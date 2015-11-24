Used 2015 Acura RLX for Sale Near Me
- 75,378 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,587$2,329 Below Market
Mazda Direct - Fostoria / Ohio
Check out this gently-used 2015 Acura RLX we recently got in. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! This 2015 Acura RLX has great acceleration and wonderful styling without sacrificing exceptional fuel economy. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Acura RLX Tech Pkg is sure to sell fast. More information about the 2015 Acura RLX: Distinguishing oneself among the crowded luxury sedan segment is not easy. The Acura RLX's refinement and capabilities are among the many virtues that let the RLX more than holds its own. A powerful V6 and smooth-shifting transmission provide spirited performance, while Acura's Precision All-Wheel Steer system gives the RLX a sure-footedness not found in other front-wheel-drive cars. With loads of impressive amenities and safety features and a base price under $50,000, the RLX gives buyers a contender to consider against competitors like the BMW 5-Series, Audi A6, Cadillac CTS and Mercedes-Benz E350. Interesting features of this model are dynamic handling with all-wheel steering, Luxurious interior, powerful V6, and loaded with technology
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura RLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F54FC800041
Stock: 2396A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-01-2020
- 86,743 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,774$251 Below Market
Muller's Woodfield Acura - Hoffman Estates / Illinois
We are committed to a safe and convenient buying experience. Call us at 847-519-9550! Clean Carfax 1-Owner! Navigation, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Loaded! Muller's Woodfield Acura is a family owned dealership that has been serving the Chicagoland Area for over 30 years including Schaumburg, Hoffman Estates, Barrington, Hinsdale, Westmont, Arlington Heights, Morton Grove, Libertyville, Chicago, Algonquin, Romeoville, Westmont, Crystal Lake and more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura RLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F56FC000194
Stock: T20157A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 20,652 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$25,104
Center Acura - Sherman Oaks / California
ONLY 20,652 MILES IN FIVE YEARS THAT ABOUT 20% OF NORMAL MILES! Absolutely superb in every detail is frankly the best way to describe this very rare RLX Acura. This car clearly demonstrates pride of ownership. A new ACURA trade in from another loyal Center ACURA client.Presented in Crystal over Beige leather with equipment highlights that include Turn by turn Navigation, HD audio, Premium Surround Sound by ELS, Back up Camera, Aluminum Alloy wheels, Heated Mirrors, Heated front seats, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, Seating for seven, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio ready, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Hands free Bluetooth Connection, Power Driver Seat, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Keyless Start, Remote tale gate Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Moon roof and more.Whether you purchase on line, over the phone or in person be ready to be impressed as we promise to deliver a no hassle purchase experience with 100% peace of mind.A rare RLX with a perfect history from CARFAX however that is all we sell so purchase with confidence! Due to our high volume every pre-owned Acura in stock that we make available is sourced from trade in, lease return or our own executive fleet. We never buy at auctions like most dealers and the majority of our Acura's available have been serviced on a regular basis right here by our Award Winning Service department.Inspected by one of our ACURA factory trained techs to insure a purchase experience second to none. We encourage you to compare the condition of our cars with those offered to you from other dealers or private parties, there is a significant difference! If you are seriously looking for not only an exceptional example but an absolute value look no further as we mean business.Come to www.centeracura.com To See Our Specials!! Call us at 818-528-1300 for help with any of our departments. At Center Acura- We are "Centered" on YOU!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura RLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F59FC000481
Stock: A20000481
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 40,493 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$23,500
Auto Group of Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky
***NAVIGATION***HEATED SEATS***PRECISION ALL-WHEEL STEER***Check out this HOT 2015 Acura RLX W/Technology Package that just arrived here at Auto Group of Louisville. This Low Mileage RLX is well equipped with Heated Front Seats Keyless Proximity Enter & Push Button Start Back-Up Camera Power Memory Driver Seat Power Passenger Seat Navigation 2 Screen Tiered Infotainment System HD Radio Sirius XM Ready Acura's Infamous Jeweled LED Headlights Precision All-Wheel Steering and so much more!! Swing on by 11601 Plantside Drive in Beautiful Jeffersontown Kentucky and let one of our Great Award-Winning Friendly Knowledgeable Customer Care Specialist show you this incredible vehicle today!DealerRater's CAR DEALER OF THE YEAR 2019 & 2020!Cargurus' TOP RATED DEALER 2018 & 2020!DealerRater's CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AWARD 2019 & 2020!BEST PRICES IN 200 MILES!CALL OR TEXT US 502-999-9000!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura RLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F56FC001040
Stock: C001040
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,901 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,941
Acura Carland - Duluth / Georgia
Clean CARFAX. Acura Carland is proud to offer this fantastic 2015 Acura RLX in Bellanova White Pearl, Beautifully equipped with 14 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Sensor, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heads-Up Display, Heated & Ventilated Front Sport Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Milano Premium Leather Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Acura/ELS Surround, Radio data system, Radio: Krell Premium Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Window Blind, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Ventilated front seats! Enjoy the benefits of the complimentary 3mos/3000mile powertrain warranty on all late model used vehicles up to 150,000 miles! See this and all of our incredible inventory at www.acuracarland.com.Haven't found the feature you're looking for? This vehicle is just one of many available at Acura Carland. Need Bluetooth ? MP3 ? Navigation ? GPS ? Nav ? Moonroof ? Sunroof ? Power features ? Auto start or remote keyless entry ? Look no further!!! Check out our website at www.acuracarland.com for more details!Awards: * 2015 IIHS Top Safety Pick+*Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura RLX Advance Package with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F99FC001357
