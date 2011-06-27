Vehicle overview

Acura had been out of the loop for a while when it came to building a full-size luxury/performance car. In recent years, though, the company has revived its fortunes with the midsize TL and compact TSX, both of which are capable premium sedans that offer value, performance and luxury all in one package. Last year, Acura pulled the wraps off its all-new full-size RL flagship and the big sedan is a technological marvel.

In the past, the Acura RL was hampered by its front-wheel-drive configuration, but the new model is all-wheel drive. Acura calls it Super Handling All-Wheel Drive. In the RL it sends varying degrees of power to each individual wheel to help get you around corners faster. And if things get slippery just going in a straight line it will help you there, too.

It sounds like Japanese techno overkill, but it works. Keep your foot in the gas, point it in the right direction and the computer does the rest. In the other cars, all-wheel drive is almost an afterthought. In the Acura RL, it's as important to its performance as the engine itself. Of course, the 3.5-liter V6 does its part, too. With 290 horsepower and 256 pound-feet of torque, it gets the Acura car to 60 seconds in all of 7.3 seconds, a good time for a car carrying the weight of AWD mechanicals.

Another innovative feature is Acura's satellite-based real-time traffic information system. This system works through the navigation system to provide drivers with up-to-the-minute traffic and road information, which makes navigating large urban areas a breeze. This technology complements a cabin whose premium materials and exacting build quality meet the standards set by top luxury competitors. The RL integrates performance, luxury and technology into a fresh, good-looking package. The fact that you still can't get a V8 in this large sedan may be a turn-off for buyers who crave low-end torque, but for those who appreciate all the other elements that go into a good luxury sedan and need all-weather capability, the 2006 Acura RL is certainly worth consideration.