Vehicle overview

The 2010 Acura RL just doesn't get much respect. It's luxuriously appointed and generously equipped, but many midsize luxury sedan shoppers overlook it. It boasts surprisingly capable handling and all-weather traction, yet it's forgotten as a contender among sport sedans. The RL's also the flagship of Acura's model lineup, but it's overshadowed by the similarly sized and cheaper TL. If Rodney Dangerfield were still with us, he'd probably drive one.

The lack of consumer interest toward the current RL stems from years of previous RL mediocrity, though Acura has been trying as of late to reverse the trend. Last year, it gave the RL a significant refresh that included new styling, a more powerful engine, revised suspension tuning, additional high-tech features and an update for its all-wheel-drive system. For 2010, the RL pretty much stands pat, though a standard iPod interface and optional solar-sensing climate control system have been added to the features roster.

What hasn't changed is that the latest RL is still a very sensible choice for a midsize luxury sedan. Notably, its lengthy list of available luxury and electronic features comes at a price that's thousands less than a similarly equipped European luxury sedan. The RL's all-wheel-drive system also lives up to its "Super-Handling" moniker, serving up additional traction in inclement weather and improving the car's cornering abilities. Top-notch safety scores and build quality further the RL's case.

All told, we think the 2010 Acura RL is a fine choice for a midsize luxury sedan, and only the Hyundai Genesis and Infiniti M35 can match or better the Acura's value proposition. But whether it's for prestige, image or ultimate V8 performance, many people are still going to be happier with cars like the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. And if the RL's attributes truly do appeal to you, the cheaper Acura TL SH-AWD offers virtually everything its big brother does save for wood trim and a couple extra features.