Used 2018 Acura RLX for Sale Near Me

- 30,296 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,990$2,917 Below Market
Brown-Daub Volvo Cars - Nazareth / Pennsylvania
This vehicle is located at Brown Daub Hyundai, 1650 Butler St in Easton, PA. This outstanding example of a 2018 Acura RLX w/Technology Pkg is offered by Brown-Daub Volvo Of Lehigh Valley.The Acura RLX w/Technology Pkg's pristine good looks were combined with the Acura high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. The Acura RLX w/Technology Pkg will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character.There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Acura RLX w/Technology Pkg is the one! You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura RLX P-AWS with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F59JC000389
Stock: J2119A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 16,239 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,488$610 Below Market
DCH Tustin Acura - Tustin / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Majestic Black Pearl 2018 Acura RLX FWD 10-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V Each Certified vehicle is reconditioned, inside and out, to create a luxury ownership experience. Each vehicle must also pass a 182-point vehicle inspection. You will receive a 12-month / 12,000-mile Limited Warranty plus a 7-year / 100,000-mile Powertrain Limited Warranty. Other benefits include, full tank of gas at delivery, 24- hour roadside assistance, trip-disruption, concierge service and much more within the first 12-month / 12,000 miles. Please contact us for full details on the warranty and coverage. Recent Arrival! 20/29 City/Highway MPG Acura Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle History * 1st scheduled maintenance, Complimentary 3-month AcuraLink trial, Complimentary 3-month SiriusXM Radio Service. Includes Trip Interruption, Rental Vehicle Reimbursement and Concierge Service * Limited Warranty: 24 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * 182 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Roadside Assistance Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura RLX P-AWS with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F51JC001603
Stock: TAP3033
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 15,954 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,998$309 Below Market
Honda of Serramonte - Colma / California
Clean Carfax! Non smoker! One owner! This 18 Acura RLX with Tech Package is equipped with: heated seats, push start, power door locks, LED headlights, Lane departure warning, Wheels: 19' x 8' Pewter Gray Met Aluminum-Alloy -inc: machined-finished 15-spoked noise-reducing, Voice Activated Multi Zone Auto-Climate Control Air Conditioning w/Gps Linked, Vehicle Stability Assist Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Valet Function, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip computer, Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential SportShift paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 245/40R19 High-Performance All-Season. This Acura RLX has a dependable Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Experience a Fully-Loaded Acura RLX w/Technology Pkg Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest w/Pass-Thru, SiriusXM satellite radio, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Acura/ELS Studio Premium Audio System -inc: 14 speakers, AcuraLink Real-Time Traffic w/street and freeway conditions, Traffic Rerouting, AcuraLink, SMS, MMS text message and email capability, Color Multi-Information Display (MID) w/turn-by-turn guidance, Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless telephone interface, Song By Voice, Aha compatibility, HD Radio, SiriusXM satellite radio, Pandora compatibility, USB audio interface w/iPod integration, Bluetooth streaming audio, MP3/Auxiliary input jack and Speed-Sensitive Volume Compensation (SVC), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System and 15 Gb Internal Memory, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature. Stop By Today Come in for a quick visit at Honda of Serramonte, 485 Serramonte Blvd, Colma, CA 94014 to claim your Acura RLX!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura RLX P-AWS with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F5XJC001339
Stock: PJC001339
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 13,050 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$33,995$1,740 Below Market
Acura of Fayetteville - Fayetteville / Arkansas
PRICED TO MOVE $3,700 below NADA Retail!, FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, Acura Certified, Superb Condition, LOW MILES - 13,050! Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input AND MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. Acura with Technology Pkg with Platinum White Pearl exterior and Ebony interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 310 HP at 6500 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle EXPERTS RAVEGreat Gas Mileage: 29 MPG Hwy. A GREAT VALUEThis RLX is priced $3,700 below NADA Retail. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCEAcura Concierge Service - weather info, insurance claim assistance, auto-glass referrals, and more! Additional Acura Care Coverage is available, if desired, Balance of original 7-year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty, First scheduled maintenance is complimentary, 182-Point inspection conducted by factory-trained Acura technicians, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance, with fuel delivery, lockout service, jump-starts, and flat tire service, Trip-Interruption Services, Additional 24 months / 100,000 miles after expiration of the original New Vehicle Limited Warranty, 3-Month trial of SiriusXM Satellite Radio included WHY BUY FROM USFREE Auto-Activated 3-Month Customer Trial to all pre-owned vehicles with factory equipped satellite radio *Based on current year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your actual mileage will vary, depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, battery pack age/condition (hybrid models only) and other factors. