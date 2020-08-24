Used 2017 Audi A4 allroad for Sale Near Me

107 listings
A4 allroad Reviews & Specs
  • 2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium in Black
    certified

    2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium

    15,283 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $34,292

    Details
  • 2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus

    52,400 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $26,895

    $4,348 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus in Black
    certified

    2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus

    41,401 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $33,751

    $2,174 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus

    21,942 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $34,823

    $2,118 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus

    21,172 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $30,999

    Details
  • 2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus in White
    certified

    2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus

    20,090 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $37,000

    $1,903 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus in Gray
    certified

    2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus

    39,308 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $34,705

    $764 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus in Gray
    certified

    2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus

    17,108 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $35,998

    $733 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus in Silver
    used

    2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus

    24,672 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $34,969

    $789 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus

    44,375 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $30,577

    $1,218 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium in Black
    used

    2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium

    46,182 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $30,998

    $278 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus in Black
    used

    2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus

    44,596 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $30,995

    Details
  • 2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus

    38,348 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $30,482

    Details
  • 2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus in White
    used

    2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus

    22,562 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $36,988

    Details
  • 2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus in Black
    used

    2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus

    53,359 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $28,995

    Details
  • 2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus

    39,785 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $33,323

    $312 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus in Black
    certified

    2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus

    27,581 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $37,649

    Details
  • 2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus

    47,304 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $29,990

    $1,159 Below Market
    Details

Amazing Allroad
Ray K,02/27/2017
2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
This car is a joy to drive. The composure and sure footedness is impressive at any speed. Going a wee bit :) over the speed limit, you will not know how fast you are going. Thank goodness for the head up display on the Prestige trim. This is a silent and stealth car for those of us who are looking to do some spirited driving and get the children to school. The quiet cabin is amazing as well. Enjoying every drive!
