Vehicle overview

Introduced more than a decade ago, Audi's original A6-based Allroad was a moderately rugged wagon built to tackle on- and off-road adventures in style. After a few years' hiatus, the Allroad returned to dealer showrooms last year. This time based on the A4 platform, the 2014 Audi Allroad is smaller and more city-oriented. It still has the goods for all-weather pursuits and light off-road travel, but now it's basically an A4 wagon with extra ground clearance and extra body cladding.

As is typically the case with all things Audi, though, the Allroad's primary strength is its exquisitely appointed cabin. The design is modern and upscale, and materials quality is never less than first-rate. In the tradition of the finest luxury automobiles, even the smallest details seem to have been carefully thought through with the driver's comfort in mind, from the gentle, eye-friendly gauge illumination to the satisfying way in which the steering wheel fits in the hands.

Handling is easy and agreeable, and the Allroad delivers the smooth ride quality that well-heeled city dwellers and suburbanites will expect. Standard all-wheel drive makes the car a suitable companion for those who slosh through rain and snow. In addition, with 7.1 inches of ground clearance and standard skid plates, it can take on deeper snow and maintained dirt roads when the need arises.

Among small luxury wagons, the Allroad's closest rival is the BMW xDrive 328i. These two German wagons are pretty similar in terms of their desirability, though the 3 Series isn't as capable off-road. The Volvo XC70 boasts similar off-road versatility and is roomier as well, but it can't match the Allroad in fuel economy and interior quality. If you're not set on getting a station wagon, consider compact luxury crossovers like the BMW X3, Mercedes GLK-Class and Volvo XC60, as they offer attributes similar to the Audi's. They're worth a look if you need more cargo room. In the end, the 2014 Audi Allroad caters to a very specific niche. If you're looking for a luxurious small wagon that's comfortable around town, fun to drive on back roads and built to weather the occasional off-road jaunt, the Allroad could be an ideal companion.