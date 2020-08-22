Used 2016 Acura RLX for Sale Near Me
- 63,940 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,388
DeMontrond Kia - Houston / Texas
Please call JASON ALSTON at 281-872-7200 or come in to the Certified Pre-owned building and ask for JASON ALSTON to check availability and receive the discounted Demontrond price on this BEAUTIFUL 2016 Acura RLX 4dr Sdn Tech Pkg. Buy with confidence as this vehicle qualifies for our exclusive Warranty Forever program at no additional cost to you. A real Warranty which covers the most important parts of your vehicle for as long as you own it. Please call JASON ALSTON today for additional details or if JASON is unavailable please ask for THOM ROBINSON .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Acura RLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F59GC000210
Stock: P6905A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 8,087 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseDelivery Available*Great Deal
$25,990$2,551 Below Market
Carvana - Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Acura RLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F58GC000358
Stock: 2000604697
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 91,933 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,500$1,282 Below Market
Carmel Auto Gallery - Carmel / Indiana
This 2016 Acura RLX 4dr 4dr Sedan Tech Pkg features a 3.5L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Crystal Black Pearl with a Ebony Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, , 14 Speakers, Premium audio system: Acura/ELS Studio, Radio data system, Radio: Acura/ELS Studio Premium Audio System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Automatic temperature control, Heads-Up Display, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Blind spot sensor: warning, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Delay-off headlights, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, Perforated Milano Premium Leather-Trimmed Interior, Passenger door bin, Rain sensing wipers, Heat Package, Bluetooth, Heated Door Mirrors, BackUp Camera Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 317-669-7000 or emil@carmelautogallery.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Acura RLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F59GC000501
Stock: BH0501
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-16-2020
- 37,327 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$23,588$1,201 Below Market
Herb Chambers Honda of Seekonk - Seekonk / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Acura RLX includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. In addition, we replaced windshield wiper blade inserts which is a TOTAL VALUE of $299. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE 100% FINANCING AND NO PAYMENTS FOR 45 DAYS Herb Chambers Honda of Seekonk prides itself on SMART pricing its vehicles and exceeding all customer expectations! Give us a call to confirm availability and to schedule a no obligation test drive! Please remember to ask for the complete Pre-owned Portfolio on this vehicle, which includes a full CARFAX report and maintenance history. Visit us at www.hondaseekonk.com to view our extensive inventory and the largest selection of Certified pre-owned Honda OPTION PACKAGES GRAYSTONE, PERFORATED MILANO PREMIUM LEATHER-TRIMMED INTERIOR, CRYSTAL BLACK PEARL, Front-Wheel Drive, Front Cupholder, Radio W/Clock And Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth Handsfreelink Wireless Phone Connectivity KEY FEATURES INCLUDE NAVIGATION, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, Blind Spot Information System, AcuraLink, HD Radio, Cruise Control, Moonroof, Camera, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seat, Keyless Start and MUCH MORE! Acura Tech Pkg with Crystal Black Pearl exterior and Graystone interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 310 HP at 6500 RPM*.Was $23,968. This RLX is priced $2,200 below Kelley Blue Book. EXPERTS RAVE Edmunds.com explains '. you can't help but notice the spacious feel of the interior. But it's the rear passengers who will be most surprised by the accommodations, as the RLX offers nearly 3 inches more legroom than most other sedans in this class.'. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Acura RLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F53GC001899
Stock: O70845A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 8,599 milesDelivery Available*
$27,990
Carvana - Detroit - Detroit / Michigan
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Acura RLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F52GC000498
Stock: 2000635183
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 42,767 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$23,998
CarMax King of Prussia - Now offering Curbside Pickup - King of Prussia / Pennsylvania
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in PA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 Document Preparation Charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: EXECUTIVE VEHICLE,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Acura RLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F50GC001147
Stock: 18425019
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2016 Acura RLX Technology Package39,365 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,995
Gary Force Acura - Brentwood / Tennessee
*One Owner | Navigation | Sunroof | Heated Seats | Push Button Start*Sculpted in Gray, our One Owner 2016 Acura RLX Technology Sedan, is synonymous with automotive perfection! The 3.5 Liter V6 produces an impressive 310hp while paired with an engaging 6 Speed Automatic transmission with Sport mode and paddle shifters. This Front Wheel Drive RLX offers excellent driving dynamics and rewards you with up to 31mpg on the highway making it an easy decision to find the long way home while riding around in luxurious style turning heads at every stoplight. Sliding behind the RLX Technology boasts sweeping contours enhanced by alloy wheels, sunroof, and jewel-eye LED headlights.Intuitively designed, the cabin exudes comfort and luxury with obvious attention to detail. Open the door, settle into supportive heated seats that feel tailor-made, and listen to whatever tunes suit your mood courtesy of our 14 speaker premium audio system. Enjoy a seamless connection to your digital world via AcuraLink and find your way with full-color navigation featuring real-time traffic.Acura takes your safety seriously and has meticulously designed this RLX Sedan with collision mitigation braking, road departure mitigation, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, a rearview camera, and other advanced safety systems. Offering a wealth of amenities, absolute comfort, and incredible safety ratings, this is certainly the intelligent choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Acura RLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F59GC001728
