Used 2017 Audi A4 allroad for Sale Near Me

Certified. Brilliant Black 2017 Audi A4 allroad 2.0T Premium quattro w/ Navigation quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI DOHC One Owner Car Fax, **307 POINT CERTIFICATION INSPECTION**, A4 allroad 2.0T Premium quattro w/ Navigation, Anti-Theft Alarm System, Audi Advanced Key (Keyless Entry), Audi Connect CARE, Audi Connect PRIME PLUS, Audi MMI Navigation Plus, Color Driver Information System w/Trip Computer, Convenience Package, Driver Memory, Heated Auto-Dimming Power Ext Mirrors w/Memory, Heated Front Seats, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, SIRIUS Satellite Radio. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 18178 miles below market average! 23/28 City/Highway MPG Certification Program Details: Audi Certified Pre-Owned Reviews: * Impeccably crafted interior with top-notch materials enhanced light off-road capabilities more maneuverable than most crossover SUVs with comparable utility turbocharged engine provides strong performance. Source: Edmunds

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WA17NAF49HA170163

Stock: HA170163

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-04-2020