  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A4 allroad
  4. Used 2017 Audi A4 allroad
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car

2017 Audi A4 allroad Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impeccably crafted interior with top-notch materials
  • Enhanced light off-road capabilities
  • More maneuverable than most crossover SUVs with comparable utility
  • Turbocharged engine provides strong performance
  • Might exhibit some of the A4 sedan's initial hesitation to accelerate
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
Audi A4 allroad for Sale
2018
2017
List Price Range
$28,760 - $38,000
Used A4 allroad for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The Audi Allroad wagon is redesigned this year, but you might not know it just by looking at the pictures. Check out our photos of the 2017 Audi A4 Allroad. Now compare them to the 2016 Allroad. Hard to tell the difference, right? The grille and lights are a little different, but otherwise a 2017 Allroad looks a lot like a 2016 Allroad. But do some research and you'll realize there's a lot more than meets the eye with the 2017 Allroad.

The 2017 Audi A4 Allroad wagon builds on the previous Allroad's credentials by borrowing heavily from the recently redesigned and highly rated A4 sedan. Compared to its predecessor, the 2017 Allroad is lighter and has a more sophisticated all-wheel-drive system and a new engine that is both more powerful and fuel-efficient than before. Inside, an all-new design maintains Audi's reputation for creating innovative cabins of impeccable quality. The revised MMI infotainment system, with its updated controller, new dash-top screen and available Virtual Cockpit gauges, represent a step forward both aesthetically and functionally. As before, though, the Allroad's calling card is its extra ground clearance, which helps you out when driving on rutted dirt roads or during the occasional snowstorm.

One of the few areas that the 2017 A4 Allroad is lacking is in its competition — crossover SUVs have replaced wagons in most shoppers' lists. But you might want to also check out the BMW 3 Series wagon and Volvo V60 Cross Country. The 3 Series doesn't have the off-road clearance that the Allroad does, but it is a little sportier to drive, while the V60 offers Swedish flair and a new engine this year. If you need more interior space than these wagons provide and don't mind a non-luxury badge, a loaded-up Subaru Outback could be the way to go. Overall, though, the newest Allroad looks to be the best at combining a luxurious interior, impressive performance and just enough enhanced off-road capability to make you forget about crossover SUVs all together.

Standard safety features for all 2017 Audi A4 Allroad models include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, side curtain airbags, a rearview camera, Audi's Pre Sense Basic system (pre-tensions seat belts and closes windows and sunroof during emergency maneuvers) and the Pre Sense City system (forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking).

Features available or standard on higher-trimmed Allroads include rear seat airbags, front and rear parking sensors, Audi Connect Care emergency telematics (includes emergency assistance, stolen vehicle locating and automatic crash notification), Audi Pre Sense Rear (adds rear collision detection to the existing Pre Sense system), blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning and automatic high beams.

2017 Audi A4 allroad models

The 2017 Audi A4 Allroad is a four-door luxury wagon with seating for five. It is available in Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige trim levels.

Standard features on the base Premium trim include 18-inch wheels, underbody skid plates, xenon headlights, LED running lights, automatic wipers, heated mirrors, roof rails, a panoramic sunroof, a power liftgate, cruise control, an adaptive suspension, selectable drive modes, and forward collision warning and mitigation.

Inside, you also get tri-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, keyless ignition, eight-way power front seats (with driver four-way power lumbar adjustment), 40/20/40-split folding rear seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, interior ambient lighting, Audi's MMI infotainment system, a 7-inch central display, a rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone app integration, and a 10-speaker audio system with a CD player and two USB ports.

The Premium Plus trim adds LED headlights, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry, Audi Connect Care (emergency telematics), heated front seats, driver memory functions, a 19-speaker premium Bang & Olufsen surround-sound system and satellite radio. This trim is also eligible for the Technology package option that adds a navigation system, expanded Audi Connect services (including 4G LTE connectivity and in-car Wi-Fi hot spot), a virtual instrument panel inside the gauge cluster, a touchpad infotainment controller, mobile apps (for travel, information and entertainment) and advanced safety features (rear collision preparation and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert).

At the top of the range, the Prestige trim includes all of the above, along with acoustically insulated front windows, a head-up display, enhanced interior lighting and a surround-view camera system.

Many features are offered on supporting trims as options. Other add-ons include the Sport package (front sport seats and a black headliner), the Cold Weather package (heated steering wheel and rear seats), the Warm Weather package (ventilated front sport seats and rear window sunshades) and the Driver Assistance package (adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, automatic high beams and traffic sign recognition). Rear-seat side airbags are available as a standalone option.

Powering the 2017 Audi A4 Allroad is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 252 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission sends power to all four wheels. Hill descent control is also included.

Audi estimates the Allroad will accelerate to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds, which is about average for wagons in the class. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 25 mpg combined (23 city/28 highway), which is also similar to other small luxury wagons.

Driving

We have yet to fully test the 2017 Audi A4 Allroad, but all signs point to it being comparable to the A4 sedan, which is a very good thing. The sedan received excellent scores for acceleration, braking and handling, further bolstered by the surefootedness of the all-wheel-drive system. Among the few drawbacks, we noted some hesitation upon initial acceleration and a lack of steering feel.

In addition to the expected on-road manners, the Allroad also benefits from some light off-road capabilities thanks to its extra 1.3 inches of ground clearance. It's a far cry from what a dedicated SUV such as a Land Rover Range Rover can do, but rutted, unpaved roads and snow-covered conditions should pose no threat.

