Vehicle overview

While modern luxury crossover SUVs offer an elevated driving position and usually a good amount of cargo and passenger space, luxury wagons tend to handle better, thanks to a lower center of gravity. Moreover, many shoppers won't mind the marginal cargo-space compromise, since wagons are pretty darn versatile in their own right. The 2015 Audi Allroad is a fine example of why the wagon remains relevant in this crossover-dominated age.

With standard all-wheel drive providing reassuring traction, the Allroad is an excellent choice for areas that are prone to inclement weather. But it's not just about the AWD. To make the A4-based Allroad more appealing to crossover fans, Audi has lifted the suspension, yielding a 7.1-inch ground clearance that enables gentle off-roading if you're so inclined. Nonetheless, the Allroad remains low enough to emulate an A4 from behind the wheel, with responsive steering and a road-hugging character at speed. If you feel as if crossovers put you too far above the road for comfort, this Audi is certainly an appealing alternative.

The Allroad also earns points for its modern and luxurious interior with up-to-date electronics, including full-line availability of the upgraded MMI system with console-mounted controls for 2015. In terms of maximum cargo capacity with the rear seatbacks folded, Audi's sole remaining wagon does trail most crossovers, but not by as much as you might think. The related Audi Q5 crossover, for example, tops out at 57.3 cubic feet versus the Allroad's 50.5 cubes. And when you put those seatbacks up, the gap narrows considerably, with the Allroad's cargo area measuring 27.6 cubic feet to the Q5's 29.1.

Direct competitors to the Allroad are few. The BMW 3 Series wagon poses the biggest threat with its superior fuel economy and diesel engine option, though it can't match the Allroad's ground clearance. The sleek Volvo V60 is also worthy of consideration despite its less sophisticated ride and handling. For a roomier wagon that still has some off-road abilities, you could also check out the Subaru Outack or the Volvo XC70. But if you're more of a wagon person than a crossover person but still want to hit up the occasional dirt trail, chances are the 2015 Audi Allroad will hit the spot.