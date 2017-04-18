Used 2017 Acura RLX for Sale Near Me

110 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
RLX Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 110 listings
  • 2017 Acura RLX Advance Package in White
    certified

    2017 Acura RLX Advance Package

    20,545 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $31,995

    $2,916 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura RLX Technology Package in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Acura RLX Technology Package

    32,800 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $22,595

    $3,856 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura RLX Technology Package in White
    used

    2017 Acura RLX Technology Package

    50,452 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $22,998

    Details
  • 2017 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD in Black
    used

    2017 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD

    44,308 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $30,491

    $1,457 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura RLX Technology Package in Black
    used

    2017 Acura RLX Technology Package

    75,355 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $20,795

    $2,323 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura RLX Advance Package in White
    used

    2017 Acura RLX Advance Package

    30,084 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $27,952

    $2,161 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD in Black
    certified

    2017 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD

    10,732 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $35,495

    $450 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura RLX Technology Package in Black
    certified

    2017 Acura RLX Technology Package

    20,349 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $27,989

    $1,571 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD in Gold
    certified

    2017 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD

    20,262 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $34,290

    $1,088 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura RLX Technology Package in White
    used

    2017 Acura RLX Technology Package

    16,321 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $27,364

    $669 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura RLX Technology Package in White
    certified

    2017 Acura RLX Technology Package

    17,541 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,900

    Details
  • 2017 Acura RLX Technology Package in Gray
    used

    2017 Acura RLX Technology Package

    18,166 miles

    $27,496

    Details
  • 2017 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD in Black
    used

    2017 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD

    29,748 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $35,991

    Details
  • 2017 Acura RLX Technology Package in Gold
    used

    2017 Acura RLX Technology Package

    30,509 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $26,998

    Details
  • 2017 Acura RLX Technology Package in White
    certified

    2017 Acura RLX Technology Package

    37,457 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $28,300

    Details
  • 2017 Acura RLX Technology Package in Black
    used

    2017 Acura RLX Technology Package

    32,106 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,998

    Details
  • 2017 Acura RLX Technology Package in Silver
    used

    2017 Acura RLX Technology Package

    10,400 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,174

    Details
  • 2017 Acura RLX Technology Package in Gray
    used

    2017 Acura RLX Technology Package

    37,602 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,986

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Acura RLX searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 110 listings
  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura RLX
  4. Used 2017 Acura RLX

Consumer Reviews for the Acura RLX

Read recent reviews for the Acura RLX
Overall Consumer Rating
55 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Unfairly Overlooked and Ridiculously Underrated!
Acura host,04/18/2017
Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I test drove just about every luxury sedan in this price range--BMW, Audi, Lexus, Infinity, Porsche (suv), and some midlevel sedans as well, and I can honestly say this is the best one out there. Why? Well,....it depends on what you want. I wanted Quality (I've always loved the way Acura's drive and last), Safety (NHTSA and IIS best ratings --with suite of safety features), Visibility (you can actually see out of the car and over your shoulder), Dependability (not one issue with it for over a year), and Ease of Driving (the smoothest engine and most maneuverability I've come across), ---(btw, the steering IS very connected to the road and incredibly sporty for a large sedan). Not to mention--- the roomy, rear seat, , the quiet cabin, the improved suspension, the way it climbs a hill and never downshifts, not to mention its' classic, elegant appearance. The RLX is a fantastic vehicle and it's a shame that it doesn't get more love in the press. Read reviews from actual owners!! Test drive it yourself, and you'll be extremely surprised in the best possible way. Pricing is high, but check around to get a good deal. They are out there. There is nothing sedate about this top notch sedan. It is thee hidden jewel at Acura!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Acura
RLX
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Acura RLX info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings