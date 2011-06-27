  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura RL
  4. Used 2001 Acura RL
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(13)
Appraise this car

2001 Acura RL Review

Pros & Cons

  • Full load of equipment, DVD navigation system, reputation for quality and reliability.
  • Front-drive with a V6 in a sea of V8 RWD competitors, bland exterior styling.
Other years
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
Acura RL for Sale
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,590 - $3,503
Used RL for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The wallflower in the luxury sedan class.

Vehicle overview

The 3.5 RL, Acura's flagship, is athletic, extremely quiet, luxurious and priced right: All of which makes it a serious contender in the luxury sedan market despite its V6, front-drive layout.

We're most impressed by the efforts taken by Acura engineers to make the RL as quiet, smooth and solid as possible. Mission accomplished. The RL rides like a cloud on greased rails. This welcome feat was accomplished by adding low-friction ball joints in the suspension, Teflon seals on the valves, a liquid-filled rear-trailing arm, foam-filled B- and C-pillars, honeycomb floor panels and vibration-absorbing seats.

Their efforts, however, would have been for naught if the interior designers had slipped even a little. No fear. Switchgear and controls possess the same Acura quality we've counted on for years, the seats are a utopian dream of comfort and the multi-zone climate-control system allows all passengers, including those in the rear, control over their environment.

And don't worry about the sticker being run up when you select a few options -- the RL is available in one trim level only and includes everything you'd expect in a luxury sedan, including safety equipment such as high-intensity headlights, side airbags and a new, highly advanced handling control system called Vehicle Stability Assist. And, for 2001, Acura decided it was a bad idea to ding its luxury car buyers for floor mats (well, duh!), so they're now standard. The automaker also added an emergency trunk release located on the inside of the cargo area.

The only thing still optional is the navigation system. We loved it when it was redesigned last year and we still think it's one of the best systems out there. It covers the entire continental United States on a single DVD and supplies verbal instructions that allow drivers to keep their eyes on the road and their hands on the wheel.

Last year we wondered why a V8 engine wasn't included with all the 3.5RL's other advancements, especially considering most of its competitors do offer eight cylinders. We will continue to ask until we are satisfied. It's important to note, though, that we're not complaining about the RL's 210-horsepower V6 - it's an athletic and spirited drive, but we figure a V8, coupled to proper rear-wheel drive, would put the RL over the top.

2001 Highlights

Floor mats become standard, leaving the DVD-based navigation system alone on the factory options list. Also new is an emergency trunk release located on the inside of the cargo area.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Acura RL.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
13 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Luxury
Gwen Titsworth,09/12/2007
I have owned many different luxury cars Lexus, Jag, etc., because I like to try out the different varieties and to say I have driven them, but my Acura has beat them all hands down. I went to buy a Mercedes and was disappointed in the test drive. For the heck of it I tried the Acura RL and bought it. I usually buy a new car every two years but I hated to let this one go. I am planning to buy another one though this year. The car I would buy beyond the Acura is a Bentley Cont. GTS.
The Best Value
GPF,09/02/2002
The vehicle is BEST VALUE BUY for luxury cars. All luxuries are standard, you no have to pay extra charges for more equipment like the Mercedes E 320. All standard features are premiun; leather,sound,and others extras.Drive this car is like drive a dove in the road and at the same time you can feel the power of the 3.5 liters motor. The elegance of the Acura 3.5 RL compare with the Lexus LS 430. But the price is much much less. Than you Acura!
Mercedes quality without the pretense
Creek Car Guy,11/26/2002
This is my daily commuter car, for which purpose it is flawless. I have had absolutely no problems with it, except I have had to replace the special tires I put on it (I put wide rims with wide tires for style). My wife's Mercedes 300e is boring, with vague suspension characteristics and a lousy sound system(Bose, but still lousy) by comparison!
Style/Value/Smart
Kevin,09/19/2006
Looks good, drives great, easy on your wallet. What more do you want from a large sedan? As with all Acura models, the features and controls are easy to find and operate. The leather seating is very comfortable and resilient. The Navigation system, although archaic compared to later model Acuras, is simple to operate and precise. Although the fuel economy isn't great, it's very comparable to other sedans in it's class. And besides, for what it lacks in saving you at the pump, it more than makes up for by saving on mechanical breakdowns/repairs. If you're looking for a sharp, comfortable and reliable luxury sedan, the Acura RL should be on your list to look at.
See all 13 reviews of the 2001 Acura RL
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2001 Acura RL features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
More about the 2001 Acura RL

Used 2001 Acura RL Overview

The Used 2001 Acura RL is offered in the following submodels: RL Sedan. Available styles include 3.5 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and 3.5 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Acura RL?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Acura RLS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Acura RL for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Acura RL.

Can't find a used 2001 Acura RLs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Acura RL for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $25,034.

Find a used Acura for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $24,160.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura RL for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $19,458.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $20,951.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Acura RL?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Acura lease specials
Check out Acura RL lease specials

Related Used 2001 Acura RL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles