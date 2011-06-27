  1. Home
2006 Acura RL Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sophisticated all-wheel-drive system improves handling and straight-line grip, smooth V6, long standard features list, innovative navigation system with real-time traffic information, excellent stereo.
  • V6 lacks the low-end grunt of a V8, some interior materials seem low-grade for this class.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Rear-drive, V8-equipped competitors offer more performance and prestige, but if you're looking for an all-wheel-drive luxury sedan loaded with amenities, you won't find a better qualified candidate than the 2006 Acura RL.

Vehicle overview

Acura had been out of the loop for a while when it came to building a full-size luxury/performance car. In recent years, though, the company has revived its fortunes with the midsize TL and compact TSX, both of which are capable premium sedans that offer value, performance and luxury all in one package. Last year, Acura pulled the wraps off its all-new full-size RL flagship and the big sedan is a technological marvel.

In the past, the Acura RL was hampered by its front-wheel-drive configuration, but the new model is all-wheel drive. Acura calls it Super Handling All-Wheel Drive. In the RL it sends varying degrees of power to each individual wheel to help get you around corners faster. And if things get slippery just going in a straight line it will help you there, too.

It sounds like Japanese techno overkill, but it works. Keep your foot in the gas, point it in the right direction and the computer does the rest. In the other cars, all-wheel drive is almost an afterthought. In the Acura RL, it's as important to its performance as the engine itself. Of course, the 3.5-liter V6 does its part, too. With 290 horsepower and 256 pound-feet of torque, it gets the Acura car to 60 seconds in all of 7.3 seconds, a good time for a car carrying the weight of AWD mechanicals.

Another innovative feature is Acura's satellite-based real-time traffic information system. This system works through the navigation system to provide drivers with up-to-the-minute traffic and road information, which makes navigating large urban areas a breeze. This technology complements a cabin whose premium materials and exacting build quality meet the standards set by top luxury competitors. The RL integrates performance, luxury and technology into a fresh, good-looking package. The fact that you still can't get a V8 in this large sedan may be a turn-off for buyers who crave low-end torque, but for those who appreciate all the other elements that go into a good luxury sedan and need all-weather capability, the 2006 Acura RL is certainly worth consideration.

2006 Acura RL models

The Acura RL is a large luxury sedan that seats five. It's available in one fully loaded model that includes leather upholstery, a sunroof, power-adjustable and heated front seats, a memory feature for the driver seat and a 10-speaker Bose surround sound audio system that can play music in both DVD-A and CD formats. The automatic climate control system uses satellite data to help determine time of day and the direction of the sun against the car to appropriately adjust interior comfort levels. Other standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels; adaptive HID headlights that swivel according to steering input; a voice-activated navigation system with real-time traffic information; a keyless access and startup system; OnStar telematics; and a Bluetooth interface for cell phone users. Adaptive cruise control and run-flat tires are optional.

2006 Highlights

A new Technology package is available on the 2006 Acura RL. The package includes three new features. The first is a collision mitigation braking system. Acura says the system uses a special radar unit mounted inside the grille to monitor for imminent frontal impacts and can help to prevent or lessen their severity by alerting the driver, tightening the seatbelts and slowing the vehicle with the brakes. The second feature is an adaptive cruise control system; it, too, is tied into the radar unit. The final feature of the Technology package is a set of Michelin PAX run-flat tires. Additionally, and as with all 2006 Acura cars, the RL's powertrain warranty is now 6 years/70,000 miles. In other news, horsepower drops from 300 to 290 due to new SAE testing procedures.

Performance & mpg

The Acura RL comes with only one engine and transmission. Under the hood is a 290-hp, 3.5-liter V6 that uses variable valve timing and a variable flow exhaust system. The transmission is a five-speed automatic with a shift-it-yourself feature. Zero to 60 mph takes 7.3 seconds. All RLs have a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system than can quickly appropriate torque front-to-back or side-to-side, depending on which wheels need it for optimum traction and handling.

Safety

Four-wheel antilock disc brakes, seat-mounted side airbags for front occupants, full-length side curtain airbags and stability control are all standard equipment. A collision mitigation braking system is optional. This system monitors for imminent impact and alerts the driver, tightens the seatbelts and slows the vehicle.

Driving

The V6 offers plenty of power but lacks the low-end grunt that could be provided by a V8. The engine is nonetheless smooth and very quiet, while the five-speed automatic transmission shifts up and down in an almost invisible fashion. The sophisticated all-wheel-drive system makes the full-size Acura car more fun to drive hard than you'd expect and virtually ensures that the car will go right where the driver intends. Throw in a little winter weather and the well-rounded Acura RL is hard to beat.

