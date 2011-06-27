2003 Acura RL Review
Pros & Cons
- Quiet cabin, smooth ride, standardized features list, low price.
- Lackadaisical acceleration, some luxury features not available, little inclination for sport.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,920 - $4,307
Used RL for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
A surprisingly tepid car, considering its flagship status.
2003 Highlights
For 2003, Acura's RL receives only a few changes, including a new taillight design, restyled wheels and different interior trim colors.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Acura RL.
Most helpful consumer reviews
GregD,08/09/2008
I have just recently downsized from much larger and more expensive vehicles. I have taken a huge hit in my business which forced me to look for something nice, but less pricey to own and operate. I almost bought a 2003 Lexus LS430 but I'm glad I didn't. I bought this Acura with 90k miles and to my amazement it runs like a brand new car. There isn't a thing wrong with it and it rides and handles perfect. The great thing is that most people who have these cars are 1 owner, well taken care of cars and if you find one with high miles that is in great shape you can buy it so cheap and you have such a great car for the money. I paid 1/2 of the price of the Lexus.
CB-VA,12/04/2002
Great car for the price. Picked up 3.5RL with NAV for $36K plus 4.9% Honda financing. Exterior design isn't terribly exciting but it's a classic style that will never be dated. Had a 2002 TL before this and traded it in after racking up 25K miles in 10 months for work. This car was priced only a few thousand dollars more than the TL so I couldn't not buy it. The New Infiniti GS35 has a much more exciting design but once you add a steering wheel and tires(nothing is standard on that car) you'll be approaching $38K. Acura pricing strategy makes it difficlut to consider any other car.
itr03,12/04/2002
I tested BMW, Lexus, Infinity, and many others. . .Dollar for Dollar. .Cant Beat It
jrender,01/12/2003
This is a great Japanese luxury sedan for the price. I was looking at the 5 series Bimmers and the lexus ls 430. This car was much less than both, after the rebates. Extremely reliable and fun to drive.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 Acura RL features & specs
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the RL
Related Used 2003 Acura RL info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2020 Acura RDX
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Acura ILX 2019
- 2019 NSX