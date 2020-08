Used 2018 Audi A4 allroad for Sale Near Me

Audi South Atlanta - Union City / Georgia

Audi Certified 5-YR Unlimited Mileage Warranty from 1st in service date, ABS brakes, All-Weather Black Rubber Floormats (set of 4), Audi Connect CARE, Audi Connect PRIME & PLUS, Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, Audi Side Assist w/Pre Sense Rear and Active Lane Assist, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Bang & Olufsen Sound System w/3D Sound, Cold Weather Package, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats (3-Step), Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation & Telematics Package, Navigation System, Parking System Plus (Front/Rear Acoustic Sensors), Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Premium Plus Package, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0T Premium Plus Glacier White Metallic 7-Speed Automatic S tronic CARFAX One-Owner.Welcome to Audi South Atlanta, Georgia’s newest Audi dealership! We are Georgia's only Audi dealership to offer our customers COMPLIMENTARY DELIVERY in Sales, COMPLIMENTARY PICKUP & DELIVERY in Service and COMPLIMENTARY AIRPORT PARKING for any customer that wishes to have their vehicle serviced while they travel! We offer a tremendous selection of New & Pre-Owned Audi's, accompanied by a diverse Pre-Owned Inventory of Luxury Vehicles, Volume Imports and Domestic Trucks & Jeeps! In addition to our amazing inventory, we're a proud part of the Butler Auto Group family, which provides us with access to an over 3,000 vehicle network! In other words, if we don't have it, we can get it for you!In addition to a Great Selection, we always provide Impeccable Service, Complimentary Delivery anywhere in GA for New & Pre-Owned Sales and Complimentary Pickup and Delivery in many cases for our Service Customers! We plan to open our beautiful 3-story, 60,000-square-foot facility in March of 2018. Despite being a new dealership, Butler Auto Group has a long-standing history, first opening the doors over 47 years ago! As we’ve grown, we’ve remained true to our roots and exuded family values in every interaction with customers and the community alike. We look forward to welcoming you to the Butler Auto Group family!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WA18NAF48JA085308

Stock: TJA085308

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-29-2020