Used 2008 Acura RL for Sale Near Me

Kendall Toyota of Eugene - Eugene / Oregon

Kendall Budget Used Car Center is pleased to offer this 2008 Acura RL. This 2008 Acura RL comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Acura RL Tech Pkg. This Acura RL features AWD. That means power and control delivered to all four wheels for maximum grip and improved handling. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2008 Acura RL: Acura's flagship 2008 RL offers more standard equipment for the dollar than most of its competitors. All-wheel drive, a premium sound system, and a luxurious interior are all standard. Even with the rest of the bells and whistles, such as navigation, adaptive cruise control and collision mitigation braking, still makes it one of the best luxury sedan values on the market. Interesting features of this model are Standard all-wheel drive, well-appointed interior, and technology galore. Come see us at 345 Goodpasture Island rd. Kendall Budget Used Car Center.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Acura RL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JH4KB16658C003506

Stock: TZH6258

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020