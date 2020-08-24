Used 2017 Audi A4 allroad for Sale Near Me
2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium15,283 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$34,292
Audi Dallas - Dallas / Texas
Certified. Brilliant Black 2017 Audi A4 allroad 2.0T Premium quattro w/ Navigation quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI DOHC One Owner Car Fax, **307 POINT CERTIFICATION INSPECTION**, A4 allroad 2.0T Premium quattro w/ Navigation, Anti-Theft Alarm System, Audi Advanced Key (Keyless Entry), Audi Connect CARE, Audi Connect PRIME PLUS, Audi MMI Navigation Plus, Color Driver Information System w/Trip Computer, Convenience Package, Driver Memory, Heated Auto-Dimming Power Ext Mirrors w/Memory, Heated Front Seats, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, SIRIUS Satellite Radio. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 18178 miles below market average! 23/28 City/Highway MPG Certification Program Details: Audi Certified Pre-Owned Reviews: * Impeccably crafted interior with top-notch materials enhanced light off-road capabilities more maneuverable than most crossover SUVs with comparable utility turbocharged engine provides strong performance. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA17NAF49HA170163
Stock: HA170163
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 52,400 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,895$4,348 Below Market
Biener Ford - Great Neck / New York
Recent Arrival! 2017 Audi A4 allroad 2.0T Premium Plus quattro Blue 2017 Audi A4 allroad 4D Wagon 2.0T Premium Plus quattro quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI DOHC Reviews: * Impeccably crafted interior with top-notch materials enhanced light off-road capabilities more maneuverable than most crossover SUVs with comparable utility turbocharged engine provides strong performance. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA18NAF43HA115065
Stock: F1213U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 41,401 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$33,751$2,174 Below Market
Fletcher Jones Audi - Chicago / Illinois
What a sharp Allroad!! Audi CERTIFIED 2017 allroad Premium Plus w/ Technology! 252hp turbocharged engine, Quattro all-wheel drive, Bang & Olufsen 3D surround stereo, MMI Navigation, Virtual cockpit, Side assist, Panoramic moonroof, Automatic LED headlights, Drive select, 18'' alloy wheels, Cold weather package, Full paint package, Parking system plus w/ rearview camera, Alarm, Heated power leather seats w/ driver memory, Bluetooth w/ music streaming, Sirius satellite radio, Heated tilt and telescopic steering column with mounted controls and paddle shifters, 3 zone automatic climate control, Homelink, Power heated fold-in mirrors, and tons more!!! CERTIFIED warranty included in price
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA18NAF48HA052190
Stock: AP052190
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 21,942 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$34,823$2,118 Below Market
Volkswagen of Old Saybrook - Old Saybrook / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA18NAF43HA112666
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,172 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$30,999
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $4034 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA18NAF49HA103888
Stock: O306163
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 20,090 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$37,000$1,903 Below Market
Audi Stevens Creek - San Jose / California
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX 1-Owner allroad and CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! OWN AUDI CERTIFIED! Enjoy these Certified Audi benefits a 300 point inspection, 24/7 roadside assistance, a warranty of: Audi Certified Pre-Owned Warranty will cover vehicle for 1 year/unlimited mileage. Your Certified Pre-Owned vehicle warranty coverage expires 5 years from vehicle original in service date. Audi CPO Limited Warranty coverage begins upon expiration of the New Vehicle Limited Warranty. EXTREMELY LOW MILES! Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2017 boasts an extremely low 20090 miles! LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Rear Air Conditioning, Sunroof, MP3, Bluetooth, Front Heated Seats. This Audi allroad also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Power Lift Gate, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input, HD Radio, Voice Control. Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Tony Newell at 408-244-5400 or tnewell@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA18NAF4XHA173500
Stock: 8582
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 39,308 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$34,705$764 Below Market
