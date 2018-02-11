Used 2018 Audi A4 allroad for Sale Near Me

107 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
A4 allroad Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 107 listings
  • 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in White
    certified

    2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    28,972 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,595

    $3,337 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    certified

    2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    20,945 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,000

    $4,515 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro

    24,606 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $36,000

    $3,716 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    24,504 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,900

    $2,288 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    26,542 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $33,600

    Details
  • 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in Black
    certified

    2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    14,017 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Five Star Dealer

    $39,649

    $405 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    30,487 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,998

    $1,810 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    23,064 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $36,850

    $375 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro

    27,681 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,444

    $1,096 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro Summer of Audi in Black
    used

    2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro Summer of Audi

    14,414 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $40,611

    Details
  • 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    20,478 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $37,998

    Details
  • 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    39,502 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,000

    $736 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    8,752 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $38,495

    $1,137 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro in White
    certified

    2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro

    37,226 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $38,500

    $1,923 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro

    17,406 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $40,886

    Details
  • 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    37,844 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,599

    $1,191 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    31,983 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $36,690

    $777 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro

    20,283 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $41,649

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Audi A4 allroad searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 107 listings
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A4 allroad
  4. Used 2018 Audi A4 allroad

Consumer Reviews for the Audi A4 allroad

Read recent reviews for the Audi A4 allroad
Overall Consumer Rating
4.17 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
  • 5
    (57%)
  • 4
    (29%)
  • 1
    (14%)
Still Fantastic After a Year!
Ryan,11/02/2018
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro w/Prod. End 6/18 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
I am absolutely smitten with my Allroad. Compared to my prior 2014 Q7 and 2016 Grand Cherokee, I can say that the fit and finish of the 2018 Allroad is superior. It is quiet, powerful, comfortable, fun to drive and very well thought out. Cargo space is ample. My ONLY complaint so far is that the cup holders were ill planned, but that is by no means a deal breaker. Update: We just had our first ice/snow event here in the midwest and the new Quattro w/ Ultra Technology works flawlessly and allows for a very confident drive. I can detect no difference when the system engages the rear wheels at all. I was skeptical as to how it would compare to the tried and true Quattro system, but I'm not anymore. This car drives incredibly well on all surfaces. Update November 2019: I still LOVE my car. There have been zero mechanical issues, and gas mileage is incredible on long trips. Often, we saw over 35 MPG when driving over 130 miles loaded up with a family of four. I also can't say enough about how much fun this car is to drive! It has great power and handles better than a wagon has any right to. The Allroad is absolutely GREAT in the winter, too. We get more than our share of snow here and it is no problem whatsoever. I still highly recommend this car!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Audi
A4 allroad
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Audi A4 allroad info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings