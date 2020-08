Used 2004 Acura RL for Sale Near Me

Kelley Buick GMC of Bartow - Bartow / Florida

Silver 2004 Acura RL 3.5 Navigation FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC Silver Leather. WE DELIVER TO YOUR HOME OR OFFICE !! Odometer is 61216 miles below market average! All prices are plus tax, title, license, dealer fee, Other restrictions may apply, Floor mats, second keys, and owner manuals may not be available on pre-owned vehicles. The above internet sales price is dependent on the customer qualifying for the $1,000 Kelley Automotive Group Trade Incentive and the $1,000 Kelley Automotive Group Finance Incentive. To qualify for the Trade Incentive, customer must trade in a vehicle worth $5,000 or more at any Kelley Automotive Group location. To qualify for the Finance Incentive, customer must finance $20,000 or more through the Kelley Automotive Group finance office for a minimum of six months. ' Must finance with dealership to qualify for internet price. '

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Acura RL 3.5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JH4KA96624C006553

Stock: R20125

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-04-2020