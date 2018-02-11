Used 2018 Audi A4 allroad for Sale Near Me
- 28,972 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,595$3,337 Below Market
Audi South Atlanta - Union City / Georgia
Audi Certified 5-YR Unlimited Mileage Warranty from 1st in service date, ABS brakes, All-Weather Black Rubber Floormats (set of 4), Audi Connect CARE, Audi Connect PRIME & PLUS, Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, Audi Side Assist w/Pre Sense Rear and Active Lane Assist, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Bang & Olufsen Sound System w/3D Sound, Cold Weather Package, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats (3-Step), Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation & Telematics Package, Navigation System, Parking System Plus (Front/Rear Acoustic Sensors), Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Premium Plus Package, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0T Premium Plus Glacier White Metallic 7-Speed Automatic S tronic CARFAX One-Owner.Welcome to Audi South Atlanta, Georgia’s newest Audi dealership! We are Georgia's only Audi dealership to offer our customers COMPLIMENTARY DELIVERY in Sales, COMPLIMENTARY PICKUP & DELIVERY in Service and COMPLIMENTARY AIRPORT PARKING for any customer that wishes to have their vehicle serviced while they travel! We offer a tremendous selection of New & Pre-Owned Audi's, accompanied by a diverse Pre-Owned Inventory of Luxury Vehicles, Volume Imports and Domestic Trucks & Jeeps! In addition to our amazing inventory, we're a proud part of the Butler Auto Group family, which provides us with access to an over 3,000 vehicle network! In other words, if we don't have it, we can get it for you!In addition to a Great Selection, we always provide Impeccable Service, Complimentary Delivery anywhere in GA for New & Pre-Owned Sales and Complimentary Pickup and Delivery in many cases for our Service Customers! We plan to open our beautiful 3-story, 60,000-square-foot facility in March of 2018. Despite being a new dealership, Butler Auto Group has a long-standing history, first opening the doors over 47 years ago! As we’ve grown, we’ve remained true to our roots and exuded family values in every interaction with customers and the community alike. We look forward to welcoming you to the Butler Auto Group family!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA18NAF48JA085308
Stock: TJA085308
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 20,945 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,000$4,515 Below Market
Audi Stevens Creek - San Jose / California
REST EASY! With its 1-Owner & Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this A4 allroad purchase. OWN AUDI CERTIFIED! Enjoy these Certified Audi benefits a 300 point inspection, 24/7 roadside assistance, a warranty of: Audi Certified Pre-Owned Warranty will cover vehicle for 1 year/unlimited mileage. Your Certified Pre-Owned vehicle warranty coverage expires 5 years from vehicle original in service date. Audi CPO Limited Warranty coverage begins upon expiration of the New Vehicle Limited Warranty. VERY LOW MILES! At just 20945 miles, this 2018 Audi provides great value. KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Rear Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Front Heated Seats. This Audi A4 allroad also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Power Lift Gate, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input, HD Radio. Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Tony Newell at 408-244-5400 or tnewell@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA18NAF41JA047211
Stock: 8525
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 24,606 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$36,000$3,716 Below Market
Bale Chevrolet - Little Rock / Arkansas
Bale Chevrolet is very proud to offer this fantastic 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0T Prestige in Black Beautifully equipped with ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cruise Control, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Headlight cleaning, Heated 3-Step Power Front Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, Knee airbag, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Audi Sound System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote CD player, Roof rack: rails only, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 7.5' x 18' 5-V-Spoke Design!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA19NAF41JA010552
Stock: JA010552
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 24,504 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,900$2,288 Below Market
