Vehicle overview

The original Audi Allroad wagon earned good reviews on its debut more than a decade ago, but quietly slipped away within five years as Americans embraced the growing popularity of crossover SUVs. But Audi is trying again, this time with the 2013 Allroad.

This time around, the Allroad is based on the A4, not the larger, heavier A6 that underpinned its predecessor. The new Allroad is 2.5 inches taller, slightly longer and wider, and offers more ground clearance than the A4 wagon (Avant) it replaces. The Allroad is still less of a serious off-roader, however, and more of a competent all-weather vehicle than can take you off-highway on a whim.

As with the A4, the 2013 Audi Allroad offers only one choice of engine and transmission: a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder teamed with an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. But the Allroad's real strength is its cabin. With high-end materials, a thoroughly modern design and a range of upscale features, the Allroad stands out as a wonderful place to sit and motor.

The Allroad's taller ride height and all-wheel drive make it something of an odd duck in the small-wagon class. The BMW xDrive 328i is its closest competitor, but it lacks the same will to get dirty. A size up, there's the Volvo XC70. It follows the same outdoorsy wagon theme as the Allroad and is roomier and less expensive, but isn't as nice inside and gets lower fuel economy. You can say pretty much the same thing about the Subaru Outback.

Then there's a host of small luxury crossovers to consider, including Audi's Q5, the BMW X3, the Mercedes GLK-Class and the Volvo XC60. These typically provide more cargo room and SUV-like design at the expense of handling. All told, the 2013 Allroad's appeal is pretty narrow. But for the shopper looking to split the difference between wagon and crossover SUV, it's an ideal pick.