Used 2008 Acura RL for Sale Near Me

  • 2008 Acura RL in White
    used

    2008 Acura RL

    152,021 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,900

    Details
  • 2008 Acura RL in White
    used

    2008 Acura RL

    85,010 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,900

    Details
  • 2009 Acura RL
    used

    2009 Acura RL

    173,040 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,494

    Details
  • 2007 Acura RL
    used

    2007 Acura RL

    212,524 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,987

    Details
  • 2009 Acura RL CMBS in Black
    used

    2009 Acura RL CMBS

    162,756 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,495

    Details
  • 2006 Acura RL 3.5 in Gray
    used

    2006 Acura RL 3.5

    193,081 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,887

    Details
  • 2006 Acura RL 3.5
    used

    2006 Acura RL 3.5

    69,998 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,498

    Details
  • 2010 Acura RL Technology Package in White
    used

    2010 Acura RL Technology Package

    87,179 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,771

    Details
  • 2010 Acura RL Technology Package and CMBS in White
    used

    2010 Acura RL Technology Package and CMBS

    43,222 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,998

    Details
  • 2010 Acura RL
    used

    2010 Acura RL

    49,720 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2006 Acura RL 3.5
    used

    2006 Acura RL 3.5

    87,321 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2006 Acura RL 3.5 in Silver
    used

    2006 Acura RL 3.5

    136,425 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,990

    Details
  • 2006 Acura RL 3.5
    used

    2006 Acura RL 3.5

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,950

    Details
  • 2010 Acura RL
    used

    2010 Acura RL

    92,413 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,795

    Details
  • 2005 Acura RL 3.5
    used

    2005 Acura RL 3.5

    135,056 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

    $700 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Acura RL 3.5 in Dark Red
    used

    2005 Acura RL 3.5

    111,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,989

    $1,268 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Acura RL 3.5 in Silver
    used

    2005 Acura RL 3.5

    164,909 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,198

    Details
  • 2011 Acura RL in Black
    used

    2011 Acura RL

    136,543 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,500

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Acura RL

Read recent reviews for the Acura RL
Overall Consumer Rating
4.820 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
  • 5
    (90%)
  • 4
    (5%)
  • 2
    (5%)
Former Collector-Had Ferrari, Lotus, Jag
Dr Al,03/12/2009
Great handling, feels like the vehicle is glued to the road due to the SH-AWD. Requires high test although gas mileage is reasonable. Excellent acceleration for a 4000 pound vehicle. Roomy, high tech voice command system, fabulous 5.1 surround sound and backup camera which I wanted. Also has manual shift via paddles on the steering wheel, and Acura reliability. Everything works as intended. Drive one, you'll buy it.
Report abuse