Interior

The interior of the 2006 Acura RL is befitting of a true luxury car. The high-quality ensemble includes LED gauges and a state-of-the-art navigation system that works painlessly with maps that are bright, detailed and easy to read. The center stack is designed for simplicity; one large knob combined with smaller selection buttons makes it easy to access the RL's impressive computing power. However, picking your way through the controls to make simple climate adjustments requires a little more effort than it should. An Active Noise Cancellation system uses the Bose audio system to cancel out sound waves from road and exhaust noise. The audio system not only sounds great, it comes with a year of satellite radio.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Acura RL.

5(88%)
4(9%)
3(2%)
2(0%)
1(1%)
4.8
99 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 99 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My "new" used RL
Ruppster,11/15/2010
I am a car guy. Have owned three beemers, four Mercedes, a couple of 3rd generation RX-7s, etc. I am now a dad with two youngsters and decided to go "practical" and buy a responsible used car. After much research settled on a very, very clean 2006 RL. While it does not have the marquee value of my last to Mercedes, it's a pretty darn nice car and one heck of a value. Paid about 20K for a car that listed for 50K new and still has very few signs of wear and tear. Interior features are just great. Voice recognition isn't perfect but everything else is spot on. You really feel coddled in the cockpit. Stereo is best I've experienced, materials are top notch.
Just bought one - Pleased so far
Jim Billingsley,12/19/2015
3.5 4dr Sedan AWD w/Navi System, Tech Package (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I just bought a 2006 Acura RL. It has all the tech gizmo's except Collision Mitigation Braking System and Michelin Run Flat tires (which you don't want!). I haven't owned the car long enough to give credible Reliability ratings, but I am very impressed with the car's handling, brakes, "solid" feel, quiet interior, sound system and navigation system. A warning I should pass on to potential buyers is to test drive the care and beware of a speed dependent whistling noise (sort of like blowing over a empty coke bottle). It starts about 32 MPH and quits about 38-40 MPH. Being a harmonic, I suspect it would also reappear and disappear at twice those speeds, too. The RL I bought exhibited this noise on the test drive and I insisted it be fixed in order for me to buy the car. It turned out to be a fairly expensive repair. The noise is caused by a bad center carrier bearing on the rear driveshaft. This normally wouldn't be an expensive repair, but Acura only sells this bearing as part of the entire rear driveshaft assembly and that assembly retails for $2,229! (If you are facing this repair, you can get one online for $1,500 or so.) Attention Acura engineers!!! If you read these reviews how about designing a driveshaft assembly that has mechanic-friendly easily replaced components? Your driveshaft is carbon fiber and ought to last for centuries, but bearings do go bad and ought to be easily replaceable. If I hadn't insisted on this fix before purchasing the car, and had to pay for this out of pocket, I would have been very upset.
Best value on the market for AWD.
Dan,12/28/2018
3.5 4dr Sedan AWD w/Navi System (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
You can get more practical AWD vehicles, and you can get faster AWD vehicles, but the 2nd generation RL (2005-12) is the best value in the sweet spot of high performance and high reliability with the added control and safety of AWD. This car sold new for $49k and I bought mine for $5500. 160k miles and it drives like a new car. I put $1200 into replacing the timing belt as soon as I bought it, this is a must every 60k miles as it is a common Honda interference-type engine. Have performed only regular maintenance in 2 years since. It’s built like a bank vault and though it’s a heavy sedan, it handles well. The SH-AWD is more sophisticated than most AWD systems because it can send varying torque to the rear wheels independently. The torque distribution is even shown on a neat bar graph display within the instrument cluster. It’s also one of the safest sedans out there. Tons of cutting edge (for 2006) luxury items standard. I really like putting up the automatic rear sunshade for my 2 year old (manual sunshades for the rear windows also are standard). Xenon headlamps standard and they even turn in curves to illuminate more of the road. It makes about 280 HP and the VTEC makes a wonderful sound when you rev it. It’s enough to keep up with most everything on the road today. And when you just want to cruise it gets you there in supreme, quiet comfort. I absolutely love my RL. Update, July 2019: still love my RL. The only thing I’ve had to do in 3 years of ownership, besides the timing belt change mentioned above, is oil changes (synthetic because that’s what the previous owner used) and get a new set of tires.
Love this car, but
fred porter,09/18/2008
Bought the car July 2006, wife agrees with me that it is the nicest, most luxurious and fun car we ever owned. Just a total pleasure to drive. Power, comfort, sound system: everything is great BUT: we are on the third battery in 2 years, left us stranded twice. Dealer can find nothing wrong with the electrical system, very frustrating-- waiting for the next time we get stuck.
See all 99 reviews of the 2006 Acura RL
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2006 Acura RL features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Marginal
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
