Used 2018 Audi A4 allroad for Sale Near Me

I am absolutely smitten with my Allroad. Compared to my prior 2014 Q7 and 2016 Grand Cherokee, I can say that the fit and finish of the 2018 Allroad is superior. It is quiet, powerful, comfortable, fun to drive and very well thought out. Cargo space is ample. My ONLY complaint so far is that the cup holders were ill planned, but that is by no means a deal breaker. Update: We just had our first ice/snow event here in the midwest and the new Quattro w/ Ultra Technology works flawlessly and allows for a very confident drive. I can detect no difference when the system engages the rear wheels at all. I was skeptical as to how it would compare to the tried and true Quattro system, but I'm not anymore. This car drives incredibly well on all surfaces. Update November 2019: I still LOVE my car. There have been zero mechanical issues, and gas mileage is incredible on long trips. Often, we saw over 35 MPG when driving over 130 miles loaded up with a family of four. I also can't say enough about how much fun this car is to drive! It has great power and handles better than a wagon has any right to. The Allroad is absolutely GREAT in the winter, too. We get more than our share of snow here and it is no problem whatsoever. I still highly recommend this car!

