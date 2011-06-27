Used 2008 Acura TSX Consumer Reviews

The Japanese Alfa Romeo Sedan sportscarnut , 02/25/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful The 2006-2008 TSX has perfect balance of performance, luxury, and economy. My 2 previous cars were an M3 and M5 BMW. I was honestly not expecting to like this car when I first drove it, but I love it. It has the most balanced handling of any front drive car I have ever driven. You can almost throttle steer it through a corner. The engine revs like a Ferrari V8, and the car feels much faster than the numbers indicate. The 2006-2008 cars have a markedly improved performance due to a larger throttle body and intake system, and the updated front/rear fascia and rocker covers make it look substantially sportier. All the controls are perfectly placed, and the fit-and-finish are outstanding. Report Abuse

A German car born in Japan Andy , 11/11/2015 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful What a Car! One of Honda's best!! I purchased a used 08 TSX with over 100k as a daily. Drives better much much then my brand new 2015 Honda accord. This TSX is made in Japan and the new Accord in Ohio, just goes to show the difference in quality. Excellent handling and performance. Its a real drivers car, quality interior not cheap plastics like the new accord. You feel you have the power of a V6 with that Vtec 4 cylinder. I have owned a BMW 3 series, A4, A6 and a C300. But this car is on par with all the other german rivals if not much better definitely then the 3 series e90 I had before the TSX. It handles like a dream and corners just great, even though it is not RWD. It is very very tight on corners! I have driven this up the mountains and on bends and handles perfectly. The reliability is just great as it is a Honda. This engine is bullet proof, one of Hondas best engines. I have seen 250K on these cars and they still drive great. Great Sound system, HID lights and Very comfortable seats! This car is a hidden gem. You hardly see any on the roads, most people dont know about this brand and model that Honda has produced for its europe market but rebranded as Acura for the USA. If you can get a low mileage (100k) with service history BUY IT!! you wont be disappointed as they will go past 250k flawlessly . They Look great and modern and I got a lot of compliments too even though it was a 2008. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The Almost Perfect Car Scundo , 07/30/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I know there are a lot of complaints about the low end torque. Let's put things in perspective though. It's a 2.4L 4 cylinder putting out 205 naturally aspirated horsepower. It does it in an extremely smooth manor too. Isn't that how a sport luxury sedan engine should perform? After driving everything from fire-breathing pushrod v8's to boxer 4's all I can say is this engine is a jewel. Honda/Acura builds the best 4 cylinders. Period. Smooth, powerful, economical. The gearing on the 5 speed auto is excellent. The interior is flawless. Everything where it should be and it's very comfortable. Awesome handling. Steering is perfectly weighted. Drive by wire throttle is very slick. Report Abuse

Best car I have ever owned otp1971 , 05/20/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought this for my wife in late 2007, this car has been a great car, exactly what we were hoping for. The reviews kept pointing toward this car and I am very happy we purchased. The lease ends in a couple months and we are torn between keeping this car and leasing the 2010 RDX. It can't be beat for the price, if you consider quality, features and Luxury Brand. Not the quickest car on the road, but still a lot of fun to drive and feels quicker than numbers indicate. We have the black with parchment and wood interior, a great combo. The MPG are decent if you drive normal, last tank was 26 MPG with 60/40 HWY/CITY. I would highly recommend this car and the Honda products. Report Abuse