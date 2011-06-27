  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(25)
2003 Acura RL Review

2003 Acura RL Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet cabin, smooth ride, standardized features list, low price.
  • Lackadaisical acceleration, some luxury features not available, little inclination for sport.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A surprisingly tepid car, considering its flagship status.

2003 Highlights

For 2003, Acura's RL receives only a few changes, including a new taillight design, restyled wheels and different interior trim colors.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Acura RL.

5(88%)
4(8%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
25 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Downsizing
GregD,08/09/2008
I have just recently downsized from much larger and more expensive vehicles. I have taken a huge hit in my business which forced me to look for something nice, but less pricey to own and operate. I almost bought a 2003 Lexus LS430 but I'm glad I didn't. I bought this Acura with 90k miles and to my amazement it runs like a brand new car. There isn't a thing wrong with it and it rides and handles perfect. The great thing is that most people who have these cars are 1 owner, well taken care of cars and if you find one with high miles that is in great shape you can buy it so cheap and you have such a great car for the money. I paid 1/2 of the price of the Lexus.
3.5 RL with Nav Review
CB-VA,12/04/2002
Great car for the price. Picked up 3.5RL with NAV for $36K plus 4.9% Honda financing. Exterior design isn't terribly exciting but it's a classic style that will never be dated. Had a 2002 TL before this and traded it in after racking up 25K miles in 10 months for work. This car was priced only a few thousand dollars more than the TL so I couldn't not buy it. The New Infiniti GS35 has a much more exciting design but once you add a steering wheel and tires(nothing is standard on that car) you'll be approaching $38K. Acura pricing strategy makes it difficlut to consider any other car.
Love It! ! !
itr03,12/04/2002
I tested BMW, Lexus, Infinity, and many others. . .Dollar for Dollar. .Cant Beat It
A good all around car.
jrender,01/12/2003
This is a great Japanese luxury sedan for the price. I was looking at the 5 series Bimmers and the lexus ls 430. This car was much less than both, after the rebates. Extremely reliable and fun to drive.
See all 25 reviews of the 2003 Acura RL
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
Used 2003 Acura RL Overview

The Used 2003 Acura RL is offered in the following submodels: RL Sedan. Available styles include 3.5 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and 3.5 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 4A).

