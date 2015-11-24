Used 2015 Acura RLX for Sale Near Me

  • 2015 Acura RLX Technology Package in Gray
    used

    2015 Acura RLX Technology Package

    75,378 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,587

    $2,329 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Acura RLX Technology Package in Black
    used

    2015 Acura RLX Technology Package

    86,743 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,774

    $251 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Acura RLX Technology Package in Black
    used

    2015 Acura RLX Technology Package

    20,652 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $25,104

    Details
  • 2015 Acura RLX Technology Package in Black
    used

    2015 Acura RLX Technology Package

    40,493 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $23,500

    Details
  • 2015 Acura RLX Advance Package in White
    used

    2015 Acura RLX Advance Package

    98,901 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,941

    Details
  • 2015 Acura RLX Technology Package in Black
    used

    2015 Acura RLX Technology Package

    72,634 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $17,900

    $1,231 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Acura RLX Advance Package in Gray
    used

    2015 Acura RLX Advance Package

    54,412 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,998

    Details
  • 2015 Acura RLX Advance Package in Black
    used

    2015 Acura RLX Advance Package

    90,390 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,750

    Details
  • 2015 Acura RLX Technology Package in Gray
    used

    2015 Acura RLX Technology Package

    99,799 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,998

    Details
  • 2016 Acura RLX Technology Package in Gray
    used

    2016 Acura RLX Technology Package

    63,940 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,388

    Details
  • 2016 Acura RLX Technology Package in White
    used

    2016 Acura RLX Technology Package

    8,087 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Delivery Available*

    $25,990

    $2,551 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Acura RLX Technology Package in Gray
    used

    2014 Acura RLX Technology Package

    93,205 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,697

    $2,206 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Acura RLX Advance Package in Black
    used

    2014 Acura RLX Advance Package

    82,487 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,899

    $1,510 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Acura RLX Technology Package in Black
    used

    2016 Acura RLX Technology Package

    91,933 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,500

    $1,282 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Acura RLX Technology Package in Black
    used

    2014 Acura RLX Technology Package

    120,321 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,641

    $1,811 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Acura RLX Technology Package in Black
    used

    2016 Acura RLX Technology Package

    37,327 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $23,588

    $1,201 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Acura RLX Technology Package
    used

    2014 Acura RLX Technology Package

    46,207 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $18,995

    $1,156 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Acura RLX Technology Package in Black
    used

    2014 Acura RLX Technology Package

    33,943 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,988

    $1,271 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Acura RLX searches:

Great Car
TMW,11/24/2015
Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Just to give a little backround, my last two cars were a Lexus GS and an Acura RL. I did not like my Lexus at all and got rid of it after less than two years. I had that Lexus in the shop 7 times in those two years for various problems. Up until then, I had pretty much owned only Toyota or Lexus. In 2008, I decided to get the Acura RL to replace the Lexus GS. The Acura RL treated me very well for 6 years until I gave it to my daughter. When it was time to get a new car, I considered many different luxury brands but kept coming back to Acura. So far, I have 24,000 miles on the car. I can honestly say, this is the best car I have ever owned. I look forward to driving it everyday. There were a couple of recalls which were easily taken care of...I was not having problems before the recalls. If I had to do it again, I would not hesitate to get the RLX. I would love to have the hybrid version but it was not available when I bought my car. I had a deposit for one with the dealer but after waiting a year, they finally told me they weren't sure when they would available. I guess that would be my one complaint with Acura...they had a predicted release date for the hybrid and it kept getting delayed and there was no information available as to if and when they were going to come out with the car.
