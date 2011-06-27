Perfect Used sedan for the money. Why spend 40-70k for luxury sedans when you can get a 2004 Acura for 10-13K??? They changed the styling in 2005 and its completely different. The newer ones are sporty and pre-2005 they are luxury. I have owned 2 so far they are that great. my 1998 RL I ran to 265,000 before giving to my sister inlaw who is still running it today. And my 2004 I picked up with 88K and know it will go easily to 300K miles. thats over 200,000 of luxury car for only $14K (thats on the high side for buying it in 2012 but it was a cherry! and worth every penny).

