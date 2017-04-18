Used 2017 Acura RLX for Sale Near Me
110 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- certified
2017 Acura RLX Advance Package20,545 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,995$2,916 Below Market
- 32,800 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$22,595$3,856 Below Market
- 50,452 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$22,998
- 44,308 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,491$1,457 Below Market
- 75,355 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,795$2,323 Below Market
- 30,084 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,952$2,161 Below Market
- certified
2017 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD10,732 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,495$450 Below Market
- 20,349 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,989$1,571 Below Market
- certified
2017 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD20,262 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,290$1,088 Below Market
- 16,321 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$27,364$669 Below Market
- 17,541 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,900
- 18,166 miles
$27,496
- 29,748 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,991
- 30,509 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$26,998
- 37,457 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,300
- 32,106 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,998
- 10,400 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,174
- 37,602 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,986
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Acura RLX searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Acura RLX
Read recent reviews for the Acura RLX
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating55 Reviews
Report abuse
Acura host,04/18/2017
Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I test drove just about every luxury sedan in this price range--BMW, Audi, Lexus, Infinity, Porsche (suv), and some midlevel sedans as well, and I can honestly say this is the best one out there. Why? Well,....it depends on what you want. I wanted Quality (I've always loved the way Acura's drive and last), Safety (NHTSA and IIS best ratings --with suite of safety features), Visibility (you can actually see out of the car and over your shoulder), Dependability (not one issue with it for over a year), and Ease of Driving (the smoothest engine and most maneuverability I've come across), ---(btw, the steering IS very connected to the road and incredibly sporty for a large sedan). Not to mention--- the roomy, rear seat, , the quiet cabin, the improved suspension, the way it climbs a hill and never downshifts, not to mention its' classic, elegant appearance. The RLX is a fantastic vehicle and it's a shame that it doesn't get more love in the press. Read reviews from actual owners!! Test drive it yourself, and you'll be extremely surprised in the best possible way. Pricing is high, but check around to get a good deal. They are out there. There is nothing sedate about this top notch sedan. It is thee hidden jewel at Acura!
Related Acura RLX info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2010
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2010
- Used Audi S6 2014
- Used Mazda 5 2010
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2013
- Used Audi TT 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2012
- Used Audi Q7 2011
- Used Toyota Prius c 2018
- Used Genesis G80 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2014
- Used smart EQ fortwo 2014
- Used Audi S6 2016
- Used GMC Yukon XL 2012
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta
- Used Volvo S60
- Used BMW X4
- Used Buick Lucerne
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport
- Used Nissan NV Cargo
- Used Cadillac DTS
- Used Lexus ES 300h
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer
- Used Chevrolet Sonic
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
- Used INFINITI Q60 Convertible
- Used MINI Clubman
Shop used models by city
- Used Acura MDX Fort Collins CO
- Used Acura RDX Richmond VA
- Used Acura MDX Ann Arbor MI
- Used Acura MDX Nashville TN
- Used Acura RDX Decatur GA
- Used Acura MDX Fresno CA
- Used Acura MDX Alexandria VA
- Used Acura MDX Savannah GA
- Used Acura MDX Ontario CA
- Used Acura MDX Boca Raton FL
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Lexus IS 300
- 2021 Hyundai Kona News
- 2021 Dodge Challenger News
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- 2019 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 BMW 4 Series
- 2020 MINI Countryman
- 2020 Audi R8
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 Ram 1500
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2021 BMW X7 News
- Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD News
- BMW 7 Series 2020