Audi Flatirons - Broomfield / Colorado
Audi Certified Pre-Owned, All Wheel Drive!!, CARFAX 1-Owner, Clean CARFAX, Dealer Inspected, A4 allroad 2.0T Premium Plus quattro, 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI DOHC, 7-Speed Automatic S tronic, Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces, Anti-Theft Alarm System, Audi Advanced Key (Keyless Entry), Audi Connect CARE, Audi Connect PRIME & PLUS, Audi Pre Sense Rear, Audi Side Assist, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Automatic temperature control, Bang & Olufsen Sound System w/3D Sound, Cold Weather Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, HD Radio Technology, Heated Auto-Dimming Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats (3-Step), Heated Steering Wheel, LED Headlights, Parking System Plus (Front/Rear Acoustic Sensors), Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Premium Plus Package, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, Rain sensing wipers, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Technology Package, Wheels: 7.5" x 18" 5-V-Spoke Design. Certified. 23/28 City/Highway MPGAudi Flatirons is pleased to offer this fantastic 2017 Audi A4 allroad. 2.0T Premium Plus quattroAudi Certified pre-owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Warranty Deductible: $0* Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties.* 300+ Point InspectionAudi Flatirons now open at 13321 West Midway Blvd, Broomfield, CO. 80020.Reviews:* Impeccably crafted interior with top-notch materials; enhanced light off-road capabilities; more maneuverable than most crossover SUVs with comparable utility; turbocharged engine provides strong performance. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA18NAF42HA090501
Stock: AHA090501
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 17,108 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$35,998$733 Below Market
Audi Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
Premium Plus Package Full Paint Finish Manhattan Gray Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Dark Brown Walnut High Gloss Inlays Rear Side Airbags Audi Guard Protection Kit Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA18NBF47HA113048
Stock: HA113048
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 24,672 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$34,969$789 Below Market
INFINITI of Silver Spring - Silver Spring / Maryland
**NAVIGATION** **BANG AND OLUFSEN 3D SOUND SYSTEM** **1 OWNER** **AWD** **HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS** **HEATED STEERING WHEEL** **SUNROOF** **SPORTY ALLROAD WAGON** **23/28 City/Highway MPG**Odometer is 4,801 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. Silver 2017 Audi A4 allroad 2.0T Premium Plus quattro quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI DOHC ABS brakes, Audi Connect CARE, Audi Connect PRIME & PLUS, Audi MMI Navigation Plus, Bang & Olufsen Sound System w/3D Sound, Cold Weather Package, Color Driver Information System w/Trip Computer, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Rear Seats (3-Step), Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Reviews: * Impeccably crafted interior with top-notch materials; enhanced light off-road capabilities; more maneuverable than most crossover SUVs with comparable utility; turbocharged engine provides strong performance. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA18NAF40HA052779
Stock: P792
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 44,375 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$30,577$1,218 Below Market
Liberty Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Libertyville / Illinois
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Moonlight Blue Metallic 2017 Audi A4 allroad 2.0T Premium Plus quattro quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI DOHC ***ONE OWNER***, ***CLEAN CARFAX***, AWD, LOW FINANCING RATES AVAILABLE, PANORAMIC ROOF, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, USB PORT, REAR VIEW CAMERA, TRACTION CONTROL, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, 100K MILE WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ALLOY WHEELS, FOG LAMPS, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE, POWER LIFTGATE, PUSH BUTTON START, ANTI LOCK BRAKES, SPLIT FOLD REAR SEATS, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS, 12 VOLT AUXILIARY JACK, HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS, SIRIUS XM RADIO, KEYLESS ENTRY, BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.23/28 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Impeccably crafted interior with top-notch materials; enhanced light off-road capabilities; more maneuverable than most crossover SUVs with comparable utility; turbocharged engine provides strong performance. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA18NAF46HA098083
Stock: 920792A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 46,182 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$30,998$278 Below Market
Audi Burlington - Burlington / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Audi allroad includes: Total Value: $644. Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. Serviced here BUY WITH CONFIDENCE We hand pick each member of our Herb Chambers Audi Burlington team for their high level of competency, vast knowledge base, eagerness to learn late-breaking technology, ability to relate to drivers from all walks of life, and commitment to keeping Herb Chambers a pressure-free environment. OPTION PACKAGES AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS Color Driver Information System w/Trip Computer, Audi Connect PRIME PLUS, subscription, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, 8.3' MMI center screen infotainment/navigation display w/1024 x 480 pixel resolution w/handwriting-recognition technology and INRIX XD Traffic, Audi Connect CARE Limited time subscription, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE Driver Memory, Heated Auto-Dimming Power Ext Mirrors w/Memory, Anti-Theft Alarm System, SIRIUS Satellite Radio With complimentary 90 day subscription, Audi Advanced Key (Keyless Entry), handsfree tailgate open/close, HEATED FRONT SEATS driver memory Rigorous 300+ point inspection performed by authorized Audi-trained technicians, $0 deductible for warranty service, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance including towing and trip-interruption services, Audi CPO Limited Warranty is easily transferable to a subsequent private owner (at no charge), Trip-Interruption Services, Trip-Planning Services, Comprehensive Vehicle History Report is included, Unlimited Mileage CPO Warranty coverage for up to 5 years from original vehicle's in-service date .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA17NAF40HA094607
Stock: L003809A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 44,596 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$30,995
Ultimate Motorsports - Houston / Texas
Ultimate Motorsport Presents 2017 Audi A4 Allroad 2.0T Quattro Premium Plus All Wheel Drive TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE $3,250 PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE $3,000 ORIGINAL MSRP NEW $52,980 NAVIGATION WITH VOICE ! PANORAMIC SUNROOF ! BLIND SPOT MONITOR ! PREMIUM 18” ALLOYS ! LEATHER ! LED ! WOOD ! PREMIUM BANG & OLUFSEN AUDIO ! COLD WEATHER PACKAGE ! ALL WHEEL DRIVE WITH ACTIVE SUSPENSION ! REAR VIEW CAMERA WITH PARK ASSIST ! KEYLESS START GO ! DUAL POWER SEATS ! POWER TRUNK ! ROOF RAILS ! BLUETOOTH ! ADD A 3 MONTH 3,000 MILE WARRANTY FOR ONLY $ 395 ASK US FOR DETAILS ON A 4 YEAR UNLIMITED MILES NATION WIDE WARRANTY !! PEACE OF MIND ! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE !! 20+ PICTURES BELOW AFTER DESCRIPTION MUCH MUCH MORE SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT !!! Beautiful Mythos Black Metallic on Black Leather With Wood Trim Interior!! DON'T SLEEP ON THIS ONE! CALL US TODAY AT 888-650-4908 or email sales CALL US 24x7 365 DAYS A YEAR! WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU ! Bid with Excitement & Confidence!!! Only at ULTIMATE MOTORSPORT !! WE FINANCE ! APPLY ONLINE FOR RATES AS LOW AS 2.99% DOOR TO DOOR SHIPPING AVAILABLE ASK FOR A QUOTE ! Email: sales@ultimatems.com Call 888-650-4908 Visit 10311 Altonbury Lane Houston TX 77031
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA18NAF49HA133618
Stock: 133618
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,348 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$30,482
Prestige Auto Mall - Cuyahoga Falls / Ohio
ONE OWNER**BALANCE OF FACTORY AUDI WARRANTY REMAINS**QUATTRO ALL WHEEL DRIVE**PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE**TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE**COLD WEATHER PACKAGE** AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS W/MMI TOUCH**PANORAMIC SUNROOF**VIRTUAL COCKPIT DISPLAY**LEATHER SEATS**HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS**HEATED STEERING WHEEL**BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM AUDIO**REAR VIEW BACKUP CAMERA**FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST**HID HEADLAMPS**POWER REAR LIFTGATE**PUSH BUTTON START**WOOD TRIM INTERIOR**AWD**BLIND SPOT MONITOR** Complimentary 6 Month/6,000 Mile Warranty with every Car! #WeArePrestige Our Mission is to make your convenience our priority, with aggressive pricing and the most dynamic inventory! We take all trades including dirt bikes, motorcycles, 4wheelers, boats, jetski's and more! We offer financing as low as 1.9%, first time buyer programs, and second chance loans for those with a challenged history! Over the phone appraisals, out of state shipping, local airport pickup, walk around videos and additional photos at your