Stock: FC001357
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 72,634 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$17,900$1,231 Below Market
Continental Imports - Des Plaines / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura RLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F51FC000653
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,412 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,998
CarMax Fremont - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fremont / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura RLX Advance Package with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F96FC001767
Stock: 19201090
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,390 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,750
Covert Cadillac - Austin / Texas
Navigation System, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Cooled Front Seats, Sunroof / Moonroof, Satellite Radio, Parking Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Assist, Heads-Up Display, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound System, HD Radio, Hard Drive Media Storage, Keyless Start, Rain Sensing Wipers, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, and Rear Air Conditioning. This Acura RLX Advance Pkg has a great looking Crystal Black Pearl exterior! *Our pricing is very competitive and our vehicles sell quickly. Please call us at 512-583-3000 to confirm availability and to setup a time to drive this RLX! We are located at: 11750 Research Blvd, Austin, TX 78759.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura RLX Advance Package with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F96FC000635
Stock: CT20107A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 99,799 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,998
CarMax Greenville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Greenville / South Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in SC, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura RLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F52FC001259
Stock: 19183490
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,940 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,388
DeMontrond Kia - Houston / Texas
Please call JASON ALSTON at 281-872-7200 or come in to the Certified Pre-owned building and ask for JASON ALSTON to check availability and receive the discounted Demontrond price on this BEAUTIFUL 2016 Acura RLX 4dr Sdn Tech Pkg. Buy with confidence as this vehicle qualifies for our exclusive Warranty Forever program at no additional cost to you. A real Warranty which covers the most important parts of your vehicle for as long as you own it. Please call JASON ALSTON today for additional details or if JASON is unavailable please ask for THOM ROBINSON .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Acura RLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F59GC000210
Stock: P6905A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 8,087 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseDelivery Available*
$25,990$2,551 Below Market
Carvana - Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Acura RLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F58GC000358
Stock: 2000604697
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 93,205 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,697$2,206 Below Market
Driver's Mart - Winter Park / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CarFax Vehicle History, LEATHER SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, Alloy wheels, Blind Spot Sensor, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Heated front seats, Power moonroof, Rear air conditioning. Gray 2014 Acura RLX Base Technology Package20/31 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2014 IIHS Top Safety Pick+*Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.FAST & EASY CREDIT APPROVAL!! This vehicle is offered pre-reconditioned and is backed by our market-leading 5-day, 300-mile return policy. If you're not happy with your purchase, just bring it back for a full refund or exchange, plain and simple. Serving all of central Florida, including Orlando, Oviedo, Winter Park, Casselberry, Longwood, Sanford, Winter Garden, Winter Springs, Lake Mary, Maitland, Apopka, and Kissimmee. Dealer Document Processing Fee of $899 not included. VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR A FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Acura RLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F50EC004272
Stock: EC004272
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 82,487 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,899$1,510 Below Market
Luther Brookdale Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Brooklyn Park / Minnesota
Navigation System, Touchscreen Radio, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Premium Wheels, Blind Spot Sensors, 14 Speakers, 19" x 8" Aluminum-Alloy Wheels, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated rear seats, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Rear air conditioning, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, XM Radio.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!20/31 City/Highway MPGAwards: * 2014 IIHS Top Safety Pick+*Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. 2014 Acura RLXLUTHER BROOKDALE CHRYSLER JEEP DODGE is the market leader by providing a SUPERIOR CUSTOMER SERVICE experience as well as a SUPERIOR BENEFITS PACKAGE. THE LUTHER ADVANTAGE offers warranty coverage for 30 Days / 1,500 miles Full Comprehensive Limited Warranty and a 60 day / 2,500 miles Limited Powertrain Warranty, as well as Free CARFAX Reports & Clean Title Guarantee on pre-owned vehicles. Have Peace of Mind knowing THE LUTHER ADVANTAGE also comes with a 5 day / 500-mile Return or Exchange Policy As well as 10 cents off per gallon of any grade of fuel and $6 Works car washes for 3 years at Holiday Station stores. Our level of CUSTOMER SERVICE is only matched by our level of VALUE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Acura RLX Advance Package with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F93EC005290
Stock: P88629A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 91,933 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,500$1,282 Below Market
Carmel Auto Gallery - Carmel / Indiana