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, , Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Monitor, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats, Electrochromic rearview mirror, Brake Assist, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Rain Sensing Wipers, Driver Air Bag, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Universal Garage Door Opener, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Auto-Off Headlights, Power Driver Seat, Power Driver Mirror, Daytime Running Lights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Driver Lumbar, Passenger Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Front Floor Mats, Rear Head Air Bag, Side Head Air Bag Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura RLX P-AWS with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F54JC001353
Stock: JC001353
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 18,710 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,499$2,307 Below Market
Kearny Mesa Acura - San Diego / California
This 2018 Acura RLX 4dr Sedan with Technology Pkg features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 10 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Platinum White Pearl with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, Perforated Milano Premium Leather-Trimmed Interior, Radio: Acura/ELS Studio Premium Audio System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Acura Navigation System with 3D View, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Navigation System, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Heads-Up Display, 14 Speakers, Compass, Perimeter/approach lights, Premium audio system: Acura/ELS Studio, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Information System warning, Emergency communication system: AcuraLink Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura RLX P-AWS with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F50JC001639
Stock: 66996LL
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 16,209 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,187$915 Below Market
Acura of Stockton - Stockton / California
Acura Navigation System w/3D View Power Windows Remote keyless entry Driver door bin Exterior parking camera rear CD Player Traction Control Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Rear seat center armrest Delay-off headlights Panic alarm Dual front side impact airbags Rear Window Defroster Variably intermittent wipers Heads-Up Display Power driver seat Power moonroof ABS brakes Heated door mirrors SiriusXM Satellite Radio Radio data system Compass Rain sensing wipers Rear reading lights Power Steering Knee Airbag Front reading lights Speed control Anti-whiplash front head restraints Emergency communication system: AcuraLink Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Information System warning Tachometer Perforated Milano Premium Leather-Trimmed Interior Trip Computer 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Outside temperature display Occupant sensing airbag Electronic Stability Control Power passenger seat AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Alloy Wheels Heated Front Seats Air Conditioning Front anti-roll bar Speed-Sensitive Wipers Automatic temperature control Rear anti-roll bar Dual front impact airbags Security System Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats Distance-Pacing Cruise Control Rear air conditioning Speed-sensing steering Premium audio system: Acura/ELS Studio Illuminated entry Bumpers: body-color Front center armrest Telescoping steering wheel Overhead Console 14 Speakers Passenger vanity mirror Garage door transmitter: Homelink TURN SIGNAL INDICATOR MIRRORS Active Cruise Control Four wheel independent suspension Power door mirrors Overhead airbag Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Bucket Seats Navigation System Tilt steering wheel Front dual zone A/C Brake assist Low tire pressure warning Passenger door bin Radio: Acura/ELS Studio Premium Audio System Driver vanity mirror
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura RLX P-AWS with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F53JC000713
Stock: P83618L
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 14,785 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,545
Tuttle-Click Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Irvine / California
CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 14,785 Miles! EPA 29 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! w/Technology Pkg trim, Majestic Black Pearl exterior and Espresso interior. Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, Rear Air.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat Acura w/Technology Pkg with Majestic Black Pearl exterior and Espresso interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 310 HP at 6500 RPM*.EXPERTS ARE SAYINGEdmunds.com's review says "The RLX combines luxury and performance in a way that makes it an excellent everyday commuter. The powertrains are smooth and tranquil; the transmissions deliver seamless shifts; and sufficient thrust is there at the ready.".PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerWHO WE AREOC's #1 pick since 1946!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.All prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Net Cost Price may include rebates that are not applicable to lease, commercial and business purchases. Dealer installed options and accessories are extra. Purchase of these items is not required. They may be purchased at your option for an extra charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura RLX P-AWS with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F52JC000489
Stock: J133769
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 19,734 milesDelivery Available*
$32,990
Carvana - Orlando - Orlando / Florida
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura RLX P-AWS with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F56JC000544
