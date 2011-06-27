Used 2012 Acura RDX Consumer Reviews
My first Japanese car
My first choice was a BMW X3 or Audi Q5, but the price was about 9K to 10K more than the RDX. The car is sporty, fun to drive, good seating confort in the front and rear seats. Love the surround sound stereo, Nav and Blue Tooth. The voice commands to operate most controls is hit or miss. Have about 3K in miles so far, average about 19 to 20 in town driving. The ride is a bit stiff, but NVH is good. Have owned 4 Volvos, the RDX is much more compliant with impact harshness than any of my Volvos. Yeah, I hate the beak front end, but at least is does not look like the Nissan Joke, I mean Juke. Most Japanese cars lack the sense of design when to BMW or Mercedes.
Stealth Sports Car in SUV package
Easy to own needing oil and tires. Fun to drive with lots of get up and go. Excellent in the snow and 22 miles to the gallon. Bluetooth for phone and Pandora make this really easy for driving, great stereo system, nimble driving with great visibility, comfy seats, good leg room in bag and lots of storage.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
An experiment gone awry
Not only the worst Acura I have ever owned (this is 4th, two MDXs and one TL), its seriously the most poorly engineered car i've had the misfortune to own. Hyperactive turbo charger fully engages at the slightest touch. Tranny needed to be replaced at 45k miles - Japanese engineering, this is where you've ended up? gas mileage is beyond bad for a 4-banger. Both front windows are loose/rattle. The interior controls are so complicated as to feel like you are on camera and the joke is on you. Only feature i can really commend is the handling, which is excellent. However, ultimately this just feels like a new concept (small crossover SUV) that was done quickly, and thus poorly, which may explain its utter lack of marketplace acceptance
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Car!
I traded my '07 BMW X3 for the '12 RDX. I wanted reliability in a small luxury SUV - which I expect from and Acura and was not getting from BMW. I expected the RDX to be a bit of a let down from the X3 from a driving perspective, but I was way wrong. I absolutely love driving the RDX! It's peppy, has a lighter, crisper feel, and I love the interior, which has very comfortable seats. No complaints from me. This has turned out to be a very good choice. (BTW, the '13 RDX was revealed at the Detroit Auto Show this week. IMO, the new body is very generic and too rounded. Get thee to an Acura dealer fast if you want the current RDX's distinctive look and lines.)
Meh...it's okay
I bought this after driving an 2008 Infiniti EX35, and I totally regret the purchase. The good thing is it's a bit cheaper on the 36 month lease, but performance is unwieldy and I'm not happy with the interior build quality.
Sponsored cars related to the RDX
Related Used 2012 Acura RDX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 RLX
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2020 Acura RDX
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Acura ILX 2019