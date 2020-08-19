Used 2007 Acura RL for Sale Near Me

31 listings
RL Reviews & Specs
  • 2007 Acura RL
    used

    2007 Acura RL

    212,524 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,987

    Details
  • 2006 Acura RL 3.5 in Gray
    used

    2006 Acura RL 3.5

    193,081 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,887

    Details
  • 2006 Acura RL 3.5
    used

    2006 Acura RL 3.5

    69,998 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,498

    Details
  • 2006 Acura RL 3.5
    used

    2006 Acura RL 3.5

    87,321 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2008 Acura RL in White
    used

    2008 Acura RL

    152,021 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,900

    Details
  • 2008 Acura RL in White
    used

    2008 Acura RL

    85,010 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,900

    Details
  • 2006 Acura RL 3.5 in Silver
    used

    2006 Acura RL 3.5

    136,425 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,990

    Details
  • 2006 Acura RL 3.5
    used

    2006 Acura RL 3.5

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,950

    Details
  • 2005 Acura RL 3.5
    used

    2005 Acura RL 3.5

    135,056 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,000

    $700 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Acura RL 3.5 in Dark Red
    used

    2005 Acura RL 3.5

    111,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,989

    $1,268 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Acura RL 3.5 in Silver
    used

    2005 Acura RL 3.5

    164,909 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,198

    Details
  • 2009 Acura RL
    used

    2009 Acura RL

    173,040 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,494

    Details
  • 2005 Acura RL 3.5
    used

    2005 Acura RL 3.5

    100,699 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,950

    Details
  • 2005 Acura RL 3.5 in Gray
    used

    2005 Acura RL 3.5

    130,634 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,893

    Details
  • 2005 Acura RL 3.5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Acura RL 3.5

    149,411 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,992

    Details
  • 2009 Acura RL CMBS in Black
    used

    2009 Acura RL CMBS

    162,756 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,495

    Details
  • 2005 Acura RL 3.5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Acura RL 3.5

    172,352 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2005 Acura RL 3.5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Acura RL 3.5

    157,993 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Acura RL

Overall Consumer Rating
4.830 Reviews
  • 5
    (83%)
  • 4
    (17%)
Best cae I ever owned
Ben,10/25/2006
Quality, perfect never back to dealer for anything except for free car washes. I owned Porsche and BMW, quality can not compare - great value and better overall perfomance.
