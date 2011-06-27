Estimated values
2008 Acura TSX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,829
|$5,126
|$5,865
|Clean
|$3,477
|$4,649
|$5,308
|Average
|$2,772
|$3,696
|$4,195
|Rough
|$2,068
|$2,744
|$3,082
2008 Acura TSX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,027
|$5,668
|$6,597
|Clean
|$3,657
|$5,141
|$5,971
|Average
|$2,916
|$4,088
|$4,719
|Rough
|$2,175
|$3,034
|$3,467
2008 Acura TSX 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,750
|$6,987
|$8,250
|Clean
|$4,313
|$6,337
|$7,467
|Average
|$3,439
|$5,039
|$5,901
|Rough
|$2,565
|$3,740
|$4,335
2008 Acura TSX 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,161
|$5,790
|$6,713
|Clean
|$3,778
|$5,251
|$6,076
|Average
|$3,012
|$4,175
|$4,802
|Rough
|$2,247
|$3,099
|$3,528