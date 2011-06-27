Estimated values
1998 Acura Integra GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$906
|$1,386
|$1,647
|Clean
|$801
|$1,228
|$1,459
|Average
|$589
|$911
|$1,085
|Rough
|$378
|$595
|$710
Estimated values
1998 Acura Integra LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,091
|$1,449
|$1,647
|Clean
|$964
|$1,283
|$1,459
|Average
|$710
|$953
|$1,085
|Rough
|$455
|$622
|$710
Estimated values
1998 Acura Integra Type R 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
1998 Acura Integra LS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,486
|$2,843
|$3,576
|Clean
|$1,313
|$2,518
|$3,169
|Average
|$966
|$1,869
|$2,355
|Rough
|$620
|$1,220
|$1,541
Estimated values
1998 Acura Integra RS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$675
|$1,306
|$1,647
|Clean
|$597
|$1,157
|$1,459
|Average
|$439
|$859
|$1,085
|Rough
|$282
|$560
|$710
Estimated values
1998 Acura Integra GS-R 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,392
|$5,621
|$7,361
|Clean
|$2,113
|$4,979
|$6,523
|Average
|$1,556
|$3,695
|$4,847
|Rough
|$998
|$2,412
|$3,172
Estimated values
1998 Acura Integra GS-R 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,750
|$5,824
|$7,484
|Clean
|$2,429
|$5,159
|$6,632
|Average
|$1,788
|$3,829
|$4,929
|Rough
|$1,147
|$2,499
|$3,225
Estimated values
1998 Acura Integra GS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$891
|$1,380
|$1,647
|Clean
|$787
|$1,223
|$1,459
|Average
|$579
|$907
|$1,085
|Rough
|$372
|$592
|$710