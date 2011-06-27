2015 Audi allroad Review
Pros & Cons
- High-quality cabin
- light-duty off-road ability
- sporty handling
- excellent government crash test scores.
- Unintuitive control layout with base MMI system
- not as much cargo space as a typical crossover SUV.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2015 Audi Allroad combines the all-terrain capability of a crossover SUV with the handling of a sport wagon. Unless you need a crossover's superior cargo capacity, the Allroad could be the best of both worlds.
Vehicle overview
While modern luxury crossover SUVs offer an elevated driving position and usually a good amount of cargo and passenger space, luxury wagons tend to handle better, thanks to a lower center of gravity. Moreover, many shoppers won't mind the marginal cargo-space compromise, since wagons are pretty darn versatile in their own right. The 2015 Audi Allroad is a fine example of why the wagon remains relevant in this crossover-dominated age.
With standard all-wheel drive providing reassuring traction, the Allroad is an excellent choice for areas that are prone to inclement weather. But it's not just about the AWD. To make the A4-based Allroad more appealing to crossover fans, Audi has lifted the suspension, yielding a 7.1-inch ground clearance that enables gentle off-roading if you're so inclined. Nonetheless, the Allroad remains low enough to emulate an A4 from behind the wheel, with responsive steering and a road-hugging character at speed. If you feel as if crossovers put you too far above the road for comfort, this Audi is certainly an appealing alternative.
The Allroad also earns points for its modern and luxurious interior with up-to-date electronics, including full-line availability of the upgraded MMI system with console-mounted controls for 2015. In terms of maximum cargo capacity with the rear seatbacks folded, Audi's sole remaining wagon does trail most crossovers, but not by as much as you might think. The related Audi Q5 crossover, for example, tops out at 57.3 cubic feet versus the Allroad's 50.5 cubes. And when you put those seatbacks up, the gap narrows considerably, with the Allroad's cargo area measuring 27.6 cubic feet to the Q5's 29.1.
Direct competitors to the Allroad are few. The BMW 3 Series wagon poses the biggest threat with its superior fuel economy and diesel engine option, though it can't match the Allroad's ground clearance. The sleek Volvo V60 is also worthy of consideration despite its less sophisticated ride and handling. For a roomier wagon that still has some off-road abilities, you could also check out the Subaru Outack or the Volvo XC70. But if you're more of a wagon person than a crossover person but still want to hit up the occasional dirt trail, chances are the 2015 Audi Allroad will hit the spot.
2015 Audi allroad models
The 2015 Audi Allroad is a five-passenger wagon available in Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige trim levels.
Standard features for the base Premium trim include 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic xenon headlights, LED running lights and taillights, foglights, automatic wipers, a panoramic sunroof, a power tailgate, heated mirrors, tri-zone automatic climate control, a trip computer, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather upholstery, eight-way power front seats (with four-way power lumbar for the driver), the basic MMI system with dash-mounted controls, Bluetooth and a 10-speaker audio system with CD player, iPod connectivity and satellite radio.
The Premium Plus trim adds keyless ignition and entry, auto-dimming and power-folding mirrors, heated front seats (optional on Premium) and driver memory settings.
Stepping up to the range-topping Prestige trim gets you adaptive headlights, rear door sunshades and a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system. Also standard is the Technology package, which includes a rearview camera and rear parking sensors, a blind-spot monitoring system, Audi Connect (enhanced Web-based navigation and information services along with mobile WiFi capability), a color driver information display with added features, a navigation system with voice control, an upgraded MMI system with center console-mounted controls and HD radio.
The Technology package is optional on the Premium Plus, while the Premium is eligible for a lesser version that lacks Audi Connect and the blind-spot monitoring system, rearview camera and rear parking sensors. Both the Premium Plus and the Prestige are eligible for the Sport Interior package (sport steering wheel with shift paddles, Drive Select adjustable drive settings, sport front seats and power lumbar adjustments for the front passenger). The Driver Assist package can be added to the Prestige and includes adaptive cruise control, variable adaptive steering and (if the Sport Interior package is not specified) Drive Select. Besides interior trim and wheel options, other notable stand-alone options include rear seat side airbags.
2015 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Powering all 2015 Audi Allroad models is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 220 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The only available transmission is an eight-speed automatic with manual shift control that sends power to all four wheels. Audi estimates that the sprint to 60 mph requires 6.4 seconds, an average time for this class.
The EPA estimates fuel economy at 24 mpg combined (21 city/28 highway). That's not bad, but it's only a tick better than the Q5 and considerably worse than the 3 Series wagon.
Safety
Standard safety features for all 2015 Audi Allroad models include antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. Rear seat side airbags are optional on all trim levels. Items such as a blind-spot warning system, a rearview camera and parking sensors are available on the Premium Plus and Prestige trims as either options or as standard equipment.
In Edmunds brake testing, the Allroad came to a stop from 60 mph in 121 feet, which is slightly better than average for this segment.
In government crash tests, the Allroad received the top five-star rating for overall crash protection and both frontal crash protection and side crash protection.
Driving
The 2015 Allroad inspires confidence with its sure-footed character in a variety of road conditions. Part of that is down to the standard all-wheel-drive system, but the sporty driving dynamics are a significant factor as well. The modestly elevated ride height helps when conditions get more primitive (e.g., deeper snow or rutted dirt roads), but it isn't intended for anything more challenging than light off-roading. That's a good thing, though, because it largely preserves the Allroad's A4-derived handling precision.
As a commuter vehicle, the A4 is quite well-mannered, and its manageable dimensions make it easy to maneuver into a tight parking spot. The turbocharged four-cylinder engine is more than adequate when called upon, getting up to highway speeds and passing slower traffic with confidence. Shifts from the eight-speed automatic are smooth and prompt, making the most of the engine's output.
Interior
In typical Audi fashion, the 2015 Allroad's interior features a simple yet elegant design and top-notch materials. It compares favorably against rivals from BMW and Volvo, gaining extra points for its standard leather upholstery. The standard seats are rather modest in terms of lateral support, but the Sport Interior package's well-bolstered chairs should address any complaints on this front.
Audi's infotainment system is known as MMI and consists of a central display screen and a knob-based control layout. On navigation-equipped models, the knob and related buttons are located between the seats on the center console, right where your hand comes to rest, and some features are upgraded. In standard form, however, the knob and buttons are placed on the dash, making operation rather awkward. Either way, the system benefits from sharp graphics and quick responses, though some may find rival systems a bit more intuitive.
Relative to other luxury wagons, the Allroad provides an average amount of cargo space, with 27.6 cubic feet available behind the rear seats and 50.5 cubic feet with the rear seatbacks folded flat. Most will find this satisfactory, but those who require more space will find that crossover SUVs are a better fit. Regarding interior storage, the Allroad comes up a little short, with only small bins and door pockets for your personal effects.