Stock: 196P19
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 11-21-2019
- 90,614 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$17,425
Freeman Buick GMC - Grapevine / Texas
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Welcome to Freeman Buick GMC. All of our vehicles are hand picked and selected and inspected for your peace of mind. This vehicle is equipped with the following options: Leather Seats, 14 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heads-Up Display, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Milano Premium Leather-Trimmed Interior, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Acura/ELS Studio, Radio data system, Radio: Acura/ELS Studio Premium Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2016 Acura RLX Base Technology Package FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 20/31 City/Highway MPG Reviews: * Spacious seating with room for adults to stretch out in back; plentiful standard features, including some that are typically options; quick acceleration from Sport Hybrid model; excellent crash-test scores. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Acura RLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F5XGC001026
Stock: 40420A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 15,929 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,461
Acura of Stockton - Stockton / California
Power Windows Remote keyless entry Driver door bin Wheels: 19 x 8 Machine Finished Aluminum-Alloy Exterior parking camera rear Rear window blind CD Player Traction Control Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Rear seat center armrest Delay-off headlights MP3 decoder Panic alarm Dual front side impact airbags Rear Window Defroster Variably intermittent wipers Heads-Up Display Power driver seat Power moonroof ABS brakes Heated door mirrors SiriusXM Satellite Radio Radio data system Compass Rain sensing wipers Rear reading lights Power Steering Knee Airbag Front reading lights Speed control Anti-whiplash front head restraints Tachometer Premium audio system: Krell Perforated Milano Premium Leather-Trimmed Interior Trip Computer 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Outside temperature display Occupant sensing airbag Electronic Stability Control Power passenger seat AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Heated Ventilated Front Sport Bucket Seats Heated Front Seats Air Conditioning Front anti-roll bar Heated rear seats Speed-Sensitive Wipers Automatic temperature control Rear anti-roll bar Dual front impact airbags Security System Radio: Krell Premium Audio System Distance-Pacing Cruise Control Rear air conditioning Heated Steering Wheel Speed-sensing steering Ventilated front seats Illuminated entry Bumpers: body-color Front center armrest Telescoping steering wheel Front fog lights Overhead Console 14 Speakers Passenger vanity mirror Garage door transmitter: Homelink TURN SIGNAL INDICATOR MIRRORS Four wheel independent suspension Power door mirrors Overhead airbag Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Bucket Seats AUTO-DIMMING DOOR MIRRORS Navigation System Tilt steering wheel Front dual zone A/C Brake assist Low tire pressure warning Passenger door bin Blind spot sensor Sun blinds Driver vanity mirror
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC2F99GC000068
Stock: P83357L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-25-2019
- 30,831 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$24,700$923 Below Market
Oakbrook Toyota - Westmont / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Acura RLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F50GC001312
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,499 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$26,145
Acura of Jackson - Ridgeland / Mississippi
**10 YEAR 150,000 MILE LIMITED WARRANTY** see dealer for details, Leather, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Sunroof / Moonroof, Navigation / GPS, Backup Camera, **ACURA FACTORY CERTIFIED**. Clean CARFAX.Certified. White 2016 Acura RLX Advance Package FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V CARFAX One-Owner.20/31 City/Highway MPGAcura Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Limited Warranty: 24 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 182 Point Inspection * 1st scheduled maintenance, Complimentary 3-month AcuraLink trial, Complimentary 3-month SiriusXM Radio Service. Includes Trip Interruption, Rental Vehicle Reimbursement and Concierge Service**Price Includes $750 Finance Coupon** **Price excludes reconditioning fee of $995 and doc fee of $425** At Acura of Jackson, Mississippi's only Acura Dealership we strive to provide outstanding professional service in all areas of our dealership. We serve Mississippi as well as Alabama, Louisiana, and Tennessee. For your next used or new car or truck, visit us at www.AcuraOfJackson.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Acura RLX Advance Package with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F99GC000601
Stock: P00601
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 41,629 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,966
Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland
Feel right at home behind the wheel of this Acura RLX. It is a super clean one-owner car, one of the best that we have ever seen. With only 41,629 miles on the odometer, you can be assured of many years of great service ahead. You can breathe easy knowing that the 'new car' smell is genuine because thankfully the former owner was not a smoker. The maintenance of a vehicle is essential, and you can purchase with confidence knowing that we provide a comprehensive SERVICE HISTORY with this car. Every aspect of this vehicle has been rigorously worked over with a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION guaranteeing your confidence and satisfaction. The vehicle history report shows no history of ever having been wrecked and our careful inspection of the body confirms this. This car can hold its own with its powerful 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V FFV engine. Why not be pampered by your vehicle? This car has all of the comforts that you could want. You will not find another Acura RLX fully equipped with all the convenience, safety, and power options at this price. Everything under the hood is in perfect shape thanks to our multi-point inspection that every vehicle on our lot undergoes. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This car has been well maintained and is flawless. The interior is spotless with no rips, stains, or blemishes of any kind. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. The exterior has some minor scuffs and blemishes but is free of rust, dings, or dents. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept. Like with most of our inventory, a STANDARD WARRANTY applies to this car. Be sure to ask us about our optional extended warranty packages that are available and at very affordable prices. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Suitland!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC2F99GC000152