request to allow this to be easiest purchase experience you've ever had! Prestige Auto Mall is proud and dedicated to offering genuine customer care. We welcome all out of state customers and provide airport pickups. We will even help arrange shipping for you to have car delivered to your door. At our dealership you will find 150+ vehicles including Audi, Acura, BMW, Cadillac, Infiniti, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes, Volvo, Chevrolet, Dodge, Chrysler, Fords and many more brands. We are confident that we have what you are looking for. All of our vehicles have been through a multi-point inspection. We have ASE certified mechanics on site. We offer some of the best warranties in the industry. Including a complimentary 6month/6,000 mile warranty! We strongly believe in our inventory and our employees. Do not miss out on the opportunity to purchase your next vehicle at a wholesale price. Shop our inventory today! The Prestige Family wants to earn your business. We can finance you with bad credit, no credit, bankruptcies and first time buyers! Our Finance Team has the tenure and experience to get you APPROVED and Driving the car, truck, Van or SUV you are looking for. We are open 6 days a week. We understand and respect your busy schedule and appreciate the opportunity to accommodate. Walk-ins welcome Monday- Friday 9am-7pm Saturday- 10am-6pm Sunday- By appointment only Disclaimer Pricing Excludes tax, tag, title and registration . Dealer documentation fee of $250 not included. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the options or vehicle features or price may be listed incorrectly, as we get data from multiple data sources. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. **Please Note: We turn our inventory daily, please check with the dealer to confirm vehicle availability
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA18NAF44HA062599
Stock: MB2529
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 22,562 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$36,988
Rusnak Westlake Audi - Westlake Village / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX 1-Owner, No Accidents on CARFAX, Anti-Theft Alarm System, Audi Advanced Key (Keyless Entry), Audi Connect CARE, Audi Connect PRIME PLUS, Audi Pre Sense Rear, Audi Side Assist, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Bang Olufsen Sound System w/3D Sound, Cold Weather Package, Gray Oak Natural Inlays, HD Radio Technology, Heated Auto-Dimming Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats (3-Step), Heated Steering Wheel, LED Headlights, Parking System Plus (Front/Rear Acoustic Sensors), Premium Plus Package, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Technology Package. 2017 Audi A4 allroad 2.0T Premium Plus quattro quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI DOHC Glacier White Metallic We're confident that once you've experienced the dedication and commitment of the Rusnak Standard and how we strive to embody it in every aspect of our dealership experiences, you simply won't want to do business anywhere else. So, if you're ready to enjoy a higher quality of luxury auto sales and service experiences, we'd like to humbly invite you to pay us a visit at one of our many dealerships. Come enjoy the Rusnak Standard of care and see why so many Southern California drivers put their trust in the Rusnak Auto Group! Reviews: * Impeccably crafted interior with top-notch materials enhanced light off-road capabilities more maneuverable than most crossover SUVs with comparable utility turbocharged engine provides strong performance. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA18NAF43HA096453
Stock: 22P00965
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 53,359 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$28,995
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
2017 Audi Allroad Premium Plus AWD Wagon1 Owner, Like Brand New, Panoramic Sunroof, Bang & Olufsen Audio, Mythos Black w Black Interior, Well Equipped with 4WD/AWD, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth, CD Audio, Cruise Control, Front Seat Heaters, Leather Seats, Memory Seat(s), Overhead Airbags, Parking Sensors, Power Liftgate/DeckLid, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat(s), Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Rear View Camera, Satellite Radio Ready, Side Airbags, Smart Key, Technology Package, Traction Control, Turbo Charged Engine, Financing And Extended Service Plans Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA18NAF41HA080901
Stock: AT12984
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 39,785 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$33,323$312 Below Market
Autobahn USA - Westborough / Massachusetts
