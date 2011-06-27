Vehicle overview

While the crossover has long since supplanted the wagon as America's family hauler of choice, Audi is quite happy to offer its 2016 Allroad wagon. We suspect that's because the "carlike handling" claimed by many crossovers just isn't always enough. Some drivers demand the responsive feel of an actual car, and that's precisely what Audi's sole remaining wagon provides. Moreover, its slightly raised ride height and standard all-wheel drive enable it to tackle snowy roads and light-duty off-road trails with ease.

Inside, the A4-derived Allroad gets the full luxury treatment with generous standard features like leather upholstery and a panoramic sunroof, plus options like a remarkable Bang & Olufsen audio system. Although comparable crossovers offer more total cargo volume, the Allroad can nonetheless haul a lot of stuff with its rear seatbacks folded down. It's only in the technology realm that this all-season wagon starts to falter. Audi's familiar MMI infotainment system certainly offers access to a wide range of features, but the base version has awkward dash-mounted controls and lacks Bluetooth audio connectivity, while a USB port simply isn't available. These are unusual shortcomings in a contemporary luxury vehicle.

As for alternatives, the BMW 3 Series wagon offers better fuel economy with both its gasoline and diesel engines, but it lacks the Allroad's extra ground clearance. Another option would be the Volvo V60 Cross Country. It does have a raised ride height, just like the Allroad, but fuel economy and power are underwhelming. (A regular V60, with a stronger engine, is also available.) If you want an all-terrain wagon but find the Allroad and Cross Country too small, we'd suggest checking out the 2016 Volvo XC70 or even the 2016 Subaru Outback. But for this admittedly niche class of vehicle, the well-rounded 2016 Audi Allroad is the easiest to recommend.