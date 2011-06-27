2017 Audi A4 allroad Review
Pros & Cons
- Impeccably crafted interior with top-notch materials
- Enhanced light off-road capabilities
- More maneuverable than most crossover SUVs with comparable utility
- Turbocharged engine provides strong performance
- Might exhibit some of the A4 sedan's initial hesitation to accelerate
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
The Audi Allroad wagon is redesigned this year, but you might not know it just by looking at the pictures. Check out our photos of the 2017 Audi A4 Allroad. Now compare them to the 2016 Allroad. Hard to tell the difference, right? The grille and lights are a little different, but otherwise a 2017 Allroad looks a lot like a 2016 Allroad. But do some research and you'll realize there's a lot more than meets the eye with the 2017 Allroad.
The 2017 Audi A4 Allroad wagon builds on the previous Allroad's credentials by borrowing heavily from the recently redesigned and highly rated A4 sedan. Compared to its predecessor, the 2017 Allroad is lighter and has a more sophisticated all-wheel-drive system and a new engine that is both more powerful and fuel-efficient than before. Inside, an all-new design maintains Audi's reputation for creating innovative cabins of impeccable quality. The revised MMI infotainment system, with its updated controller, new dash-top screen and available Virtual Cockpit gauges, represent a step forward both aesthetically and functionally. As before, though, the Allroad's calling card is its extra ground clearance, which helps you out when driving on rutted dirt roads or during the occasional snowstorm.
One of the few areas that the 2017 A4 Allroad is lacking is in its competition — crossover SUVs have replaced wagons in most shoppers' lists. But you might want to also check out the BMW 3 Series wagon and Volvo V60 Cross Country. The 3 Series doesn't have the off-road clearance that the Allroad does, but it is a little sportier to drive, while the V60 offers Swedish flair and a new engine this year. If you need more interior space than these wagons provide and don't mind a non-luxury badge, a loaded-up Subaru Outback could be the way to go. Overall, though, the newest Allroad looks to be the best at combining a luxurious interior, impressive performance and just enough enhanced off-road capability to make you forget about crossover SUVs all together.
Standard safety features for all 2017 Audi A4 Allroad models include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, side curtain airbags, a rearview camera, Audi's Pre Sense Basic system (pre-tensions seat belts and closes windows and sunroof during emergency maneuvers) and the Pre Sense City system (forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking).
Features available or standard on higher-trimmed Allroads include rear seat airbags, front and rear parking sensors, Audi Connect Care emergency telematics (includes emergency assistance, stolen vehicle locating and automatic crash notification), Audi Pre Sense Rear (adds rear collision detection to the existing Pre Sense system), blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning and automatic high beams.
2017 Audi A4 allroad models
The 2017 Audi A4 Allroad is a four-door luxury wagon with seating for five. It is available in Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige trim levels.
Standard features on the base Premium trim include 18-inch wheels, underbody skid plates, xenon headlights, LED running lights, automatic wipers, heated mirrors, roof rails, a panoramic sunroof, a power liftgate, cruise control, an adaptive suspension, selectable drive modes, and forward collision warning and mitigation.
Inside, you also get tri-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, keyless ignition, eight-way power front seats (with driver four-way power lumbar adjustment), 40/20/40-split folding rear seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, interior ambient lighting, Audi's MMI infotainment system, a 7-inch central display, a rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone app integration, and a 10-speaker audio system with a CD player and two USB ports.
The Premium Plus trim adds LED headlights, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry, Audi Connect Care (emergency telematics), heated front seats, driver memory functions, a 19-speaker premium Bang & Olufsen surround-sound system and satellite radio. This trim is also eligible for the Technology package option that adds a navigation system, expanded Audi Connect services (including 4G LTE connectivity and in-car Wi-Fi hot spot), a virtual instrument panel inside the gauge cluster, a touchpad infotainment controller, mobile apps (for travel, information and entertainment) and advanced safety features (rear collision preparation and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert).
At the top of the range, the Prestige trim includes all of the above, along with acoustically insulated front windows, a head-up display, enhanced interior lighting and a surround-view camera system.
Many features are offered on supporting trims as options. Other add-ons include the Sport package (front sport seats and a black headliner), the Cold Weather package (heated steering wheel and rear seats), the Warm Weather package (ventilated front sport seats and rear window sunshades) and the Driver Assistance package (adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, automatic high beams and traffic sign recognition). Rear-seat side airbags are available as a standalone option.
Powering the 2017 Audi A4 Allroad is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 252 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission sends power to all four wheels. Hill descent control is also included.
Audi estimates the Allroad will accelerate to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds, which is about average for wagons in the class. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 25 mpg combined (23 city/28 highway), which is also similar to other small luxury wagons.
Driving
We have yet to fully test the 2017 Audi A4 Allroad, but all signs point to it being comparable to the A4 sedan, which is a very good thing. The sedan received excellent scores for acceleration, braking and handling, further bolstered by the surefootedness of the all-wheel-drive system. Among the few drawbacks, we noted some hesitation upon initial acceleration and a lack of steering feel.
In addition to the expected on-road manners, the Allroad also benefits from some light off-road capabilities thanks to its extra 1.3 inches of ground clearance. It's a far cry from what a dedicated SUV such as a Land Rover Range Rover can do, but rutted, unpaved roads and snow-covered conditions should pose no threat.
Interior
The 2017 Audi A4 Allroad shares much of its interior with the A4 sedan, which received high praise in our evaluations. Materials quality is excellent, even for this luxury class, with sturdy design and construction. The sharp infotainment screen is placed high atop the dash, keeping more of the driver's attention on the road. The MMI system takes some getting used to, but after a short time, operation becomes second nature. The same can be said of the available virtual instrument panel that adds a distinct high-tech edge to the cabin.
Most of the Allroad's interior measurements remain identical to the A4 sedan, which likely means it will feel as spacious. When evaluating the sedan, we commented that the cabin felt more like a midsize luxury sedan, with an abundance of space for front and rear passengers. Six-footers could easily fit in the rear seats, and the Allroad even gains an advantage with slightly more headroom.
The rear seats are split in three sections, allowing for more flexible passenger and cargo configurations. Cargo space is generous for the class, with 24.2 cubic feet available behind the rear seats and 58.5 cubic feet with them folded.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 Audi A4 allroad.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the A4 allroad
Related Used 2017 Audi A4 allroad info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4