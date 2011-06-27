  1. Home
2004 Acura RL Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet cabin, smooth ride, standardized features list, excellent build quality.
  • Lackadaisical acceleration, some luxury features not available, little inclination for sport, costs as much as more modern European sedans.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With an overdue redesign on the way, the RL is hard to recommend against equally priced but considerably more modern competitors.

2004 Highlights

The RL receives only minor changes for the 2004 model year. The dash has been slightly revised to accommodate a newly available XM radio. To accompany the digital-quality sound from XM radio, there's a new Bose audio system with two additional speakers and an in-dash six-disc CD changer. The previously optional navigation system is now standard on the RL, as is driver-side power lumbar adjustment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Acura RL.

5(81%)
4(15%)
3(1%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.7
79 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 79 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Perfect sedan for the Money
jasonwipf,07/16/2012
Perfect Used sedan for the money. Why spend 40-70k for luxury sedans when you can get a 2004 Acura for 10-13K??? They changed the styling in 2005 and its completely different. The newer ones are sporty and pre-2005 they are luxury. I have owned 2 so far they are that great. my 1998 RL I ran to 265,000 before giving to my sister inlaw who is still running it today. And my 2004 I picked up with 88K and know it will go easily to 300K miles. thats over 200,000 of luxury car for only $14K (thats on the high side for buying it in 2012 but it was a cherry! and worth every penny).
Just Love the RL
jasminebree,07/07/2012
I just bought my 4th RL. This was a 1 owner with 60,000 miles and it is just like new. The Navigation works great, the power lumbar support is phenomenal, moving the CD's to a more accessible location helps...
A must have
luvmyrl,04/22/2003
I love this car, XM radio, Voice activated navigational system. Better sounds system. I didn't think they could improve on the RL, I was wrong.
Zero Problems
Michael,11/10/2009
This is my 5th Acura: Integra, Legend, RL, TL, & RL. All of them have been problem-free. Nothing seriously has ever gone wrong: One driving light and one horn in all these years. The ride and comfort of the RL is outstanding. I get much better mileage than reported here, circa 24/27. Yeah, parts are expensive, but if nothing ever goes wrong, who cares? They're not much to look at, but I spend my time driving it, not looking at it. If you can get one of these used, go for it. You won't be disappointed. Mine has 80K miles and it is like new.
See all 79 reviews of the 2004 Acura RL
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2004 Acura RL features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2004 Acura RL

Used 2004 Acura RL Overview

The Used 2004 Acura RL is offered in the following submodels: RL Sedan. Available styles include 3.5 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Acura RL?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Acura RL trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Acura RL 3.5 is priced between $7,989 and$7,989 with odometer readings between 143519 and143519 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Acura RLS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Acura RL for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2004 RLS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,989 and mileage as low as 143519 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Acura RL.

Can't find a used 2004 Acura RLs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Acura RL for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $20,322.

Find a used Acura for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,371.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura RL for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $25,106.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $18,037.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Acura RL?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

