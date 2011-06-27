Vehicle overview

Based strictly on the long list of technologies stuffed into it, the 2007 Acura RL should be one of the world's most exciting luxury sedans. This is, after all, a car that has a "Super Handling All-Wheel-Drive" system distributing power to each wheel only when each particular wheel can effectively use it; paddles on the steering wheel that let the driver shift the five-speed automatic transmission manually when the road beckons; a multizone climate control system blowing filtered air; a stability system so sophisticated it should be able to keep tectonic plates from moving; front xenon headlamps that illuminate where the car is headed instead of only where it's pointed; and a rearview camera that means you'll only back over the cat if you really want to back over the cat. But exciting is the one thing the RL isn't.

The main culprit for that lack of thrills is the 290-horsepower 3.5-liter SOHC 24-valve V6 powering the RL. By any standard this is a sweet-natured engine that builds power seamlessly, with no apparent transition when the VTEC variable valve timing system engages and it operates in virtual silence, but the RL weighs in at just over 2 tons and there's no way 256-pound feet of peak torque is going to shove that much mass around with authority. Also, unlike many direct competitors in this segment that have moved on to six- or even seven-speed automatic transmissions, the RL still makes due with five and the paddle shifters are more a distraction than a performance enhancement. It could use those additional gears even more than its V8-engorged competitors.

That aside, there's a lot to like about the 2007 Acura RL. The overall design is outstanding, the quality of the leather used is exemplary and there's room enough for four full-sized adults (five in a pinch). The Bose sound system is so vivid it sounds like Frank Sinatra is singing while riding shotgun and Nelson Riddle and his orchestra are playing from the backseat. The ride is compliant and controlled, road noise is minimal and the all-wheel-drive system is effective. For luxury sedan buyers self-confident enough to never draw attention to themselves, the RL is a car that matches their personalities perfectly.