BMW Encinitas - Encinitas / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Navigation & Telematics Package Premium Plus Package Monsoon Gray Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. ABSOLUTELY IMMACULATE 1 OWNER LOCAL TRADE-IN! THIS AUDI IS LOADED. PREMIUM PLUS WITH UPGRADED TECH!! This Audi includes: PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE Fog Lamps Keyless Start Engine Immobilizer Mirror Memory Seat Memory Hands-Free Liftgate Rear Parking Aid Heated Mirrors Security System Daytime Running Lights Satellite Radio Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Trip Computer Premium Sound System Cross-Traffic Alert Remote Trunk Release Headlights-Auto-Leveling NAVIGATION & TELEMATICS PACKAGE WiFi Hotspot Navigation System Telematics *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. This Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. This AWD-equipped vehicle handles well in any weather condition or terrain. You'll benefit from superb handling, improved steering and excellent acceleration. The A4 allroad Premium Plus is well maintained and has just 24,468mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus. The Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus has a navigation system installed, so you'll always know where you're going. This top-tier navigation system is reliable and will get you to your destination quickly and by the most efficient route available. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA18NAF47JA076163
Stock: JA076163
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 26,542 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$33,600
Deluxe Auto Sales - Linden / New Jersey
Please note, Audi USA reacquired this vehicle due to a customer complaint concerning"Customer Satisfaction Audi Pre-Sense System".Audi fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply Road Tested the Vehicle, No Fault Codes Found, Vehicle is Operating as Designed.In the interest of customer satisfaction, Audi USA agreed to repurchase the vehicle.BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AS THE FACTORY WARRANTY IS STILL INTACT!Deluxe Auto Sales have all the documentation from Audi USA on file.This is an excellent opportunity to save thousands!*2018 Audi A4 All Road Premium Plus Quattro,*Glacier White Metallic Exterior over Black Leather Interior,*ORIGINAL MSRP: $56,245.00,**FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE:**Premium Plus Package (Originally $2,700),*Audi Advanced Key, Audi Side Assist with Pre Sense Rear, Parking System Plus,Bang & Olufsen 3D Surround Sound System, Color Driver Information SystemAlarm with Motion Sensor, Satellite Radio, Power Front Seats with Driver Seat Memory,Heated Auto-Dimming Power-Folding Exterior Mirrors with Memory, LED Headlights,*Navigation and Telematics Package (Originally $3,000),*Audi MMI Navigation Plus System with MMI Touch, Audi Virtual Cockpit,Audi Connect Care and Prime & Plus with Available Online Services,*Warm Weather Package (Originally $1,450),*Ventilated Front Sport Seats with Power Lumbar Support, Rear Side Window Sunshades,*Cold Weather Package (Originally $650),*Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats,*Natural Gray Oak Wood Interior Trim (Originally $350),**Stainless Steel Pedal Caps (Originally $240),**Base Carrier Bars (Originally $420),**Lightning and Micro USB Cables (Originally $110),**Full Exterior Paint Finish (Originally $1,000),**Glacier White Metallic Exterior Paint (Originally $575),**VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:*Audi Advanced Key Keyless Entry with Push Button Engine Start,Audi Voice Activated MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touchscreen Monitor,Audi Virtual Cockpit, Audi Pre Sense Basic and Pre Sense City,Audi Side Assist with Pre Sense Rear, Color Driver Information System,Parking System Plus, Rear-View Camera with Parking Guidance Display,AM/FM/Satellite Radio, Lightning and Micro USB Cables,Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium Surround Sound System, Audi Music Interface,Audi Connect Care and Prime & Plus with Available Online Services,Bluetooth Streaming Audio and Hands-Free Wireless Phone Connectivity, Smartphone Interface,Multi-Function Leather-Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Audio Controls,Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob,Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Paddles, Stainless Steel Pedal Caps,Heated/Ventilated Power Front Leather Sport Seats with Power Lumbar Support,Driver Seat Memory, Heated Split-Folding Rear Leather Bench Seats,Tinted Glass Power Tilt and Slide Panorama Sunroof with Retractable Sunshade,Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control with Air Filtration, Rear Air Vent and Display,Natural Gray Oak Wood Interior Trim with Metal Look Interior Accents,Day/Night Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, Alarm with Motion Sensor,LED Interior Lighting, HomeLink Garage Door Opener, Rear Side Window Sunshades,Automatic LED Headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Tail Lights,Heated Auto-Dimming Power-Folding Exterior Mirrors with Memory,Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers with Heated Jets,Base Carrier Bars, Power Trunk Release, Rear Privacy Glass,2.0L TFSI 252 HP Turbocharged 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Engine with Start/Stop Function,7-Speed S Tronic Automatic Transmission, Audi Drive Select,Quattro Permanent All-Wheel Drive System, Adaptive Damping Suspension,Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust with Chrome Tailpipe Finisher,18-Inch 5-V-Spoke Design Aluminum-Alloy Wheels with All Season Tires,*GUARANTEED Financing for All Types of Credit!*Balance of Factory Warranty, Extended Warranty Available.Deluxe Auto Sales has been in business for over 20 years, put all of our vehicles through a careful multi-point inspection and carry over 200 cars in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA18NAF4XJA019181
Stock: 13944
