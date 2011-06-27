  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(9)
2013 Audi allroad Review

Pros & Cons

  • High-quality cabin
  • light-duty off-road ability
  • smooth ride quality
  • generous cargo capacity.
  • Reduced handling limits
  • options quickly inflate base price.
Edmunds' Expert Review

For a shopper looking to split the difference between wagon and crossover SUV, the 2013 Audi Allroad is an ideal pick.

Vehicle overview

The original Audi Allroad wagon earned good reviews on its debut more than a decade ago, but quietly slipped away within five years as Americans embraced the growing popularity of crossover SUVs. But Audi is trying again, this time with the 2013 Allroad.

This time around, the Allroad is based on the A4, not the larger, heavier A6 that underpinned its predecessor. The new Allroad is 2.5 inches taller, slightly longer and wider, and offers more ground clearance than the A4 wagon (Avant) it replaces. The Allroad is still less of a serious off-roader, however, and more of a competent all-weather vehicle than can take you off-highway on a whim.

As with the A4, the 2013 Audi Allroad offers only one choice of engine and transmission: a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder teamed with an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. But the Allroad's real strength is its cabin. With high-end materials, a thoroughly modern design and a range of upscale features, the Allroad stands out as a wonderful place to sit and motor.

The Allroad's taller ride height and all-wheel drive make it something of an odd duck in the small-wagon class. The BMW xDrive 328i is its closest competitor, but it lacks the same will to get dirty. A size up, there's the Volvo XC70. It follows the same outdoorsy wagon theme as the Allroad and is roomier and less expensive, but isn't as nice inside and gets lower fuel economy. You can say pretty much the same thing about the Subaru Outback.

Then there's a host of small luxury crossovers to consider, including Audi's Q5, the BMW X3, the Mercedes GLK-Class and the Volvo XC60. These typically provide more cargo room and SUV-like design at the expense of handling. All told, the 2013 Allroad's appeal is pretty narrow. But for the shopper looking to split the difference between wagon and crossover SUV, it's an ideal pick.

2013 Audi allroad models

The 2013 Audi Allroad is a five-passenger wagon available in Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige trim levels.

Standard features on Premium models include 18-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, automatic headlights, cruise control, leather upholstery, automatic climate control, split-folding rear seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, eight-way power front seats(with four-way power lumbar) and a 10-speakersound system with CD player and satellite radio. An optional Convenience package adds Bluetooth, an iPod interface and an enhanced trip computer, while the Lighting package includes bi-xenon headlamps and LED running lights.

All of the above features are included in the Premium Plus trim, along with heated exterior mirrors, a power liftgate, heated front seats, driver memory functions, three-zone automatic climate control and auto-dimming mirrors. An optional MMI Navigation package adds a navigation system with real-time traffic, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, voice controls, HD radio, a color trip computer screen, Audi Connect Web services and MMI controls located on the center console.

The Allroad Prestige comes standard with adaptive headlamps, keyless ignition/entry, a blind-spot warning system, the Navigation package and a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium sound system (optional on Premium Plus). Options unique to the Prestige include adaptive cruise control, adjustable settings for steering and transmission, and manual rear sunshades.

The Sport Interior package (also offered on Premium Plus) adds more aggressively bolstered 12-way power seats and a three-spoke steering wheel with transmission shift paddles. Nineteen-inch wheels are also available on both Prestige and Premium Plus, while rear side airbags and wood trim are optional on all levels.

2013 Highlights

An all-new model, the 2013 Audi Allroad replaces the A4 Avant wagon

Performance & mpg

All 2013 Audi Allroad models are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 211 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The engine is coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control and standard all-wheel drive.

In Edmunds testing, the Allroad went from zero to 60 mph in 7.1 seconds, which is average for an entry-level luxury car. EPA-estimated fuel economy stands at 20 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 23 mpg combined.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2013 Audi Allroad include antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. Rear-seat side airbags are optional on all trim levels, while a blind-spot warning system is standard on the Prestige.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Allroad came to a stop from 60 mph in 121 feet, which is average.

In government crash tests, the Audi Allroad earned five stars for side crash protection, but has not yet been rated in overall frontal crash protection as of this writing. The A4 sedan on which the Allroad is based, however, earned an overall rating of four stars out of a possible five. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the A4 its highest rating of "Good" in both frontal-offset and side impact crash testing, as well as roof strength tests, and that was without the optional rear-seat side airbags.

Driving

The Allroad's higher profile makes it more compliant with road imperfections, but sacrifices some cornering and handling ability. This is a fair trade for a car that can detect when it's gone off-road and adjusts its level of stability control accordingly. The Allroad isn't totally without feel, though -- it's still a pretty sporty car to drive, and the steering requires an appropriate amount of effort and sends clear feedback to the driver.