Stock: 000152
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2016 Acura RLX Advance Package32,637 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$28,999
Bill Vince's Bridgewater Acura - Bridgewater / New Jersey
Acura Certified, Impossible to find ADVANCE, Low Miles, Navigation, Heated/Cooled seats, Road trip season is here! 2 others to choose from,Great financing and extended warranties available. We have been NJ's #1 Certified Acura dealership since 2003 and have been nationally ranked as a TOP TEN certified center since 2004! We don't play games like our competitors and add on Certification fees and BS charges. What you see is what you pay, nice and easy-how buying a car should be! All transactions subject to $499 Documentation fee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Acura RLX Advance Package with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F99GC001683
Stock: P15390
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 26,013 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$30,955
Larry H. Miller Honda Murray - Murray / Utah
CHECK OUT OUR EASY "BUY FROM HOME" Express Purchase on our home web page lhmhonda.com! We make it easy for all our customers!Beautiful in Silver, our 2016 Acura RLX Hybrid AWD Sedan with the Advance Package is an incredible choice for you! The 3.5 Liter V6 is paired with a 3 motor hybrid system this combination produces 377hp and is paired with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. Our All Wheel Drive RLX offers excellent driving dynamics and rewards you with near 32mpg along the way! The RLX boasts sweeping contours enhanced by alloy wheels and jewel-eye LED headlights.Intuitively designed, the RLX cabin exudes comfort and luxury with obvious attention to detail. Enjoy remote start, then open the door, settle into supportive heated and ventilated seats that feel tailor-made, and grip the heated steering wheel. You can listen to whatever tunes suit your mood courtesy of our Krell Premium audio system. Enjoy a seamless connection to your digital world via AcuraLink and find your way with navigation featuring real-time traffic.Acura takes your safety seriously and has meticulously designed this RLX Sedan with collision mitigation braking, road departure mitigation, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and other advanced safety systems. Offering a wealth of amenities, absolute comfort, and incredible safety ratings, this is certainly the intelligent choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!Navigation | Heated/Cooled Front Seats | Heated Steering Wheel
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC2F98GC000353
Stock: P000353
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- certified
2016 Acura RLX Technology Package32,067 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,999
Bill Vince's Bridgewater Acura - Bridgewater / New Jersey
Acura Certified, V6, Navigation, Low Miles, Road trip season is here! 18 others to choose from, Great financing and extended warranties available. We have been NJ's #1 Certified Acura dealership since 2003 and have been nationally ranked as a TOP TEN certified center since 2004! We don't play games like our competitors and add on Certification fees and BS charges. What you see is what you pay, nice and easy-how buying a car should be! All transactions subject to $499 Documentation fee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Acura RLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F51GC001660
Stock: P15391
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 62,592 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$23,685
Pohanka Acura - Chantilly / Virginia
CARFAX One-Owner. Graphite 2016 Acura RLX Advance Package FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V20/31 City/Highway MPGWe make every effort to provide accurate information but please verify options and price with management before purchasing. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. All financing is subject to approved credit. Dealer installed options are additional. Stock photo colors, options and trim levels may vary. Not responsible for typographical errors. Published price subject to change without notice to correct errors and omissions or in the event of inventory fluctuations. Vehicles may be in transit to dealer. Vehicle photos may not match exact vehicle. Please call to confirm availability status. All prices exclude taxes, title, license, and a $899 documentation fee. Model tested with standard side airbags (SAB). Government 5-Star Safety Ratings are part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). New Car Assessment Program (www.safercar.gov). **Based on model year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery pack age/condition, and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Acura RLX Advance Package with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F91GC000933
Stock: ALL001771A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 59,334 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,988
Mall of Georgia Mazda - Buford / Georgia
PRICED TO MOVE! This RLX is $300 below NADA Retail! CARFAX 1-Owner, Clean, ONLY 59,334 Miles! Pomegranate Pearl exterior and Seacoast interior. FUEL EFFICIENT 31 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! PRICED TO MOVE $300 below NADA Retail! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, Non-Smoker vehicle.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control. Acura Tech Pkg with Pomegranate Pearl exterior and Seacoast interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 310 HP at 6500 RPM*.A GREAT TIME TO BUYThis RLX is priced $300 below NADA Retail. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $54,400*.Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Acura RLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F5XGC001852
Stock: X30237
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 68,037 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,695
Wholesale Auto Group - Kenner / Louisiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Acura RLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F56GC000231
Stock: 231
Certified Pre-Owned: No
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.