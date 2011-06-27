Vehicle overview

On paper, the 2011 Acura RL seems like a pretty desirable midsize luxury sedan. It has a 300-horsepower V6, standard all-wheel drive, a long list of standard features, a classy interior and top-notch build quality. But when it comes to real-world desirability, something gets lost in translation for this Acura flagship.

Styling might have something to do with the RL's lack of appeal. Overall, the exterior is looking a bit dated, while many of its rivals have fresher and more contemporary lines. On the whole, this car is aging and needs a fresh face. For 2011 the RL receives a few touch-ups here and there, and at least the odd-looking front grille has been tamed down a little.

Acura has also replaced the RL's previous five-speed automatic with a new six-speed unit. Fuel economy is up as a result (2 mpg more on the highway) and acceleration should also be a bit quicker. Handling also remains a praiseworthy RL attribute, thanks to the car's advanced Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system, which can apportion torque to individual wheels to improve both traction and handling balance.

Even with these changes, the 2011 RL still struggles to be anything more than a bench player in the segment of luxury sedans. The 2011 Hyundai Genesis is fully competitive in terms of luxury, yet significantly undercuts the RL on price. Meanwhile, more traditional (and newer) choices like the 2011 Audi A6, 2011 BMW 5 Series, 2011 Infiniti M37 and 2011 Mercedes E-Class are either sportier or more prestigious. Even Acura's TL is much the same size as the RL, has a similar drivetrain and yet is more than $10,000 cheaper. With so many other cars to choose from, it's really not too surprising that the RL gets lost in the mix.