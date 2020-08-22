Used 2016 Acura RLX for Sale Near Me

110 listings
RLX Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 110 listings
  • 2016 Acura RLX Technology Package in Gray
    used

    2016 Acura RLX Technology Package

    63,940 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,388

    Details
  • 2016 Acura RLX Technology Package in White
    used

    2016 Acura RLX Technology Package

    8,087 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Delivery Available*
    Great Deal

    $25,990

    $2,551 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Acura RLX Technology Package in Black
    used

    2016 Acura RLX Technology Package

    91,933 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,500

    $1,282 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Acura RLX Technology Package in Black
    used

    2016 Acura RLX Technology Package

    37,327 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $23,588

    $1,201 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Acura RLX Technology Package in Black
    used

    2016 Acura RLX Technology Package

    8,599 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $27,990

    Details
  • 2016 Acura RLX Technology Package in White
    used

    2016 Acura RLX Technology Package

    42,767 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $23,998

    Details
  • 2016 Acura RLX Technology Package in Gray
    certified

    2016 Acura RLX Technology Package

    39,365 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,995

    Details
  • 2016 Acura RLX Technology Package in White
    used

    2016 Acura RLX Technology Package

    90,614 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $17,425

    Details
  • 2016 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD in Black
    used

    2016 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD

    15,929 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,461

    Details
  • 2016 Acura RLX Technology Package in Silver
    used

    2016 Acura RLX Technology Package

    30,831 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $24,700

    $923 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Acura RLX Advance Package in White
    used

    2016 Acura RLX Advance Package

    54,499 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $26,145

    Details
  • 2016 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD in White
    used

    2016 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD

    41,629 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,966

    Details
  • 2016 Acura RLX Advance Package in Black
    certified

    2016 Acura RLX Advance Package

    32,637 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $28,999

    Details
  • 2016 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD in Silver
    used

    2016 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD

    26,013 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $30,955

    Details
  • 2016 Acura RLX Technology Package in Silver
    certified

    2016 Acura RLX Technology Package

    32,067 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $29,999

    Details
  • 2016 Acura RLX Advance Package in Gray
    used

    2016 Acura RLX Advance Package

    62,592 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $23,685

    Details
  • 2016 Acura RLX Technology Package in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Acura RLX Technology Package

    59,334 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,988

    Details
  • 2016 Acura RLX Technology Package in White
    used

    2016 Acura RLX Technology Package

    68,037 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $21,695

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Acura RLX

Read recent reviews for the Acura RLX
Overall Consumer Rating
4.88 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
  • 5
    (88%)
  • 3
    (13%)
outstanding car
hondahound,08/04/2016
Sport Hybrid SH-AWD w/Advance Package 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
We bought this car about a month ago and it was certainly the most expensive car we've ever purchased. We did wind up test driving basically every car at the Acura dealership as well as checked out comprable Lexus sedans as well as the Accord (our historical default choice). Now that we've driven the car for about 5 weeks, our intial impression: its fantastic! I deliberately left the "value" category blank as its certainly in a very different class than other cars we've purchased in the past. (Frankly we'd consider that the Accord is a great "value".) Thus far, we've been thrilled with the RLX Hybrid. Its comfortable for long and short rides, quite sporty and, when driven a bit aggressively/sport mode, will certainly demand the driver's attention to keep the shiny side up. The safety features are amazing (CMBS,LKAS, etc). The safety features as well as the tech features did require some a bit of study, but now I find it very intuitive. Overall an outstanig car!
Report abuse