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 14,017 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$39,649$405 Below Market
Audi Denver - Littleton / Colorado
Audi Certified Pre-Owned-- FACTORY WARRANTY FOR 5 YEARS FROM ORIGINAL SALE DATE WITH UNLIMITED MILES!!CARFAX 1-OWNER ** AUDI CERTIFIED ** LEATHER ** HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS ** HEATED STEERING WHEEL ** SUNROOF ** AUDI VIRTUAL COCKPIT ** BANG & OLUFSON 3D SOUND ** NAVIGATION ** PARKING SYSTEM PLUS ** 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0T Premium Plus. MECHANICALLY INSPECTED AND RECONDITIONED CALL TODAY! Audi Certified Pre-Owned. This car has been through Audi's 300+ inspection and reconditioning process and includes a warranty extension to 5 years from original sale date with UNLIMITED MILES and NO Deductible!! Audi Certified Pre-Owned vehicles include complimentary roadside assistance, trip interruption service, and special financing rates. Call or email now and see why Audi Denver is the region's volume AND customer satisfaction leader in both new and Certified Pre-Owned Audi vehicles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA18NAF48JA116458
Stock: ATJA116458
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 30,487 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,998$1,810 Below Market
Audi Burlington - Burlington / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Audi A4 allroad includes: Total Value: $562. Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. Serviced here BUY WITH CONFIDENCE We hand pick each member of our Herb Chambers Audi Burlington team for their high level of competency, vast knowledge base, eagerness to learn late-breaking technology, ability to relate to drivers from all walks of life, and commitment to keeping Herb Chambers a pressure-free environment. OPTION PACKAGES NAVIGATION TELEMATICS PACKAGE Audi Virtual Cockpit, Audi Connect PRIME PLUS, subscription, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, 8.3' MMI center screen infotainment/navigation display w/1024 x 480 pixel resolution w/handwriting-recognition technology and INRIX XD Traffic, Audi Connect CARE Limited time subscription, PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE Audi Side Assist w/Pre Sense Rear, Driver Memory, Heated Auto-Dimming Power Ext Mirrors w/Memory, Anti-Theft Alarm System w/Motion Sensor, SIRIUS Satellite Radio With complimentary 90 day subscription KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats CARFAX 1-Owner Rigorous 300+ point inspection performed by authorized Audi-trained technicians, $0 deductible for warranty service, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance including towing and trip-interruption services, Audi CPO Limited Warranty is easily transferable to a subsequent private owner (at no charge), Trip-Interruption Services, Trip-Planning Services, Comprehensive Vehicle History Report is included, Unlimited Mileage CPO Warranty coverage for up to 5 years from original vehicle's in-service date Reduced from $39,998. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA18NAF46JA007402
Stock: A6718
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 23,064 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,850$375 Below Market
Avon Auto Brokers - Brockton / Massachusetts
-Priced below the market average!- Low miles for a 2018! Back-up Camera Bluetooth This 2018 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus has a great Florett Silver Metallic exterior and a clean Black interior! Auto Climate Control Leather Steering Wheel Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Controls Sunroof/Moonroof Seating AM/FM Radio Rain Sensing Wipers This Audi A4 allroad gets great fuel economy with over 30.0 MPG on the highway! Park Distance Control ABS Brakes Active suspension Satellite Radio Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 159 Memorial Drive Rt.28 Avon MA 02322. Avon Auto Brokers has been in business for over 30 yrs owner Dana Nessen takes pride in his customers complete satisfaction. We specialize in high quality pre-owned vehicles of all makes and models . We have over 300 hand picked cars trucks minivans SUVS priced thousands under Kelly Blue Book NADA and Edmunds retail values.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA18NAF48JA168379
Stock: JA168379
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 27,681 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,444$1,096 Below Market
Porter Chevrolet - Newark / Delaware
CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee!!! Less than 28k Miles!! All Wheel Drive!!!AWD*** Lower price! Was $36,770 NOW $36,444** Need gas? I don't think so. At least not very much! 30 MPG Hwy. Optional equipment includes: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Traffic Jam Assist, Audi Active Lane Assist, Dual Pane Acoustic Front Side Windows, Navigation, High Beam Assistant, Leatherette Covered Center Console & Door Armrests, Navigation, Top View Camera System, Traffic Sign Recognition (Includes vehicle speed warning and Audi adaptive cruise control integration allows for automated speed regulation within the limits of the system), Prestige Package - Includes Premium Plus Package... CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee!!! Less than 28k Miles!! All Wheel Drive!!!AWD*** Lower price! Was $36,770 NOW $36,444** Need gas? I don't think