The optional Drive Select system on the Prestige allows the driver to tailor steering, throttle and transmission responsiveness, and while it's an interesting -- and pricey -- idea, we've found in testing that it creates more drawbacks than solutions. Most drivers should find the Allroad's standard calibrations perfectly acceptable.

Interior

Among luxury wagons, the 2013 Audi Allroad's interior is one of the best in its class. With its modernist design, top-notch materials and standard leather upholstery (an advantage over BMW and Volvo rivals), the Allroad sends a message of sophisticated refinement.

Most MMI infotainment functions are conveniently accessed around the shift lever on models equipped with the navigation system. Cars without navigation, however, have MMI on the dash, which is far less convenient and user-friendly. Navigation-equipped cars also get the newer, improved version of MMI.

The Allroad offers 17 cubic feet behind the second-row seats and 51 cubes with the seats folded. These dimensions are average for the class. And although the Allroad isn't a true off-roader, its stainless steel skid plates, lower body cladding and 7.1 inches of ground clearance provide peace of mind when heading further afield in search of sand, snow, or single-track.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Audi allroad.

5(89%)
4(11%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

All around excellent vehicle
britqueen,05/18/2014
Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I've had this vehicle for almost two years now and it's been a very fun vehicle to drive!! I have the Prestige version and it's fully loaded with blind spot monitor, rain sensing wipers, upgraded stereo. What I love most about it: Bang and Olufsen stereo..really sounds great, panoramic sunroof, heated front seats, power liftgate. What I don't like about it: seats aren't the most comfortable, and the rear seat leg room. Also the options can be $$$ when you move up in trim levels. Other than that, the Allroad is very fun to drive! Update: I sold this vehicle recently because minor problems kept happening and I was tired of taking it into the dealership. The dealership near me is always busy and it's hard to take my car in for a quick fix. The bluetooth connection with my phone was always slow taking at least 5 minutes to connect and I had to wait for everything to "initialize" (including the radio). The best thing about this car was the handling and power.
All Road is Not All That
Jeff Murtle,05/23/2016
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Let's start by saying this car (type) is the ideal car for me. Space for cargo--although not as much as one would think--car-like handling and great style. Audi builds great looking cars. My issues are with maintenance and driving performance. MAINTENANCE: had to replace tires, rotors and brake pads at 20,000 miles. Have a mystery rattle that was never found so the premium Audi came in handy to drown it out. Great sound system. DRIVING CHARACTER: Coming from an Avante, the driving characteristics of the All Road are not as refined or sporty. Little more body roll in corners and some squirlyness on imperfect roads. I would advise not buying with the upgraded 19" wheels as they render the car useless in snow or conditions where Quattro will be functionally useful. Look good but compromise ride quality. Ask the 8-speed dual-cutch transmission is clunky at low speeds. Finally, Audi decontented the cars packaging from the avant. Many of the handy cubbies and drawers were taken away in this iteration of their wagon class. Ironic, considering it's positioned as an activity vehicle. THE GOOD: The car does accelerate nicely when asked to and the fit and finish is really good. Cabin noise is very quiet. Looks great, alright the front end styling is a bit soft. Subjective. I'm stepping out of my All Road into the new Golf Soortwagon after looking at the BMW wagon--very pricey--the Volvo V60--no paddles on the R Design AWD--and stellar reviews on the Golf. It's good all around, sans AWD, and is a great value.
Great mover
Mike K,05/25/2016
Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Bought this car to replace a 2002 S6 because my wife really likes wagons. Moved our daughter from Humboldt over the weekend driving 14 hours straight. The wagon swallowed a ton on accumulated stuff, handled the twists and turns of highway 101 like a sports car and was a very comfortable cruiser on Interstate 5. The engine had plenty of power for passing but I had to use the paddle shifters because in drive mode the transmission kept the higher gear too long which made for a jerky ride when you were trying to shoot the gaps. The sport mode shifted sooner but I didn't want to pay the gas penalty. Overall it is a comfortable cruiser and 14 hours behind the wheel was not an issue. I highly recommend this car.
Both elegant and practical
Susan,04/26/2018
Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Love my audi all road wagon - it handles well in all kinds of weather, and is fun to drive. I feel very safe when I am driving, no matter the conditions of the roads.
Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
211 hp @ 4300 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Used 2013 Audi allroad Overview

The Used 2013 Audi allroad is offered in the following submodels: allroad Wagon. Available styles include Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Audi allroad?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Audi allroad trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro is priced between $15,495 and$15,495 with odometer readings between 95242 and95242 miles.

Which used 2013 Audi allroads are available in my area?

There are currently 1 used and CPO 2013 allroads listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,495 and mileage as low as 95242 miles.

Can't find a used 2013 Audi allroads you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi allroad for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $16,306.

Find a used Audi for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $9,892.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi allroad for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $21,067.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $11,871.

