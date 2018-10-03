Used 2018 Acura RLX for Sale Near Me

M & S Auto - Sacramento / California

Reward yourself with sharp handling and eye-catching style as our One Owner No Accident Reported 2018 Acura RLX sedan with the Technology package, presented in Silver, has been carefully crafted to please all of your senses. Motivating this machine is a 3.5 Liter V6 producing 310hp that is paired with an engaging 6 Speed Automatic transmission with Sport mode and paddle shifters. You'll love cruising down the highway in your Front Wheel Drive sedan and achieve nearly 31mpg on the open road! One look at our bold RLX and you'll be captivated by the sweeping contours enhanced by jewel-eye LED headlights and a prominent sunroof. The cabin exudes comfort and luxury with obvious attention to detail. Sit back and relax in heated front seats with memory settings and enjoy the comfort of tri-zone automatic climate control. Staying connected is simple thanks to Bluetooth, SMS text-to-speech capability, the multi-use display, a 10-speaker system with a CD player, and available satellite radio. Enjoy further luxuries like full-color navigation, AcuraLink, and powered side mirrors with the already included Technology package. Acura takes your safety seriously and has meticulously designed this RLX Sedan with antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, backup camera and other advanced safety features to keep you safe from harm. Loaded with features, comfortable, and secure, our sedan is a fantastic choice for you and your active lifestyle! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! M&S Auto - Celebrating 20 years serving Northern California with over 300 vehicles in stock!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Acura RLX P-AWS with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JH4KC1F57JC000956

Stock: A28195

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-07-2020