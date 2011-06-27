  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura RL
  4. Used 2000 Acura RL
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(41)
Appraise this car

2000 Acura RL Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quality construction, refined look and feel, value priced.
  • Competition offers rear-wheel drive and V8 power.
Other years
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
Acura RL for Sale
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,420 - $3,100
Used RL for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The wallflower in the luxury sedan class.

Vehicle overview

Acura has decided to take the road more traveled. After suffering at the hands of Lexus for several years, Acura has what can truly be described as a flagship sedan. Sporting an extremely solid feel, the 3.5RL carries itself athletically and is a serious entry in the luxury sedan market.

Acura engineers have worked overtime figuring out how to make this car quiet and vibration-free. Innovations like low-friction ball joints in the suspension, Teflon seals on the valves, a liquid-filled rear-trailing arm, foam-filled B- and C-pillars, honeycomb floor panels and vibration absorbing seats are just a few of the things the 3.5RL serves up to make you forget that you are in a car. Indeed, the entire purpose of the 3.5RL is to deliver passengers from point A to point B with minimal fuss and intrusion from the outside world.

Of course, to accomplish that goal, Acura had to make things nice on the inside. The instrumentation and controls are first-rate, nothing new for Acura. The effective climate-control system even offers rear passengers control over their environment. Seats are not just comfortable; they're feather bed-like. The driver's seat has an eight-way power adjustment that makes finding an exact fit easy. Supple leather and firm but comfortable padding makes long trips a breeze.

The RL is available in a single trim level and includes everything you'd expect in a top-notch luxury sedan at a lower-than-top-notch price. Add to the value equation safety equipment such as high-intensity headlights, side airbags and a new, highly advanced handling control system called Vehicle Stability Assist, and the RL looks even more competent. Then spruce things up with a functional interior and an aerodynamic exterior, tune the suspension for sublime handling and a stable ride, and you're looking at the best value in the luxury segment this side of $45,000.

If all of this doesn't have you reaching for your checkbook, consider Acura's optional navigation system. This system was redesigned for 2000 and now covers the entire continental United States on a single DVD while simultaneously offering even more detailed information than last year's system. Unlike similar designs, the Acura navigation system can supply verbal instructions that allow drivers to keep their eyes on the road. We may never get lost again.

With so many advancements over the last few years, we wonder why the 3.5RL still doesn't offer a V8 engine. Every entrant in the luxo-barge segment has eight-cylinder power except for the 3.5RL. The 210-horsepower V6 is far from anemic, but buyers in this segment often look at the RL and ask, "Why can't I have a V8?"

2000 Highlights

A new Vehicle Stability Assist system keeps the RL pointed straight, a new navigation system offers a larger screen and more information, and the 3.5-liter V6 now meets low-emission vehicle standards.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Acura RL.

5(80%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
41 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 41 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Flawless
beancounternc,07/06/2011
I bought my RL new with 6 miles on it. It now has over 205,000. This rascal has never let me down and while components have failed they have been silly things (trim across back glass, and cup holder gets stuck now and again). The EGR system and driver/passenger seat belt buckles were repaired/replaced under warranty. I've had to pay to have a passenger window regulator replaced ($450), front chin spoiler two times ($125ea) and the rear window trip three times ($125ea). Other than that...everything works as it should. Others complain about power but I don't have any complaints at all. This car moves when I want it to. My "older" car is a 1988 Legend L 5sp coupe with close to 380,000 miles.
Life or Death!
Alive!,08/13/2002
After reading the other reviews, I thought it important to discuss features other than power and cup holders...like safety. I just totaled my 2000 RL. I hit the cement dividing wall of an interstate...head on at 60 mph. I walked away from the accident. If you saw the vehicle, you would not believe what I just told you.
RL Rules!!
chanceme,07/27/2011
Great car best I have ever owned,take care of the car,it will take care of you! All the features you would ever want and need,great leather,love the sunroof.
Florida to California to Alaska.
Bob,11/16/2018
3.5 4dr Sedan
Awesome car! I purchased this car in Florida in December of 2017 then road tripped to the above mentioned places and it performed perfectly in all places terrain and weather conditions. Now it is a daily driver in Alaska, and I will run it as long as I can. This car is still running Great as of 11/2019. Being used as a daily driver in Alaska. 05/18/20 Still running Great after another Alaska winter!!
See all 41 reviews of the 2000 Acura RL
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2000 Acura RL features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 2000 Acura RL

Used 2000 Acura RL Overview

The Used 2000 Acura RL is offered in the following submodels: RL Sedan. Available styles include 3.5 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Acura RL?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Acura RLS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Acura RL for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Acura RL.

Can't find a used 2000 Acura RLs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Acura RL for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $13,306.

Find a used Acura for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,836.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura RL for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $23,767.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura for sale - 9 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $21,624.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Acura RL?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Acura lease specials
Check out Acura RL lease specials

Related Used 2000 Acura RL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles