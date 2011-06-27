  1. Home
Used 2018 Audi A4 allroad Consumer Reviews

4.1
4.1
7 reviews
Still Fantastic After a Year!

Ryan, 11/02/2018
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro w/Prod. End 6/18 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

I am absolutely smitten with my Allroad. Compared to my prior 2014 Q7 and 2016 Grand Cherokee, I can say that the fit and finish of the 2018 Allroad is superior. It is quiet, powerful, comfortable, fun to drive and very well thought out. Cargo space is ample. My ONLY complaint so far is that the cup holders were ill planned, but that is by no means a deal breaker. Update: We just had our first ice/snow event here in the midwest and the new Quattro w/ Ultra Technology works flawlessly and allows for a very confident drive. I can detect no difference when the system engages the rear wheels at all. I was skeptical as to how it would compare to the tried and true Quattro system, but I'm not anymore. This car drives incredibly well on all surfaces. Update November 2019: I still LOVE my car. There have been zero mechanical issues, and gas mileage is incredible on long trips. Often, we saw over 35 MPG when driving over 130 miles loaded up with a family of four. I also can't say enough about how much fun this car is to drive! It has great power and handles better than a wagon has any right to. The Allroad is absolutely GREAT in the winter, too. We get more than our share of snow here and it is no problem whatsoever. I still highly recommend this car!

Solid, Comfortable Car

Midwest guy, 04/06/2018
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro w/Prod. End 6/18 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
17 of 23 people found this review helpful

The allroad is a good car for someone living in central Indiana. It handles well on slick or unplowed roads in the winter. It is an outstanding highway cruiser that always feels connected to the road. Good for crossing muddy parking lot at my son's soccer practice field. The wagon is great for hauling bags of fertilizer or soil for the lawn and garden - easy on the back for loading and unloading. No mechanical or electrical problems in the short 2 1/3 years that I have had it. A couple of complaints: (1) does not take a hitch which has been a big annoyance, (2) needs acoustic glass on side windows to dampen wind noise. Versatile and comfortable vehicle.

It’s not an SUV!

Iowa charlie, 05/12/2018
2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
8 of 10 people found this review helpful

A4 allroad is a great combination of comfort, performance, and carrying capacity in an attractive, unique wagon. Great alternative to all the SUV’s out here.

Windy and under powered

Rs4 avant dreamer, 02/01/2019
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro w/Prod. End 6/18 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
6 of 12 people found this review helpful

This vehicle needs the 350 hp engine from the s4 line, and window gaskets or redesigned roof rails so it is not wind noisy inside above 65 mph. Audi, really VW, could create the perfect car by making a model with the pdk transmission, the 350 6 cylinder engine, and no wind noise at freeway speed. Since Audi refuses to sell the rs4 avant in US, give us a more powerful allroad with pdk transmission and quiet. Buy Michelin super sports for the summer and second set of one inch smaller winter wheels with Bridgestone Blizzack lm 1000 winter tires, and you have perfect IC car.

Cannot wait for my "Pocket Rocket" to be delivered

Vince Specht, 09/19/2017
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
12 of 27 people found this review helpful

The 2018 All Road is gorgeous. I spent at least 15minutes rubbing my hand all over the exterior of the car. The lines, the design touches, it exuded quality beyond anything I have ever seen before. The interior, drop dead gorgeous. Perfect ergonomics. The leather, the dash board, simplicity raised beyond what most vehicles offer. Driving dynamics, silky smooth with 250 horses and a turbocharger at your command. An article in Consumer Reports in the spring of 2017 all but sealed the deal saying if you are going to buy a loaded Outback look at the All Road as in their opinion it was head and shoulder above the Sub. I am trading my 2011 Outback for the Audi. I had to order the Audi as I wanted a custom color and ventilated seats. I am like a little kid right know waiting for the Xmas presents to be found under the holiday tree.

