Audi A4 allroad:
- Slightly less power than last year
- Additional features are standard with Premium Plus trim
- Part of the third A4 Allroad generation introduced for 2017
Is the Audi A4 allroad reliable?
Is the 2019 Audi A4 allroad a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Audi A4 allroad?
The least-expensive 2019 Audi A4 allroad is the 2019 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $45,700.
Other versions include:
- 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $50,600
- 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $53,900
- 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $45,700
What are the different models of Audi A4 allroad?
More about the 2019 Audi A4 allroad
2019 Audi A4 allroad Overview
The 2019 Audi A4 allroad is offered in the following submodels: A4 allroad Wagon. Available styles include 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).
What do people think of the 2019 Audi A4 allroad?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Audi A4 allroad and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 A4 allroad 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 A4 allroad.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Audi A4 allroad and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 A4 allroad featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Audi A4 allroad?
2019 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
The 2019 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $57,185. The average price paid for a new 2019 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $4,736 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,736 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $52,449.
The average savings for the 2019 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is 8.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2019 Audi A4 allroads are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Audi A4 allroad for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2019 A4 allroads listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $57,185 and mileage as low as 264 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Audi A4 allroad. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,032 on a used or CPO 2019 A4 allroad available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Audi A4 allroads you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Audi A4 allroad for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $19,027.
Find a new Audi for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $22,396.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Audi A4 allroad?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Audi lease specials
Related 2019 Audi A4 allroad info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford EcoSport 2018
- Used Audi Q5 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2017
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2017
- Used Toyota Camry 2000
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2016
- Used Dodge Charger 2008
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Audi RS 3 2019
- Audi S4 2019
- 2019 Audi S5
- 2019 Audi A4 allroad
- 2019 SQ5
- 2019 Audi SQ5
- 2019 Audi A7
- 2020 Audi R8
- 2020 Audi Q5
- 2019 Audi A8
Research Similar Vehicles
- Kia Soul 2019
- Volvo V90 Cross Country 2020
- 2019 Buick Regal TourX
- 2019 Volvo V60
- 2019 3 Series
- 2019 Flex
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2020 Jaguar XF
- Volvo V90 2019
- 2019 Audi A4 allroad