Stock: 2000642529
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 7,351 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,522
Acura of Johnston - Johnston / Iowa
REDUCED FROM $39,578!, PRICED TO MOVE $4,200 below Kelley Blue Book! CARFAX 1-Owner. Moonroof, Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Rear Air, Aluminum Wheels SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Monitor. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Acura w/Technology Pkg with Majestic Black Pearl exterior and Ebony interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 310 HP at 6500 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE Edmunds.com's review says "The RLX combines luxury and performance in a way that makes it an excellent everyday commuter. The powertrains are smooth and tranquil; the transmissions deliver seamless shifts; and sufficient thrust is there at the ready.". AFFORDABLE TO OWN Reduced from $39,578. This RLX is priced $4,200 below Kelley Blue Book. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER Acura of Johnston features a wide selection of new Acura and used Acura cars, trucks and SUVs. We carry all of the latest and most popular Acura models, but Acura of Johnston also has Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles that meet Acura's demanding standards for quality and pass a meticulous certification process. We will explain the features and benefits of each model so you can choose which is perfect for you. If you already have a model in mind feel free to stop by for a test drive! Plus tax, title, license and $180 dealer documentary service fee. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura RLX P-AWS with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F51JC001231
Stock: JC001231A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-30-2020
- 13,329 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,777
M & S Auto - Sacramento / California
Reward yourself with sharp handling and eye-catching style as our One Owner No Accident Reported 2018 Acura RLX sedan with the Technology package, presented in Silver, has been carefully crafted to please all of your senses. Motivating this machine is a 3.5 Liter V6 producing 310hp that is paired with an engaging 6 Speed Automatic transmission with Sport mode and paddle shifters. You'll love cruising down the highway in your Front Wheel Drive sedan and achieve nearly 31mpg on the open road! One look at our bold RLX and you'll be captivated by the sweeping contours enhanced by jewel-eye LED headlights and a prominent sunroof. The cabin exudes comfort and luxury with obvious attention to detail. Sit back and relax in heated front seats with memory settings and enjoy the comfort of tri-zone automatic climate control. Staying connected is simple thanks to Bluetooth, SMS text-to-speech capability, the multi-use display, a 10-speaker system with a CD player, and available satellite radio. Enjoy further luxuries like full-color navigation, AcuraLink, and powered side mirrors with the already included Technology package. Acura takes your safety seriously and has meticulously designed this RLX Sedan with antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, backup camera and other advanced safety features to keep you safe from harm. Loaded with features, comfortable, and secure, our sedan is a fantastic choice for you and your active lifestyle! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! M&S Auto - Celebrating 20 years serving Northern California with over 300 vehicles in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura RLX P-AWS with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F57JC000956
Stock: A28195
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 18,728 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,495
Conicelli Honda - Conshohocken / Pennsylvania
CARFAX 1-Owner! This 2018 Acura RLX with Technology Pkg, has a great Majestic Black Pearl exterior, and a clean Espresso interior! -Only 18,728 miles which is low for a 2018 ! This model has many valuable options -Leather seats -Navigation -Backup Camera -Sunroof -Bluetooth -Satellite Radio -Aux. Audio Input -Heads Up Display -Hard Drive Media Storage -Heated Front Seats -Heated Mirrors -Auto Climate Control -Premium Sound System -Automatic Headlights -Front Wheel Drive -Multi-Zone Air Conditioning -Rear Air Conditioning -Security System -Garage Door Opener -Power Locks -Keyless Entry -Power Windows Power Folding Mirrors -Rain Sensing Wipers -Steering Wheel Controls -Cruise Control -Leather Steering Wheel Automatic Transmission -Rear Bench Seats -Tire Pressure Monitors On top of that, it has many safety features -Brake Assist -Traction Control -Stability Control Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 1100 Ridge Pike, Conshohocken, PA 19428.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura RLX P-AWS with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F52JC001027
Stock: HN15055
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 22,538 miles
$34,894
Pohanka Acura - Chantilly / Virginia
Clean CARFAX. Silver 2018 Acura RLX FWD 10-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24VRecent Arrival! 20/29 City/Highway MPGWe make every effort to provide accurate information but please verify options and price with management before purchasing. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. All financing is subject to approved credit. Dealer installed options are additional. Stock photo colors, options and trim levels may vary. Not responsible for typographical errors. Published price subject to change without notice to correct errors and omissions or in the event of inventory fluctuations. Vehicles may be in transit to dealer. Vehicle photos may not match exact vehicle. Please call to confirm availability status. All prices exclude taxes, title, license, and a $899 documentation fee. Model tested with standard side airbags (SAB). Government 5-Star Safety Ratings are part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). New Car Assessment Program (www.safercar.gov). **Based on model year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery pack age/condition, and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura RLX P-AWS with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F58JC001159