AUTOBAHN USA is thrilled to offer this stunning, McGovern-Certified Audi A4 allroad 2.0T Premium Plus in Moonlight Blue Metallic. Beautifully equipped with Factory Warranty Remaining, One Owner, (4) BRAND NEW Tires, QUATTRO - All Wheel Drive, and Fully Serviced & White Glove Detailed, Cold Weather Package (Heated Rear Seats (3-Step) and Heated Steering Wheel), Premium Plus Package (Anti-Theft Alarm System, Audi Advanced Key (Keyless Entry), Audi Connect CARE, Bang & Olufsen Sound System w/3D Sound, HD Radio Technology, Heated Auto-Dimming Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, LED Headlights, Parking System Plus (Front/Rear Acoustic Sensors), and SIRIUS Satellite Radio), Technology Package (Audi Connect PRIME & PLUS, Audi Pre Sense Rear, Audi Side Assist, Audi Virtual Cockpit, and Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch), McGovern Certified Certified, Driver Memory, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Leather Seating Surfaces, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Split folding rear seat, and Wheels: 7.5" x 18" 5-V-Spoke Design!Certification Program Details: McGovern Certified:* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 60 Month/100,000 Total Vehicle Mile Warranty from Certified Purchase Date* Backed by Allstate* Certified Vehicle History* Rigorous 128 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $100* Roadside Assistance, Trip Reimbursement and Rental Car CoverageAt AUTOBAHN USA all our vehicles go through an extensive 128 point inspection, are fully reconditioned and detailed to perfection. We include a full CARFAX history report on every car we sell. Make sure to compare our vehicles side by side to see the Autobahn USA difference. For Extra Protection we offer Comprehensive full Coverage Service Contracts which can be customized to meet your driving patterns of up to an additional 8 Years or 100,000 miles, depending on the vehicle you purchase. Our Comprehensive Service Contracts far exceed manufacturer's certified programs for a LOT LESS. Our philosophy is to give our clients a 5 STAR full disclosure quality car buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA18NAF44HA115317
Stock: AB1736
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 27,581 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$37,649
Audi Denver - Littleton / Colorado
Audi Certified Pre-Owned-- FACTORY WARRANTY FOR 5 YEARS FROM ORIGINAL SALE DATE WITH UNLIMITED MILES!!CLEAN CARFAX 1-OWNER ** AUDI CERTIFIED ** ALL WHEEL DRIVE ** LEATHER ** HEATED SEATS ** SUNROOF ** BANG & OLUFSON SOUND ** AUDI VIRTUAL COCKPIT ** NAVIGATION ** SPORT PACKAGE ** TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE ** 2017 Audi A4 allroad 2.0T Premium Plus. MECHANCIALLY INSPECTED AND RECONDITIONED CALL TODAY!Audi Certified Pre-Owned. This car has been through Audi's 300+ inspection and reconditioning process and includes a warranty extension to 5 years from original sale date with UNLIMITED MILES and NO Deductible!! Audi Certified Pre-Owned vehicles include complimentary roadside assistance, trip interruption service, and special financing rates. Call or email now and see why Audi Denver is the region's volume AND customer satisfaction leader in both new and Certified Pre-Owned Audi vehicles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA18NAF4XHA156910
Stock: APHA156910
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 47,304 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$29,990$1,159 Below Market
Buick GMC Of Beaverton - Portland / Oregon
ONLY 47,304 Miles! FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City!, $1,900 below Kelley Blue Book! Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Panoramic Roof, Alloy Wheels, PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE, All Wheel Drive KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, Heated Seats. Audi Premium Plus with Manhattan Gray metallic exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 252 HP at 5000 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE Heated Auto-Dimming Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Bang & Olufsen Sound System w/3D Sound, 19 speakers, 16-channel amplifier and 755 watts, Anti-Theft Alarm System, SIRIUS Satellite Radio With complimentary 90 day subscription, LED Headlights, Audi Advanced Key (Keyless Entry), handsfree tailgate open/close, Audi Connect CARE Limited time subscription, Parking System Plus (Front/Rear Acoustic Sensors), HD Radio Technology. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. VEHICLE REVIEWS 'The 2017 Audi A4 Allroad blends the best of several worlds. It has the all-wheel-drive capability and cargo-carrying practicality of an SUV, the dynamic and refined handing of a sports sedan, and the premium features and amenities expected of an Audi luxury car.' -KBB.com. A GREAT VALUE This allroad is priced $1,900 below Kelley Blue Book. Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA18NAF44HA062974
Stock: HA062974
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
