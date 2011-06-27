I have just recently downsized from much larger and more expensive vehicles. I have taken a huge hit in my business which forced me to look for something nice, but less pricey to own and operate. I almost bought a 2003 Lexus LS430 but I'm glad I didn't. I bought this Acura with 90k miles and to my amazement it runs like a brand new car. There isn't a thing wrong with it and it rides and handles perfect. The great thing is that most people who have these cars are 1 owner, well taken care of cars and if you find one with high miles that is in great shape you can buy it so cheap and you have such a great car for the money. I paid 1/2 of the price of the Lexus.