Stock: LALL012073A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 23,689 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$33,494
Toyota Sunnyvale - Sunnyvale / California
Check out this 2018 Acura RLX w/Technology Pkg. Its Automatic transmission and Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212 engine will keep you going. This Acura RLX comes equipped with these options: Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 19" x 8" Pewter Gray Met Aluminum-Alloy -inc: machined-finished 15-spoked noise-reducing, Voice Activated Multi Zone Auto-Climate Control Air Conditioning w/Gps Linked, Vehicle Stability Assist Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Valet Function, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip computer, Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential SportShift paddle shifters, and Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode. Stop by and visit us at Toyota Sunnyvale, 898 W El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA 94087.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura RLX P-AWS with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F50JC000118
Stock: 202445G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 18,658 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,583
Fitzgerald Hyundai - Rockville / Maryland
"Black 2018 Acura RLX Technology Package FWD 10-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Information System warning
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura RLX P-AWS with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F53JC001053
Stock: H177820A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 55,160 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,434
Acura of Jackson - Ridgeland / Mississippi
Recent Arrival! **10 YEAR 150,000 MILE LIMITED WARRANTY** see dealer for details, Leather, Heated Seats, Sunroof / Moonroof, Navigation / GPS, Backup Camera, BLIND SPOT INFORMATION, **ACURA FACTORY CERTIFIED**. Clean CARFAX.Certified. Modern Steel 2018 Acura RLX FWD 10-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V CARFAX One-Owner.20/29 City/Highway MPGAcura Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle History * 182 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 1st scheduled maintenance, Complimentary 3-month AcuraLink trial, Complimentary 3-month SiriusXM Radio Service. Includes Trip Interruption, Rental Vehicle Reimbursement and Concierge Service * Limited Warranty: 24 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance**Price Includes $750 Finance Coupon** **Price excludes reconditioning fee of $995 and doc fee of $425** At Acura of Jackson, Mississippi's only Acura Dealership we strive to provide outstanding professional service in all areas of our dealership. We serve Mississippi as well as Alabama, Louisiana, and Tennessee. For your next used or new car or truck, visit us at www.AcuraOfJackson.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura RLX P-AWS with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F56JC000639
Stock: A20309A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 23,449 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,999
Kearny Mesa Acura - San Diego / California
This 2018 Acura RLX 4dr Sedan with Technology Pkg features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 10 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, Perforated Milano Premium Leather-Trimmed Interior, Radio: Acura/ELS Studio Premium Audio System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Acura Navigation System with 3D View, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Navigation System, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Heads-Up Display, 14 Speakers, Compass, Perimeter/approach lights, Premium audio system: Acura/ELS Studio, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Information System warning, Emergency communication system: AcuraLink Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura RLX P-AWS with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F57JC001492
Stock: 67765TB
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 37,036 miles
$32,889
Pohanka Acura - Chantilly / Virginia
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Platinum White 2018 Acura RLX TECHNOLOGY FWD 10-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.20/29 City/Highway MPGWe make every effort to provide accurate information but please verify options and price with management before purchasing. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. All financing is subject to approved credit. Dealer installed options are additional. Stock photo colors, options and trim levels may vary. Not responsible for typographical errors. Published price subject to change without notice to correct errors and omissions or in the event of inventory fluctuations. Vehicles may be in transit to dealer. Vehicle photos may not match exact vehicle. Please call to confirm availability status. All prices exclude taxes, title, license, and a $899 documentation fee. Model tested with standard side airbags (SAB). Government 5-Star Safety Ratings are part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). New Car Assessment Program (www.safercar.gov). **Based on model year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery pack age/condition, and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura RLX P-AWS with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F57JC000424
Stock: ALL031037A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 32,748 miles
$31,457
Jaguar Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura RLX P-AWS with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4KC1F59JC000666
Stock: JC000666
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
