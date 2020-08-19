Used 2003 Acura RL for Sale Near Me

31 listings
RL Reviews & Specs
  • 2003 Acura RL 3.5 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2003 Acura RL 3.5

    150,252 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,496

    Details
  • 2004 Acura RL 3.5 in Silver
    used

    2004 Acura RL 3.5

    54,769 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,499

    Details
  • 2002 Acura RL 3.5 in Silver
    used

    2002 Acura RL 3.5

    77,434 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2004 Acura RL 3.5 in Silver
    used

    2004 Acura RL 3.5

    164,612 miles

    $4,850

    Details
  • 2004 Acura RL 3.5 in Silver
    used

    2004 Acura RL 3.5

    145,163 miles

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2005 Acura RL 3.5
    used

    2005 Acura RL 3.5

    135,056 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

    $700 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Acura RL 3.5 in Dark Red
    used

    2005 Acura RL 3.5

    111,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,989

    $1,268 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Acura RL 3.5 in Silver
    used

    2005 Acura RL 3.5

    164,909 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,198

    Details
  • 2005 Acura RL 3.5
    used

    2005 Acura RL 3.5

    100,699 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,950

    Details
  • 2005 Acura RL 3.5 in Gray
    used

    2005 Acura RL 3.5

    130,634 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,893

    Details
  • 2005 Acura RL 3.5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Acura RL 3.5

    149,411 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,992

    Details
  • 2005 Acura RL 3.5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Acura RL 3.5

    172,352 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2005 Acura RL 3.5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Acura RL 3.5

    157,993 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2006 Acura RL 3.5 in Gray
    used

    2006 Acura RL 3.5

    193,081 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,887

    Details
  • 2006 Acura RL 3.5
    used

    2006 Acura RL 3.5

    69,998 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,498

    Details
  • 2006 Acura RL 3.5
    used

    2006 Acura RL 3.5

    87,321 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2006 Acura RL 3.5 in Silver
    used

    2006 Acura RL 3.5

    136,425 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,990

    Details
  • 2006 Acura RL 3.5
    used

    2006 Acura RL 3.5

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,950

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Acura RL

Overall Consumer Rating
4.825 Reviews
Great Downsizing
GregD,08/09/2008
I have just recently downsized from much larger and more expensive vehicles. I have taken a huge hit in my business which forced me to look for something nice, but less pricey to own and operate. I almost bought a 2003 Lexus LS430 but I'm glad I didn't. I bought this Acura with 90k miles and to my amazement it runs like a brand new car. There isn't a thing wrong with it and it rides and handles perfect. The great thing is that most people who have these cars are 1 owner, well taken care of cars and if you find one with high miles that is in great shape you can buy it so cheap and you have such a great car for the money. I paid 1/2 of the price of the Lexus.
