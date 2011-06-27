  1. Home
Estimated values
2017 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,139$28,836$32,720
Clean$24,347$27,914$31,652
Average$22,762$26,071$29,516
Rough$21,178$24,227$27,379
Estimated values
2017 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,125$33,408$37,907
Clean$28,207$32,340$36,670
Average$26,371$30,205$34,195
Rough$24,536$28,069$31,721
Estimated values
2017 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,237$31,244$35,452
Clean$26,379$30,245$34,295
Average$24,662$28,248$31,980
Rough$22,946$26,250$29,666
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Audi A4 allroad on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Audi A4 allroad with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $24,347 for one in "Clean" condition and about $27,914 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