This 2016 Acura RLX 4dr 4dr Sedan Tech Pkg features a 3.5L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Crystal Black Pearl with a Ebony Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, , 14 Speakers, Premium audio system: Acura/ELS Studio, Radio data system, Radio: Acura/ELS Studio Premium Audio System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Automatic temperature control, Heads-Up Display, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Blind spot sensor: warning, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Delay-off headlights, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, Perforated Milano Premium Leather-Trimmed Interior, Passenger door bin, Rain sensing wipers, Heat Package, Bluetooth, Heated Door Mirrors, BackUp Camera Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 317-669-7000 or emil@carmelautogallery.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Acura RLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F59GC000501
Stock: BH0501
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-16-2020
- 120,321 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,641$1,811 Below Market
Napleton's Palm Beach Acura - West Palm Beach / Florida
4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Brake assist, Navigation System, Perforated Milano Premium Leather Seat Trim, Power moonroof, Radio: Acura/ELS Studio Premium Audio System.Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 2014 Acura RLX 4D Sedan Crystal Black Pearl 3.5L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V 6-Speed Automatic FWDNapletonâ s Palm Beach Acura makes every reasonable effort to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale and availability. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing, dealer fees, and reconditioning fees. All Acura Certified Pre-Owned vehicles have been through a 182-point inspection.We are located Just West of the Turnpike at 6870 Okeechobee BLVD in West Palm Beach, FL!!! Come and see us TODAY!!! Napleton's Palm Beach Acura proudly serving the following communities West Palm Beach, Wellington, Boynton Beach, Delray, Royal Palm Beach, Ft. Pierce, Stuart, Jupiter, Pembroke Pines, Green Acres, Palm Springs & Palm Beach Gardens.Awards:* 2014 IIHS Top Safety Pick+*Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Acura RLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F53EC000135
Stock: EC000135
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 37,327 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$23,588$1,201 Below Market
Herb Chambers Honda of Seekonk - Seekonk / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Acura RLX includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. In addition, we replaced windshield wiper blade inserts which is a TOTAL VALUE of $299. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE 100% FINANCING AND NO PAYMENTS FOR 45 DAYS Herb Chambers Honda of Seekonk prides itself on SMART pricing its vehicles and exceeding all customer expectations! Give us a call to confirm availability and to schedule a no obligation test drive! Please remember to ask for the complete Pre-owned Portfolio on this vehicle, which includes a full CARFAX report and maintenance history. Visit us at www.hondaseekonk.com to view our extensive inventory and the largest selection of Certified pre-owned Honda OPTION PACKAGES GRAYSTONE, PERFORATED MILANO PREMIUM LEATHER-TRIMMED INTERIOR, CRYSTAL BLACK PEARL, Front-Wheel Drive, Front Cupholder, Radio W/Clock And Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth Handsfreelink Wireless Phone Connectivity KEY FEATURES INCLUDE NAVIGATION, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, Blind Spot Information System, AcuraLink, HD Radio, Cruise Control, Moonroof, Camera, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seat, Keyless Start and MUCH MORE! Acura Tech Pkg with Crystal Black Pearl exterior and Graystone interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 310 HP at 6500 RPM*.Was $23,968. This RLX is priced $2,200 below Kelley Blue Book. EXPERTS RAVE Edmunds.com explains '. you can't help but notice the spacious feel of the interior. But it's the rear passengers who will be most surprised by the accommodations, as the RLX offers nearly 3 inches more legroom than most other sedans in this class.'. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Acura RLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F53GC001899
Stock: O70845A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 46,207 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,995$1,156 Below Market
Guaranty Chevrolet - Junction City / Oregon
Drive around town in style in the used Acura RLX for a fraction of the cost. It might have a little more than a few years on it, but it still drives like it is new. The 6 cylinder Maroon car has a great balance of handling and speed. With 46,207 miles and priced at $19,655.00, this vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at Guaranty Chevrolet.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Acura RLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F52EC002541
Stock: K325A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-15-2019
- 33,943 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,988$1,271 Below Market
Crown Eurocars - Pinellas Park / Florida
AS CLEAN A 2014 ACURA RLX AS YOU WILL FIND IN THE LOWER 48 STATES...... IMMACULATE IS AN UNDERSTATEMENT......... LUXURY WITH ACURA TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE AND WITH ONLY 34K MILES, IT'S NOT EVEN BROKEN IN YET!!! COME DRIVE THIS CAR, TOTAL LUXURY FOR THE PRICE OF A COROLLA!! YOU ARE THE WINNER!!,Clean CARFAX. Certified. CROWN CONFIDENCE GUARANTEE!, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, SIRIUSXM, NAVIGATION, PARK ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LEATHER TRIM, HEATED SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, Acura Navigation System.Certification Program Details: **CROWN CONFIDENCE PLAN USED CAR GUARANTEECrystal Black Pearl 2014 Acura RLXAwards:* 2014 IIHS Top Safety Pick+*Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.Crown Eurocars has been awarded the Dealer of the Year for 2017, 2018 and 2019, from Dealer Rater, for our high standards of Customer Service. We achieved a 4.9 rating, with over 1800 consumer reviews. Crown Eurocars researches the market, on a daily basis, to provide the best price upfront. All prices plus sales tax, tag and titling, and dealer service fee of $899.95, which represents cost and profits to the selling dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting, adjusting new vehicles and preparing documents related to the sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Acura RLX Technology Package with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F54EC000225
Stock: EC000225
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
