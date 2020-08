Used 2015 Acura RLX for Sale Near Me

Center Acura - Sherman Oaks / California

ONLY 20,652 MILES IN FIVE YEARS THAT ABOUT 20% OF NORMAL MILES! Absolutely superb in every detail is frankly the best way to describe this very rare RLX Acura. This car clearly demonstrates pride of ownership. A new ACURA trade in from another loyal Center ACURA client.Presented in Crystal over Beige leather with equipment highlights that include Turn by turn Navigation, HD audio, Premium Surround Sound by ELS, Back up Camera, Aluminum Alloy wheels, Heated Mirrors, Heated front seats, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, Seating for seven, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio ready, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Hands free Bluetooth Connection, Power Driver Seat, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Keyless Start, Remote tale gate Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Moon roof and more.Whether you purchase on line, over the phone or in person be ready to be impressed as we promise to deliver a no hassle purchase experience with 100% peace of mind.A rare RLX with a perfect history from CARFAX however that is all we sell so purchase with confidence! Due to our high volume every pre-owned Acura in stock that we make available is sourced from trade in, lease return or our own executive fleet. We never buy at auctions like most dealers and the majority of our Acura's available have been serviced on a regular basis right here by our Award Winning Service department.Inspected by one of our ACURA factory trained techs to insure a purchase experience second to none. We encourage you to compare the condition of our cars with those offered to you from other dealers or private parties, there is a significant difference! If you are seriously looking for not only an exceptional example but an absolute value look no further as we mean business.Come to www.centeracura.com To See Our Specials!! Call us at 818-528-1300 for help with any of our departments. At Center Acura- We are "Centered" on YOU!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Acura RLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JH4KC1F59FC000481

Stock: A20000481

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-30-2020