so. At least not very much! 30 MPG Hwy. Optional equipment includes: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Traffic Jam Assist, Audi Active Lane Assist, Dual Pane Acoustic Front Side Windows, Navigation, High Beam Assistant, Leatherette Covered Center Console & Door Armrests, Navigation, Top View Camera System, Traffic Sign Recognition (Includes vehicle speed warning and Audi adaptive cruise control integration allows for automated speed regulation within the limits of the system), Prestige Package - Includes Premium Plus Package... Our great selection of quality, hand-selected, pre-owned vehicles all must pass the 100-point safety inspection to earn the label of being 'Porter Certified.' All certified vehicles will come with 3-month/3000 mile warranty bumper to bumper unless otherwise noted. We provide a variety of optional warranty coverage's that we can customize to your specific driving needs. We stand by our product and welcome third party inspections of our vehicles. At Porter Chevrolet we have nothing to hide, no number games to play, only a professional sales team striving to exceed your automotive expectations while providing a pleasant an
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA19NAF44JA018659
Stock: P20273
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 14,414 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$40,611
Kendall BMW Of Bend - Bend / Oregon
Thank you for your interest in one of Kendall Imports of Bend's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2018 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus with 14,414mi. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus's pristine good looks were combined with the Audi high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. Hit the gas pedal and put the engine power to all four wheels. With AWD, you'll have the greater performance right off the line, every time you drive. This low mileage Audi A4 allroad has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro Summer of Audi with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA18NAF44JA226455
Stock: BU2389
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 20,478 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$37,998
Audi Brookline, A Herb Chambers Company - Brookline / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Audi A4 allroad includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. In Addition: We Performed alignment Replace tires, Wipers For a value Price Of $1915.22 BUY WITH CONFIDENCE There are many benefits that come with a Herb Chambers Audi Brookline purchase. Our SMART Pricing lets you enjoy a relaxed pre-owned car-buying experience. We offer our very best price up front, so you'll never have to haggle with us for a lower price! We also offer a generous return policy, which gives you five days to return your recently purchased pre-owed vehicle for 100% of your money back and 30 days to return your car in exchange for another vehicle on our lot. No questions asked! OPTION PACKAGES NAVIGATION TELEMATICS PACKAGE Audi Virtual Cockpit, Audi Connect PRIME PLUS, subscription, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, 8.3' MMI center screen infotainment/navigation display w/1024 x 480 pixel resolution w/handwriting-recognition technology and INRIX XD Traffic, Audi Connect CARE Limited time subscription, PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE Audi Side Assist w/Pre Sense Rear, Driver Memory, Heated Auto-Dimming Power Ext Mirrors w/Memory, Anti-Theft Alarm System w/Motion Sensor, SIRIUS Satellite Radio With complimentary 90 day subscription, Color Driver Information System w/Trip Computer, 7' display, Audi Advanced Key, keyless start, stop and entry w/hands-free tailgate release, LED Headlights, dynamic headlight range adjustment, Bang Olufsen Sound System w/3D Sound, 19 speakers, 16-channel amplifier and 755 watts, Parking System Plus (Front/Rear Acoustic Sensors) .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA18NAF43JA036274
Stock: AB3053
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 39,502 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,000$736 Below Market
Larry H. Miller Toyota Boulder - Boulder / Colorado
One Owner, Clean CARFAX, Navigation, Virtual Cockpit, Panoramic Power Sunroof, Leather, Quattro all wheel drive, Heated front and rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Climate control, Backup Camera, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Power front seats with driver-side memory, Power liftgate, Push button start, USB outlets, and much more! Stop by Larry H. Miller Boulder Toyota and check out the beautiful selection of new and pre-owned vehicles with amazing pricing and financing options. Located at 2465 48th Ct, Boulder, CO 80301 (at the intersection of Foothills Pkwy and Pearl Pkwy)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA18NAF42JA055155
Stock: JA055155
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 8,752 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,495$1,137 Below Market
Hoffman Toyota - West Simsbury / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA18NAF4XJA014353
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,226 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,500$1,923 Below Market
Audi Stevens Creek - San Jose / California
BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX 1-Owner and Buyback Guarantee Qualified A4 allroad today, worry free! OWN AUDI CERTIFIED! Enjoy these Certified Audi benefits a 300 point inspection, 24/7 roadside assistance, a warranty of: Audi Certified Pre-Owned Warranty will cover vehicle for 1 year/unlimited mileage. Your Certified Pre-Owned vehicle warranty coverage expires 5 years from vehicle original in service date. Audi CPO Limited Warranty coverage begins upon expiration of the New Vehicle Limited Warranty. KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Rear Air Conditioning, Sunroof, MP3, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Front Heated Seats. This Audi A4 allroad also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, CD Player, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Power Lift Gate, Tire Pressure Monitor, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input, Voice Control. Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Tony Newell at 408-244-5400 or tnewell@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA19NAF48JA042124
Stock: 8557
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 17,406 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$40,886
Reliable Superstore - Springfield / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0T Prestige quattro quattro Scuba Blue Metallic 4D Wagon 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI DOHC 7-Speed Automatic S tronic quattro 22/30 City/Highway MPG Proudly serving Springfield, Nixa, Ozark, Bolivar, Republic, Branson, Strafford, Aurora, Marshfield, Mansfield, Battlefield, Clever, Boaz, Rogersville, Fordland, Billings, and all of the Ozarks!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA19NAF43JA012660
Stock: 52002A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 37,844 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,599$1,191 Below Market
MINI of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seating Surfaces Ibis White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. This outstanding example of a 2018 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus is offered by MINI of Las Vegas. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The CARFAX report shows this Audi A4 allroad is a well cared for One-Owner vehicle. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus that you won't find in your average vehicle. Hit the gas pedal and put the engine power to all four wheels. With AWD, you'll have the greater performance right off the line, every time you drive. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus. The Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus has a navigation system installed, so you'll always know where you're going. This top-tier navigation system is reliable and will get you to your destination quickly and by the most efficient route available. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *Sanitization claims are valid for all vegetative, non-spore forming bacteria. Efficacy claims for Clorox Total 360 Disinfectant Cleaner per Federal EPA-approved master label and when product used as directed. (c) 2019 Clorox Professional Products Company.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA18NAF40JA069152
Stock: JA069152
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 31,983 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$36,690$777 Below Market
Groove Toyota - Englewood / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA18NAF41JA018047
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,283 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$41,649
Audi Denver - Littleton / Colorado
Audi Certified Pre-Owned-- FACTORY WARRANTY FOR 5 YEARS FROM ORIGINAL SALE DATE WITH UNLIMITED MILES!!CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0T Prestige quattro Adaptive Cruise Control w/Traffic Jam Assist, All-Weather Black Rubber Floormats (set of 4), Anti-Theft Alarm System w/Motion Sensor, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Advanced Key, Audi Connect CARE, Audi Connect PRIME & PLUS, Audi Side Assist w/Pre Sense Rear, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Bang & Olufsen Sound System w/3D Sound, Cold Weather Package, Color Driver Information System w/Trip Computer, Convenience Package, Driver Memory, Dual Pane Acoustic Front Side Windows, Full Color Head-Up Display, Heated Auto-Dimming Power Ext Mirrors w/Memory, Heated Rear Seats (3-Step), Heated Steering Wheel, High-Beam Assistant, Interior Lighting Package Plus, Leatherette Covered Center Console & Door Armrests, LED Headlights, Navigation & Telematics Package, Parking System Plus (Front/Rear Acoustic Sensors), Premium Plus Package, Prestige Package, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Top View Camera System, Traffic Sign Recognition.Audi Certified Pre-Owned. This car has been through Audi’s 300+ inspection and reconditioning process and includes a warranty extension to 5 years from original sale date with UNLIMITED MILES and NO Deductible!! Audi Certified Pre-Owned vehicles include complimentary roadside assistance, trip interruption service, and special financing rates. Call or email now and see why Audi Denver is the region’s volume AND customer satisfaction leader in both new and Certified Pre-Owned Audi vehicles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA19NAF45JA087988
Stock: ATJA087988
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