Interior

The 2017 Audi A4 Allroad shares much of its interior with the A4 sedan, which received high praise in our evaluations. Materials quality is excellent, even for this luxury class, with sturdy design and construction. The sharp infotainment screen is placed high atop the dash, keeping more of the driver's attention on the road. The MMI system takes some getting used to, but after a short time, operation becomes second nature. The same can be said of the available virtual instrument panel that adds a distinct high-tech edge to the cabin.

Most of the Allroad's interior measurements remain identical to the A4 sedan, which likely means it will feel as spacious. When evaluating the sedan, we commented that the cabin felt more like a midsize luxury sedan, with an abundance of space for front and rear passengers. Six-footers could easily fit in the rear seats, and the Allroad even gains an advantage with slightly more headroom.

The rear seats are split in three sections, allowing for more flexible passenger and cargo configurations. Cargo space is generous for the class, with 24.2 cubic feet available behind the rear seats and 58.5 cubic feet with them folded.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Audi A4 allroad.

5(75%)
4(12%)
3(13%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Amazing Allroad
Ray K,02/27/2017
2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
This car is a joy to drive. The composure and sure footedness is impressive at any speed. Going a wee bit :) over the speed limit, you will not know how fast you are going. Thank goodness for the head up display on the Prestige trim. This is a silent and stealth car for those of us who are looking to do some spirited driving and get the children to school. The quiet cabin is amazing as well. Enjoying every drive!
This is THE car for people who like to travel
Tyler,12/07/2017
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
Surprising fuel economy on the ​highway, comfortable ride in every condition. If you consider buying one of these you need to have the sport front seats and virtual cockpit. update: 3year/45000miles of ownership car never had any problem, the ride quality is still top notch. Fuel economy stays around 35mpg on highways. It had been through a tough winter traveling with me and the all wheel drive is what i’m impressed the most.
Dream car - very satisfied so far
Nicholas Yang,02/01/2017
2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
This car is by far the perfect fusion of performance, practicality and technology. Drive select gives you two different flavor of driving, dynamic being stiffer, comfort being softer, and it was more than capable when traveling through mountains or highways. More space than you possibly imagine, huge cargo, very comfortable second row (don't look, sit on and you know what I am talking about). Length is the same with SUVs like Lexus RX 350, only with lower ride height, giving substantially better driving pleasure. Technology wise I don't know a car better than this except tesla, definitely better than current BMW (2017). Combination of advanced lane assist, adaptive cruise control and traffic jam assist almost make this car driveless, removing most of driving pressure, but still in practical level (you have the control instead of the car itself). Luxury interior, fantastic lighting and high quality inlay and leather. Only one complaint is that it is not as sporty and stiff as some of the sport coupe, but I guess I can't put all hope onto the same car:)
Traded in my BMW X5 for Allroad...happy I did!!!
Matthew,11/14/2019
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
5 months ago I bought a BMW X5 (completely different than the Allroad I know) but between it being in the shop too often with minor issues and the horrible breaking system...I swapped it for the Allroad. Glad I did! Before I get into pros/cons...another reviewer mentioned a "clicking" feeling in the pedal every time the car is started. This isn't a defect. It's the ABS system testing itself (I was concerned myself but a quick google search answered it). It happens at about 27 mph and although noticeable, it really doesn't bother me. Test drive and see for yourself. Pros of the car: steering is very light at low speeds making driving in city pleasant. Apple Carplay and virtual cockpit are awesome. I make a lot of calls from the car and it makes it very easy. The driving modes (Offroad all the way to Dynamic) do change the feeling of the car quite a bit thanks to the adaptive dampers. So its fun to change them if I want fun vs comfort driving. My daughter is 3.5 years old and a bulky rear facing child seat is no problem. My wife 5'3" and I am 5'9" and we both have plenty of leg room in passenger seat. Cons: I drive 90% of the time in the city. The gas mileage just isn't great. I'd really have to milk it just to get 18mpg's (way different story on highway. The MPG is awesome). Although it sits higher than a standard A4, the step in height is a bit lower. But it's a sporty car so doesn't bother me too much. Whoever thought that plastic trunk liner was a good idea should be fired. My bags just slide back and forth at every stop light and drives me absolutely bonkers. Going to buy myself a rubber Weathertech liner for Christmas (not what I want to do after spending $40k on a car). Overall: I'm very happy with the car. The technology, the comfort, ease of getting my daughter in and out and the styling have won me over. Also, its actually a very rare car. There are Q5's absolutely everywhere but I might see another Allroad once every couple of weeks. As a result, people ask me about the car often. Which is kind of fun! I also think resale value will be much higher. Finally, if you are looking at buying an A5 (which I was), do yourself a massive favor and get the Allroad. It is the same price and has everything the A5 has but none of the drawbacks (most notably the lack of headroom and smaller trunk space).
See all 8 reviews of the 2017 Audi A4 allroad
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed automated manual
Gas
252 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed automated manual
Gas
252 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed automated manual
Gas
252 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2017 Audi A4 allroad features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Audi A4 allroad

Used 2017 Audi A4 allroad Overview

The Used 2017 Audi A4 allroad is offered in the following submodels: A4 allroad Wagon. Available styles include 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Audi A4 allroad?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Audi A4 allroad trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus is priced between $28,760 and$38,000 with odometer readings between 14030 and65972 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Audi A4 allroads are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Audi A4 allroad for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2017 A4 allroads listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $28,760 and mileage as low as 14030 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Audi A4 allroad.

Can't find a used 2017 Audi A4 allroads you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi A4 allroad for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $20,643.

Find a used Audi for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $21,973.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi A4 allroad for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $12,231.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $11,093.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Audi A4 allroad?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi A4 allroad lease specials

Related Used 2017 Audi A4 allroad info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles