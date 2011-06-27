2004 Acura RL Review
Pros & Cons
- Quiet cabin, smooth ride, standardized features list, excellent build quality.
- Lackadaisical acceleration, some luxury features not available, little inclination for sport, costs as much as more modern European sedans.
Used RL for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
With an overdue redesign on the way, the RL is hard to recommend against equally priced but considerably more modern competitors.
2004 Highlights
The RL receives only minor changes for the 2004 model year. The dash has been slightly revised to accommodate a newly available XM radio. To accompany the digital-quality sound from XM radio, there's a new Bose audio system with two additional speakers and an in-dash six-disc CD changer. The previously optional navigation system is now standard on the RL, as is driver-side power lumbar adjustment.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Acura RL.
Most helpful consumer reviews
jasonwipf,07/16/2012
Perfect Used sedan for the money. Why spend 40-70k for luxury sedans when you can get a 2004 Acura for 10-13K??? They changed the styling in 2005 and its completely different. The newer ones are sporty and pre-2005 they are luxury. I have owned 2 so far they are that great. my 1998 RL I ran to 265,000 before giving to my sister inlaw who is still running it today. And my 2004 I picked up with 88K and know it will go easily to 300K miles. thats over 200,000 of luxury car for only $14K (thats on the high side for buying it in 2012 but it was a cherry! and worth every penny).
jasminebree,07/07/2012
I just bought my 4th RL. This was a 1 owner with 60,000 miles and it is just like new. The Navigation works great, the power lumbar support is phenomenal, moving the CD's to a more accessible location helps...
luvmyrl,04/22/2003
I love this car, XM radio, Voice activated navigational system. Better sounds system. I didn't think they could improve on the RL, I was wrong.
Michael,11/10/2009
This is my 5th Acura: Integra, Legend, RL, TL, & RL. All of them have been problem-free. Nothing seriously has ever gone wrong: One driving light and one horn in all these years. The ride and comfort of the RL is outstanding. I get much better mileage than reported here, circa 24/27. Yeah, parts are expensive, but if nothing ever goes wrong, who cares? They're not much to look at, but I spend my time driving it, not looking at it. If you can get one of these used, go for it. You won't be disappointed. Mine has 80K miles and it is like new.
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 5200 rpm

