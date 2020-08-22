Used 2016 Acura RLX for Sale Near Me

Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland

Feel right at home behind the wheel of this Acura RLX. It is a super clean one-owner car, one of the best that we have ever seen. With only 41,629 miles on the odometer, you can be assured of many years of great service ahead. You can breathe easy knowing that the 'new car' smell is genuine because thankfully the former owner was not a smoker. The maintenance of a vehicle is essential, and you can purchase with confidence knowing that we provide a comprehensive SERVICE HISTORY with this car. Every aspect of this vehicle has been rigorously worked over with a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION guaranteeing your confidence and satisfaction. The vehicle history report shows no history of ever having been wrecked and our careful inspection of the body confirms this. This car can hold its own with its powerful 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V FFV engine. Why not be pampered by your vehicle? This car has all of the comforts that you could want. You will not find another Acura RLX fully equipped with all the convenience, safety, and power options at this price. Everything under the hood is in perfect shape thanks to our multi-point inspection that every vehicle on our lot undergoes. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This car has been well maintained and is flawless. The interior is spotless with no rips, stains, or blemishes of any kind. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. The exterior has some minor scuffs and blemishes but is free of rust, dings, or dents. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept. Like with most of our inventory, a STANDARD WARRANTY applies to this car. Be sure to ask us about our optional extended warranty packages that are available and at very affordable prices. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Suitland!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 28 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JH4KC2F99GC000152

Stock: 000152

Certified Pre-Owned: No

