Estimated values
2011 Acura RL Technology Package 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,211
|$12,314
|$14,497
|Clean
|$8,490
|$11,351
|$13,358
|Average
|$7,048
|$9,427
|$11,081
|Rough
|$5,606
|$7,502
|$8,803
Estimated values
2011 Acura RL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,280
|$11,539
|$13,132
|Clean
|$8,554
|$10,637
|$12,100
|Average
|$7,101
|$8,833
|$10,037
|Rough
|$5,648
|$7,029
|$7,974
Estimated values
2011 Acura RL Advance Package 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,165
|$12,655
|$14,410
|Clean
|$9,370
|$11,666
|$13,278
|Average
|$7,779
|$9,688
|$11,015
|Rough
|$6,187
|$7,709
|$8,751
Estimated values
2011 Acura RL Technology Package - in HI 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,206
|$12,723
|$14,497
|Clean
|$9,407
|$11,728
|$13,358
|Average
|$7,809
|$9,739
|$11,081
|Rough
|$6,212
|$7,751
|$8,803