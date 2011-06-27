5 months ago I bought a BMW X5 (completely different than the Allroad I know) but between it being in the shop too often with minor issues and the horrible breaking system...I swapped it for the Allroad. Glad I did! Before I get into pros/cons...another reviewer mentioned a "clicking" feeling in the pedal every time the car is started. This isn't a defect. It's the ABS system testing itself (I was concerned myself but a quick google search answered it). It happens at about 27 mph and although noticeable, it really doesn't bother me. Test drive and see for yourself. Pros of the car: steering is very light at low speeds making driving in city pleasant. Apple Carplay and virtual cockpit are awesome. I make a lot of calls from the car and it makes it very easy. The driving modes (Offroad all the way to Dynamic) do change the feeling of the car quite a bit thanks to the adaptive dampers. So its fun to change them if I want fun vs comfort driving. My daughter is 3.5 years old and a bulky rear facing child seat is no problem. My wife 5'3" and I am 5'9" and we both have plenty of leg room in passenger seat. Cons: I drive 90% of the time in the city. The gas mileage just isn't great. I'd really have to milk it just to get 18mpg's (way different story on highway. The MPG is awesome). Although it sits higher than a standard A4, the step in height is a bit lower. But it's a sporty car so doesn't bother me too much. Whoever thought that plastic trunk liner was a good idea should be fired. My bags just slide back and forth at every stop light and drives me absolutely bonkers. Going to buy myself a rubber Weathertech liner for Christmas (not what I want to do after spending $40k on a car). Overall: I'm very happy with the car. The technology, the comfort, ease of getting my daughter in and out and the styling have won me over. Also, its actually a very rare car. There are Q5's absolutely everywhere but I might see another Allroad once every couple of weeks. As a result, people ask me about the car often. Which is kind of fun! I also think resale value will be much higher. Finally, if you are looking at buying an A5 (which I was), do yourself a massive favor and get the Allroad. It is the same price and has everything the A5 has but none of the drawbacks (most notably the lack of headroom and smaller trunk space).

